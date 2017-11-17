Miami parish supports family of member who was deported

From left: Melissa Ordoñez and Eva Ruales, daughter and wife of Aldo Ordoñez, a St. Joseph parishioner who was deported to his native Peru in June of this year. Melissa is a U.S. citizen, but both mother and daughter joined their husband in Peru after the vigil for immigrants held at their parish, St. Joseph in Miami Beach. (Rocío Granados | FC)

MIAMI BEACH | Like many immigrants in the United States, Aldo Ordoñez came to this country looking for better opportunities 15 years ago. He came on a tourist visa and stayed. In 2011, when he wanted to renew his driver’s license, he was reported to ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement), which issued a deportation order. He asked for a Stay of Removal — a postponement of deportation — which was granted, and allowed him to obtain a work permit, a Social Security number and a driver’s license.

This temporary relief allowed Ordoñez to work as a maintenance man, and be the main provider for his wife and 14-year-old daughter — an American citizen. He paid taxes and continued actively participating in the different movements and activities of his parish, St. Joseph in Miami Beach.

This past June, while soliciting the renewal of his Stay of Removal for the sixth time, he was arrested and sent to a detention center. Despite countless signatures and letters from the Archdiocese of Miami, St. Joseph Parish and of those who knew him, testifying to his integrity and his service, as well as that of his family, he was deported to his native Peru seven weeks later.

“Ever since I knew he had been deported, I have been unhappy, because he didn’t deserve being locked up,” said Eva Ruales, Ordoñez’s wife, who is also undocumented. One month after her husband’s deportation, she and her daughter returned to Peru.

“She is scared,” Ruales said of her daughter, who feared that ICE would also arrest her mom. “Living this way is horrible. They say that now things will get worse. I don’t want to risk it, I’m way too nervous, and I don’t want to be here anymore,” Ruales told La Voz Católica shortly before leaving the U.S.

For his part, speaking to the newspaper from Peru a few days after his deportation, Ordoñez said he is uncertain about starting over again in a country he hasn’t lived in for 15 years. “It’s a radical change,” he said. Ruales said she feels very grateful to this country, but “God wanted to put us over there, it must be for a reason.”

Since Ordoñez was arrested, the parish community of St. Joseph supported him and his family. They hired a lawyer while he was in detention, helped with the paperwork to obtain his daughter’s American passport, and collected the funds for his family to re-establish itself in Peru.

SUPPORT AT VIGIL

“It’s the first time that we collected money for an immigrant. The entire community has responded. The generosity has been extreme,” said parishioner Marta Amieva, one of the organizers of a vigil for Ordoñez and all immigrants that took place this past August. It was the first such vigil at the parish, put on by members of the Taizé prayer group.

“He is an exceptional man. He helps everyone. Those are the types of people we want to have here,” Amieva said of Ordoñez.

Pedro Peralta, coordinator of lectors at St. Joseph, participated in the vigil. He said he met Ordoñez 10 years ago, when he served as a lector, Emmaus group coordinator at St. Joseph, and founder of the same group at the nearby parish of St. Francis de Sales, also in Miami Beach.

“He is a person who has worked and always helped this community and other communities. He is a great friend,” Peralta said.

Father Adonis Gonzalez-Betancourt, parochial vicar at St. Joseph, said the parish community supported Ordoñez for three reasons. “First, because he is a person in need. Second, he is a very good person, very involved in the church, in the community, very generous, very committed, with a very good formation. A person with integrity. And third, because we noticed that many people are in his situation. It’s the way the Church supports and accompanies these people and it’s to manifest the need to find a solution.”

Since the beginning of the Trump administration, the cases of undocumented immigrants like Ordoñez, who have no criminal background and are deported, have become more common.

ARRESTS INCREASE

According to an ICE report, three weeks prior to the end of the 2017 fiscal year, fewer deportations (211,068) had been carried out in comparison to the 2016 fiscal year (240,255). But detentions have increased by 43 percent in comparison to last year, especially of immigrants without a criminal background. The new administration has expanded the deportation priorities, which now include any person accused or suspected of committing a crime, those who have a deportation order pending, and those who came back to the country after being deported. It also accelerated the court process.

In the case of Ordoñez, the postponement of deportation that had been renewed every year “was like a band aid that he was able to put on,” said Ana Quiros, a lawyer with Catholic Legal Services of the Archdiocese of Miami. “He wasn’t given a benefit, it only prolonged the final decision for a time. Now, that doesn’t exist.”

Such reliefs were available during the Obama administration, which prioritized the deportation of undocumented immigrants who had been convicted of serious crimes.

Quiros said that many more people now seek help at the offices of Catholic Legal Services. “Before, they were about 1,500 per month, now they are 3,000 a month. There is panic and fear,” she said, noting that the increase is being seen not only by nonprofit organizations, but also by attorneys in private practice.

FIND A LAWYER

Even though there are no laws that protect undocumented immigrants from deportation, “the best protection is to speak with an immigration lawyer, not a notary. Someone who knows the immigration laws of this country, to be able to guide them well,” said Quiros.

It’s important for the undocumented to trust the lawyer they choose and notify him or her of any major changes in their lives, such as: marrying an American citizen or permanent resident; having a son or daughter born in the United States; getting a divorce; or if they suffer some type of victimization. These events can create an avenue for relief where there wasn’t one before.

Throughout the Archdiocese of Miami, the situation of the undocumented “is incredibly sad. They feel marginalized, displaced. They feel they can’t serve like the rest because they don’t have the same opportunities. It’s like living incognito, so no one will find out about their situation because it might put them in jeopardy. It’s sad,” said Father Gonzalez-Betancourt. “We have to unite and pray.”

Amieva considers that there is a great confusion between protecting the country and avoiding the illegal entry of terrorists, as well as what should be done with the people who have been here for many years and have obeyed every law.

“What an undocumented immigrant wants is to work, earn money, not be illegal, not be afraid to go out in the street,” she said. “That is what the majority wants. Why don’t we give legal permission to those who have spent ‘x’ amount of years here, who have been paying their taxes, who don’t have criminal records, who are excellent citizens. That’s what we should fight for.”