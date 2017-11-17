Mothers build a new life at Mary’s Shelter

A mother living at Mary's Shelter talks about her life and her vision for the future. She has two twin girls born in early September. She is residing at Mary's Shelter and participating in programs there. She is also attending Mass at St. Joseph Parish in Stuart, enrolled in religion classes to receive the Sacrament of Confirmation and hopes to baptize her little girls there soon. (LINDA REEVES|FC)

STUART | The mothers became emotional as they shared stories about their past, which were different, but had similar elements of despair, fear, loneliness and desperation.

But when they talked about their dreams and goals of building a new life and a home for their children, they began to smile.

“It has been a tough time,” said one young mother, whose name will not be revealed for privacy. “I had no job. I had no security. I don’t have much family here; my parents went back to Haiti. I learned about Mary’s Shelter through a church in Broward. I took a bus and the Tri-rail and then another bus to get here. I applied and was accepted.”

This young woman in her 30s was more than five months pregnant when she showed up at the doorstep of Mary’s Shelter in Stuart with a great deal of hope that she would be placed into the strict program with rules, routines, chores, studies and opportunities. Her fiancé left her on the streets when he learned about the two babies she was carrying.

As it turns out, the twin girls were born Sept. 2, each weighing nearly 5.5 pounds. The little girls have resided with their mother at their new home at Mary’s Shelter since being brought there from the hospital wrapped in pink blankets. The tiny babies continue to receive oohhs and aahhs from everyone who sees them.

“Mary’s Shelter has not only assisted me with housing, but the people here have helped my mind, body and soul,” said the new mother. “It’s my home. I love these people. I honestly feel blessed to find this place. They are helping me come back to my faith, and I want to get my girls baptized.”

To date, nearly 150 women have been through the doors of Mary’s Shelter, sharing their stories and seeking help. The ministry is now celebrating eight years since it was conceived and given life during Advent 2009.

Mary’s Shelter ministry is aimed at serving homeless mothers and babies. The transitional living facility provides care, safety, education, love and support, and is made possible through volunteers who help, and through donations of generous contributors and funds raised from events like Mary Shelter’s annual fashion show, coming up in January at the Willoughby Golf Club in Stuart.

This year, the charity is celebrating a new milestone. “We bought our building,” said Janet Lindsay, who spearheaded the ministry and helped get it up and running with her husband, Noel, at her side every step of the way.

The shelter doors opened in an eight-bedroom, 10-bath, rental house Feb. 18, 2010, with dedication ceremonies and a blessing ceremony at which Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito presided. He returned to the shelter this Nov. 9 to bless facility renovations and expansions, including a new brick walkway.

Now that the building is completely under the ownership of Mary’s Shelter and the ministry is rent free, “we can use the money for more programs and we can help more women,” said Gina Thompson, director of Mary’s Shelter, which currently has four women and three babies residing there. Two housemothers live on the property and take shifts. Volunteers and a limited staff are also part of the ministry.

“Mary’s Shelter endeavors to meet women where they are when they come through our door, and support and empower them in all aspects of their lives to become the best version of themselves,” said Thompson. “Through God’s grace and guidance, we see our residents’ lives begin to transform and blossom, and that’s what makes Mary’s Shelter so unique. We may not touch hundreds of lives each year, but the lives we do touch are changed dramatically and these changes will impact not only the woman, but her child and the generations to come.”

The average stay for residents is about a year. Some of the mothers stay a shorter time, finding more permanent homes with family and through nonprofit agencies with the help of Mary’s Shelter.

Mary’s Shelter residents are helped with school enrollment and job placement. The women also participate in a variety of service projects, Bible studies and development programs aimed at empowering them and preparing them for independent living.

The youngest woman residing at the shelter, who is 18, shared her story with the Florida Catholic. She is five months pregnant and she, the residents, volunteers and staff are anxiously awaiting the arrival of her baby due in February. She said she regrets making bad decisions that changed her life forever. Her parents were the ones who found out about Mary’s Shelter and helped her get accepted into the program.

At the present time, the teen is headed in all the right directions, working on high school academic tests, hoping to pass and then go on to further her education. “I like Mary’s Shelter,” she said. “I never thought my life would take a turn like this. The shelter is structured. Structure is what I needed. Everyone here is kind and sweet.”

Another young mother in her 20s also spoke to the Florida Catholic. She clutched her baby, born Aug. 29, as she told the story about her life talking a turn. She did not have a job and was living with her boyfriend, also out of work, on the streets. He was abusing her. She ended up pregnant and scared with no one to turn to.

“My boyfriend and I were living on the streets and in a car,” she said. “We were getting jobs at a day-labor center doing construction. One morning I left early without him knowing. I couldn’t take it anymore.”

She found Mary’s Shelter and has been in safe loving arms ever since, and now is accompanied by her baby. “I am studying and hope to work at a child care facility,” she said. When asked about her hopes and dreams, she said without hesitating, “I want to be on our feet and have our own home.”

The freshly painted walls of Mary’s Shelter contain dozens of photos of former residents. The pictures of the smiling young women with happy babies are worth a thousand words.

“There are so many stories behind every one of these girls,” said Lindsay, who is passionate about the outreach and considers each young woman and baby part of her own family. “Girls have left over the years. All have good stories. Many of the girls have reunited with family in some way.”

Mary’s Shelter is a nonprofit, pro-life ministry aimed at helping women who want to bring their children into the world and create a stable and productive life. The ministry is made possible through volunteer efforts and contributions. For volunteer and donor information, call 772-223-5000.