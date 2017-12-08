Mission helps orphans in Africa

NORTH PALM BEACH | Sister Mary Jennifer Wandia of Tanzania is the “mother” of 193 children, all with a story that she knows by heart and is most eager to tell.

This amazing woman loves the little ones in a very special way and is planning a big Christmas celebration for them back home in Africa, unlike the kind of Christmas festivities that most Americans celebrate here.

“There is no Santa Claus in our Christmas,” she said. “Some of the children help decorate the church Dec. 24. On Christmas Day, we attend Mass and they will all have something nice to wear, especially the little girls. They will have a special feast of rice and beef, and there will be some green vegetables. I bought some hard candies in a big tin, and each child will get a piece of candy.”

Sister Wandia is member of the Adorer Missionary Sisters of the Poor in Tanzania, a new order approved and under the authority of Bishop Isack Amani Massawe of the Diocese of Moshi. The religious community of two religious sisters, three novices and five candidates — spearheaded by Father Mark Mlay of the Apostolic Life Community of Priests, parochial vicar of St. Clare Parish in North Palm Beach — is marking a five-year milestone going into 2018. The order continues to grow, planting seeds along the way and embarking on a mission to minister to some of the poorest people in the world, including homeless children.

The religious sisters actually took 29 children off the streets and into their new convent and formation house just three months after it was opened June 2013. “God has been good,” said Sister Wandia, who puts trust in the Lord for everything. “We are blessed.”

Groundbreaking ceremonies were held for St. John Vianney School and Orphanage in December 2013 and next year marks a five-year anniversary. The school has added grades each year and takes in more children each year.

VISIT TO THE DIOCESE

Sister Wandia visited the Diocese of Palm Beach this fall, and the Florida Catholic sat down and spoke to her and Father Mlay. She returned home Dec. 5 with her large can of Christmas candy to prepare for a new school year.

When school opens next month, the religious sisters will take in 35 more children from the streets or from various situations. The school opens with a new fourth-grade class, adding to the existing grades Pre-K2 to three, but more living space is needed since the older boys are living and sleeping in the space that the fourth-graders will use for schooling. A new dorm must be built so Sister Wandia and Father Mlay are working on a building campaign at the present time.

Father Mlay said the much-needed dorm will be simply constructed of local stone and wood. The project is estimated to cost $180,000. The construction project will also give locals a chance to work and earn wages to put food on the table for their families. “God provides,” said Father Mlay. “He is generous. When I think to myself, ‘How should I get the money to help these children,’ I think, God provides.”

THE CHILDREN

When we visited with Sister Wandia and Father Mlay, the religious sister was toting a big bag and a poster filled with various photos of the orphanage and school, and a map of Africa. As we sat down to talk, she pulled out a bundle of photos from her bag and began showing me some of her youngsters.

“This is Innocent,” she said holding up an image of a young man in neat, clean shorts and a shirt. “He has a sister who is 6 and a 3-year-old brother. His father is in jail. His mother left the area and abandoned her babies. These children were living in a hut on the street.

“Innocent had all the responsibilities. This little boy managed the family,” she said about the 8-year-old going on 20, living such a harsh and stressful life responsible for his beloved little brother and sister. Sister Wandia took them into the orphanage and they are all living a new life. Innocent is in third grade and making good grades. “He is so protective of his brother and sister,” said Sister Wandia. “He is so responsible. He is a good boy.”

She held up photo after photo of little girls and little boys neatly dressed, some appearing timid and others smiling and wide-eyed. “All these children have a story,” she said. “Their stories tell of struggles and hardships. If they don’t come to our place, I don’t know what becomes of them. We evangelize by love. We can help so many kids with very little things. We are giving them quality education. We have a doctor here every month.”

ONGOING CHALLENGES

The mission work in this corner of the world, where water is scare, electricity is a luxury and food is precious, is not easy. The religious women do everything from care for and teach the children to cook and clean. They also care for the gardens that provide much of the food, the chickens that provide eggs and the cows that produce milk for the growing children. “We do whatever must be done,” said Sister Wandia, who is seen in photos shoveling dirt and digging ditches, helping with various construction projects.

“For me, the change that I see in the children we have here speaks volumes,” she said. “It is life-changing for these kids. They have teachers. They don’t have to worry about food. You see them running and playing and living as children. Before, they were in the streets. The children come here and they don’t talk and they don’t smile. They are afraid. They begin to tell you their story. They realize that they don’t have to live on the street, that there is something better. The children here all become sisters and brothers.”

Over the years, people in the Diocese of Palm Beach and readers of the Florida Catholic have been generous with financial support. That support has made ministry and ministry facilities in Tanzania possible. The very first project there was the building of St. Mark the Evangelist Church in Malowa, for which Father Mlay raised funds. The church was dedicated 2010. Then came a village clinic and hospital.

A WINDOW INTO AFRICA

Father Mlay has attempted to open a window into the life and people living in the rural area by inviting people on mission trips to the Kilimanjaro region. The people who go on mission meet the children and religious sisters, who live a vibrant and structured life. They learn about the culture, some traditions and get to see some sites.

Joan Heide, a member of St. Jude Parish in Tequesta, joined a small group of 13 accompanying Father Mlay June 20 to July 2. “I have never seen more beautiful children,” she said. “They wanted physical contact with people. The novices were darling. Those little ones have the potential to be outstanding leaders.”

Heide interacted with the children, who speak English, and she played games with the youngsters. “Happier children could not have been found,” she said. “The whole experience was a treat and everyone came away impressed.”

The level of need is extremely high in the rural areas of Tanzania. People rely on agriculture and are vulnerable to dry spells like the one there this summer that only fuels poor conditions. In some areas, people are unemployed, malnourished, starving and sick from high disease rates. The numbers of homeless children are staggering and there is an ongoing cycle of poverty. Why are there so many orphans? The children are ravaged by poverty. Some of their parents are victims of AIDS or other illnesses, and have died. Struggling grandparents, in many cases, have taken children into their homes.

THE MISSION AND CALL

The mission of the orphanage and school is to break this cycle of poverty and help the children become educated, spiritually formed and successful so that they may continue to pay it forward by helping their sisters and brothers in Christ. “Our aim is to keep the children safe and help them achieve what God has created them to be,” Sister Wandia said. “Each one of them has a talent and can contribute to the society.”

We asked Sister Wandia, a woman with academic degrees in education and counseling and a doctoral degree in psychology, and Father Mlay, with years of education and training, how they broke out of the cycle of poverty, since they both come from the region. Father Mlay was raised with 12 siblings.

Both he and Sister Wandia smiled and then reminded this reporter that after their numerous years of education, they both went through formation and discernment only to finally take vows of poverty in the service of the Lord.

The call of God to serve was loud and clear, and they both are passionate about serving homeless children and helping them with futures. Their success may have a great effect on Africa as the children become responsible, successful citizens.

“We want to build a college,” said a determined Sister Wandia. “We have to get the children to that level. They have to complete college so that they can move along and get skills and a job.”