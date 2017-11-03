It’s Florida Catholic Subscription Weekend: ‘We’re more than just a newspaper!’

ORLANDO | As the annual subscription campaign for the Florida Catholic kicks off, the associate publisher of the 78-year-old publication hopes readers and potential readers understand the service the paper provides.

“When the Florida Catholic newspaper first published on Dec. 1, 1939, it was just that — a newspaper,” said Ann Borowski-Slade, a Florida Catholic veteran since 2000. “But the publishing industry has changed, which is why the Florida Catholic of 2017 is more than just a newspaper. Our publication is a conduit for distributing news of importance to the Catholic faithful via a variety of platforms. We’ve tried to evolve as technology has evolved, and we are excited to spread that message to the faithful of Florida’s Catholic Church.”

In 1939, then Bishop Patrick Barry of St. Augustine announced the paper’s mission as “spreading Catholic Truth and in combating the sinister influences that would undermine the faith of the thousands of souls entrusted to my care.” Today, the Florida Catholic is still the award-winning newspaper that serves to educate, inform and inspire readers on their own faith journeys. The three editions of the paper include the Diocese of Orlando (Bishop John Noonan, publisher), the Diocese of Palm Beach, (Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito, publisher) and the Diocese of Venice (Bishop Frank J. Dewane, publisher).

So how has the Florida Catholic evolved? Well, we are glad you asked.

• Along with our print edition, the Florida Catholic offers an e-Edition, which is an electronic version of the newspaper that includes all three editions of our partnership.

• An active Facebook page (www.facebook.com/FloridaCatholic) that has daily posts, which steer visitors to the stories on our updated website.

• Speaking of the website, thefloridacatholic.org has a new, streamlined look and daily content. We understand how readers bookmark sites that offer them news when they want it. We hope anyone interested in reading stories that offer a Catholic perspective on local, state, national and international news would bookmark www.thefloridacatholic.org.

• While at the website, go to the link for our new monthly newsletter — Dose of Faith. This faith-based newsletter (found at www.thefloridacatholic.org/newsletter) includes personality profiles, commentaries and faith-filled stories the mainstream might miss and is a monthly “dose of faith” that comes to your inbox.

• And don’t worry. The website still contains the valuable links visitors always use. Whether it be subscribing or renewing, changing your address or finding our information on advertising, thefloridacatholic.org still serves as an all-encompassing informational resource for our readers.

Why subscribe? To get more than the mainstream

Think about the headlines in your local paper and the news feed scrolls you frequent online.

When was the last time you saw the phrase “respect life” in a headline? Or “farmworker ministry”? Or “Catholic Charities”? Or “catechesis”?

How about a story that uplifted your view of your faith and your Church? Or a statement from the shepherd of your local Church in his own words?

Those things might rarely exist in mainstream news, but it does exist in print and online at the Florida Catholic.

The Florida Catholic prides itself on its award-winning journalism that takes what is happening in the Church and in society and puts it through a lens rooted in Catholic social teachings. Coverage of hurricanes goes beyond wind speeds and points of destructions; it describes relief efforts and long-term plans for those affected. Coverage of pro-life events is more than marchers who might get a minute of airtime in January; it is offering informational and emotional stories that chronicle issues involving euthanasia, abortion, health care for pregnant women and those wishing to get pregnant, support for mothers, education for all, including those with special needs, visitation of those in prison, serving those who are victims of crimes, and denouncing state-sanctioned murder through the death penalty.

All these efforts would be fruitless if not for the support of our wonderful readers who faithfully send funds for our ministry. They don’t just “pay” for the paper; they truly support us and provide our foundation. They help us make a difference, which is the focus of this year’s subscription campaign.

There is a misconception about the paper that it is fully paid for by the dioceses. But, it’s not. A big bulk of our budget relies on paid subscriptions.

For $26 sent directly to our Orlando office (via mail or the internet) — that’s 50 cents a week — you can receive our print edition twice a month. Our e-Edition is $20. See our back page for more information. Contact us at 1-888-275-9953, 407-373-0075, or email tosborne@thefloridacatholic.org.

We realize it might be a hardship for some readers to pay the full price for a subscription. Thankfully, we are blessed with subscribers who donate above the normal subscription fee. This generosity creates a balance for those subscribers who cannot afford the entire subscription price. Budget what you can afford, even if not the entire amount. All support is appreciated.