Mother finds hope through Birthline/Lifeline

RIVIERA BEACH | One year ago, Raquel Moura was single and experiencing extremely difficult times.

The former naval officer suspected she was pregnant, and a voice of fear urged her to consider aborting her baby. But instead of following that voice, she turned to God for guidance.

Then she went to her computer.

“I went to Google and found this program,” she said about discovering Birthline/Lifeline. “They have been there for me and helped me along the way with my needs. I did not have anyone to assist me.”

Hundreds of women each year walk through the doors of Birthline/Lifeline, a Catholic Charities ministry based in Riviera Beach. They all have distinctive stories that lead them to the doorsteps of the charity’s three pregnancy care centers in the diocese: relationship abuse, no employment, abandonment, no support system, poor choices.

Last year, Birthline/Lifeline provided 2,048 confidential peer support sessions to women and served 495 individuals with counseling services.

“We help any pregnant woman who comes here,” said Karen O’Neill, who serves the Boynton Beach pregnancy care center. “We have a lot of beautiful stories about women who come here experiencing hard times, but now are on the right paths.”

Moura emigrated from Brazil to the United States when she was 28. In 2004, she obtained a lawful permanent residence status. After adjusting to American life, she enlisted in the U.S. Navy and worked hard, climbing the ranks and serving as a helicopter mechanic. In 2010, she and two dozen other immigrant service men and women were recognized by President Barack Obama during a naturalization ceremony as they became American citizens.

When Moura first came to Florida in 2014, a string of circumstances left her struggling to make ends meet. The man she fell in love with had left her and returned to Guatemala. She had considered abortion on the day she showed up at the doorstep of Birthline/Lifeline in 2016, where she received a free test which confirmed her pregnancy.

But later, on the day she had the free ultrasound at the center, her fears banished and her new motherly instincts took over. She felt excited to see the tiny image of her little baby, which she said was one of the greatest moments in her life.

Moura was without a job or family support, yet the staff and volunteers at Birthline/Lifeline were there for her with counseling, guidance and love, and have been there all through her pregnancy and after the birth. That is the mission of Catholic Charities’ Birthline/Lifeline: to help women in pregnancy crisis and low-income mothers with babies. Along with free pregnancy testing and ultrasounds, the program offers baby items, food, referral information and pro-life and parenting education. But other important aspects of the outreach are compassion, counseling, listening, understanding and fellowship without judgment.

Moura’s daughter Valeria was born Sept. 21, 2016. Now 16 months old, she has dark hair, big eyes and is full of energy. She attends a free county development program on weekdays while Moura works at her full-time sales job. Following Valeria’s birth, Moura, now 42, returned to the pregnancy care center every three months for baby supplies and food to help her get by. She attended a mothers group where she found fellowship with other mothers who shared stories and parenting skills.

Despite her struggles, Moura wants to give back what she can. When she returns to Birthline/Lifeline, she brings clothing Valeria has outgrown.

Moura’s story that spans over her 42-year life has plenty of twists and turns and ups and downs, but she believes after falling off her path and turning to God, he led her to Catholic Charities. Moura has found Holy Spirit Parish in Lantana on her path, where Valeria was baptized last year

“I think I will get better. America is the land of prosperity,” Moura said. “I thank God for putting things my way. Now things are getting better.”