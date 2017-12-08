‘A bishop for the people’; a ‘servant of the Lord’

Bishop Enrique Delgado reacts to applause from the congregation and his fellow bishops as he takes his place among them after the ordination rite. (ANA RODRIGUEZ-SOTO | FC )

Peruvian-born Enrique Delgado ordained as Miami’s newest auxiliary bishop

MIAMI | As applause and cheers filled St. Mary Cathedral Dec. 7, Miami’s newest auxiliary bishop placed his hand on his heart, bowed his head gently and smiled.

Bishop Enrique Delgado’s gesture at his ordination ceremony — repeated also during his emotional remarks at the end — typified the humility and the attitude with which he assumes his new role.

As he told the people of his parish, St. Katharine Drexel, at the solemn vespers the night before: “I have always said I am a parish priest for the people and now I am going to be a bishop for the people, because the mission of the Church is to serve. Jesus said it very clearly that we have to be servants of the servants, and that is what a priest and a bishop is called to be, so I just want you to see me always as a servant of the Lord.”

The former industrial engineer, who also holds a master’s degree in economics with specializations in finance and accounting, and a doctorate in practical theology, is the first Peruvian to be named a bishop in the U.S. He becomes Miami’s 11th auxiliary bishop. Ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Miami in 1996 in his native Lima, he has served as pastor of two parishes here: St. Justin Martyr in Key Largo, from 2003 to 2010, and St. Katharine Drexel in Weston since 2010.

“In stature, a small bishop. But in life in the Spirit, very big,” said Father Michael “Happy” Hoyer, describing his longtime friend.

Father Hoyer, pastor of St. Gregory Parish in Plantation, has known the new bishop since before he entered the seminary, when he spent six months at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, where Father Hoyer was pastor, learning about parish life in Miami.

Father Hoyer was part of the group of Miami priests who traveled to Peru for Bishop Delgado’s priestly ordination. And he was one of two priest chaplains at his ordination to the episcopacy. The other was a link back home: Father Alberto Ríos, the vicar general of the Archdiocese of Arequipa, Peru.

The role of the priest chaplain in the ordination rite is to present the bishop-designate for ordination, which Father Hoyer did. Immediately after, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the U.S., read the apostolic letter from Pope Francis appointing Father Delgado “titular bishop of Aquae Novae in Proconsulari” and auxiliary bishop to Miami. (All bishops must have a see, or geographic area to govern. Auxiliary bishops and others who do not head dioceses are made “titular” shepherds of dioceses that no longer exist.)

“Is he a good choice? Yes,” said Father Hoyer, noting that no priest starts out with the expectation of becoming a bishop. “But when the Spirit calls … ”

In fact, Bishop Delgado told Father Hoyer that when Archbishop Pierre called him back in October to ask if he would be willing to serve as bishop, “I had to say yes.”

“The Holy Father and the Holy Spirit (are calling). How are you going to say no to that?” Father Hoyer said, adding that his friend is “very excited and very happy. His life will change. He mentioned that” before the ceremony.

Among the others who are very happy with the new bishop’s appointment are his numerous family members. Bishop Delgado is the fourth of 12 children born to Rafael and Carmen Delgado.

“My mother … is watching me in heaven, and my father … is watching me in the internet,” the new bishop noted in his closing remarks, alluding to the live-streaming of the ordination Mass on the archdiocesan website, YouTube and Facebook.

“She would really be very happy,” said Bishop Delgado’s oldest brother, Rafael, referring to their mother, a daily Massgoer, who died a few years ago.

Rafael Delgado was part of a 27-member contingent of siblings, nieces and nephews who traveled to Miami for the ordination; 12 of them from Lima, the rest from Virginia and other parts of the U.S. Their father, now in his 80s, opted not to travel for the ordination.

“He was always close to the Church,” Rafael said of Enrique. So the family was not terribly surprised when, at the age of 31, he decided to leave a successful career in the secular world to enter the seminary. “The surprise came when he said was coming to Miami to study” — a place where he really had no connections.

And now, he’s an auxiliary bishop here.

“Really, it’s like a dream,” Rafael Delgado said. “Being a bishop is a special grace.”

A grace and a privilege that Bishop Delgado is taking quite seriously, according to Father Hoyer. Prior to the ordination Mass, he said, the new bishop told him, “I pray every night that I will do the Lord’s will in everything I do.”

To which Father Hoyer said he replied, “The mere fact that you are asking all the time to do God’s will means you are doing God’s will.”