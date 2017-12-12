St. Vincent Ferrer parishioner touches hearts for children

Lisa Murphy of St. Vincent Ferrer Parish in Delray Beach talks during Masses about her children, all adopted, and about her initiative to help one of Cross Catholic Outreach's initiatives and her own project to help orphans. (LINDA REEVES|FC)

DELRAY BEACH | A local woman, who with her husband has adopted five children from China, founded an organization to help save other children from that country. Lisa Murphy, a parishioner of St. Vincent Ferrer, spoke during weekend Masses Nov. 11-12 for nationwide Orphan Sunday, declared by the Christian Alliance for Orphans.

Murphy is the founder of nonprofit Open Hearts for Orphans, which she organized after her son Daniel died from serious heart ailments. In addition to Daniel, she and her husband, Jim, adopted Madi, 12, Joey, 8, Charlie, 8 and Lulu, 7. She wrote “With an Open Heart” based on her time spent with Daniel. Proceeds raised from her book go toward various projects aimed at helping orphaned children in the areas of medical care and basic needs, and grants for parents who could use a little assistance and want to adopt and provide a home for a child.

“This year for Orphan Sunday, we have partnered with Cross Catholic Outreach,” said Murphy, about the international humanitarian organization that is based locally. “Our goal is to raise as much toward the $21,900 needed for an anti-abortion safe home in China.”

She explained that in China it is illegal to give birth to a second child without a permit. The number of abortions there is at an all-time high.

“Out of concern for mothers who wish to save their unborn children’s lives, a Catholic religious order operates this safe place where pregnant Chinese women are hidden and can give birth in secret,” Murphy said. “They are taught skills and often relocated for their safety. Sometimes their offspring are placed in orphanages and sometimes not, but at least birth mothers are given the care they need and their babies have a greater chance at good health.

“The sisters who risk their lives to do this hard and holy work in a communist country have dedicated their lives to this ministry, which has been blessed by the Vatican,” she continued. “This project is so secret in nature that for the safety of those involved, project information is prohibited from copy and from social media. I feel this project is very special and I wanted to fundraise for it.”

Murphy spoke to people after the Masses as she stood next to a table of books and a new item she created, a simple but elegant necklace. The creation is patterned from her charity’s logo: two hearts which come together in a way to create the fish symbol representing Jesus. It was designed by Anj Riffel, a local artist and jewelry designer. The necklaces come in different materials, including sterling silver and pewter with rhodium plating. All proceeds benefit the work of Open Hearts for Orphans and charity partners.

“The Holy Spirit has brought this to us. The Holy Spirit whispered ‘wearable art,’” said Murphy, who responded to the call.

To learn more about Murphy’s charity and work to help Cross Catholic Outreach, call 561-441-5435.