Don’t forget ‘Fathers’ day Oct. 29

LINDA REEVES|FC St. Ann School fourth graders talk about priests and show off a gift they made to honor clergy. They will present it on Priesthood Sunday, Oct. 29, during a family Mass at St. Ann Church in West Palm Beach.

WEST PALM BEACH | Second-graders here put a lot of thought, talent and prayers into their gift project, and are totally excited about presenting it to a special father they admire, praised and raved about, “Father Nestor has faith. He is fun and nice, and he is the best priest I have ever met,” said Andrew Orris, a student in Danielle Twist’s second-grade class at St. Ann School.

He was obviously impressed with Father Nestor Rodriquez, pastor of St. Ann Parish and School.

Twist’s 30 second-graders worked weeks in advance to make a colorful and creative appreciation card decorated with flowers and a big “We Are Praying for You” message on the front. The card will be given to Father Rodriquez during a family Mass at St. Ann planned on Priesthood Sunday Oct. 29.

“It is not like an ordinary card. We made a spiritual bouquet,” Joey Basile explained about the card with a list of prayers inside that the children are offering up in appreciation for Father Rodriguez and his priestly service to the parish, school and the children.

Priesthood Sunday, always the last Sunday of October, is a time set aside to reflect on the priesthood and a day promoted by the USA Council of Serra International to encourage children and adults and parish families to recognize priests and show them they are appreciated and loved.

The Serra Club of South Palm Beach is part of the international Serra organization. The group is established with specific goals in mind: foster and promote vocations to the priesthood and religious life, support clergy and religious, and assist and inspire club members to grow in holiness and faith.

“Priesthood Sunday is when all parishes throughout the Diocese of Palm Beach honor and affirm the priests and deacons,” said Jean Waddington, Serra Club president. “We encourage our Serra Club members to place notices in bulletins and have all ministries at their parish level make a special effort to celebrate this event.”

Waddington made a couple of suggestions for Priesthood Sunday. One idea is to create a card of gratitude. Another is to organize projects for children in religion classes and schools. She also suggested purchasing or making a gift for a clergy member or work on organizing a simple parish reception after Mass. The Serra Club also hosts its annual Clergy Appreciation Dinner Oct. 27 at Westchester Country Club in Boynton Beach.

“Priests and deacons from the parishes of South County are invited,” she said. “We are honored that Bishop Gerald Barbarito will be attending.”

Priesthood Sunday is a time for the laity to jump into action and come up with thoughtful ideas. All are encouraged to develop a little something special, but it could be something as simple as a handshake, a pat on the back or a hug.

The thankful St. Ann students only had wonderful things to say about the priests here in the Diocese of Palm Beach with whom they have come in contact over their very young life. Obviously, some of the priests have made a big impact on the youngsters and were part of special times in their life.

“My favorite priest is Father Lehnert,” said Noah Gonzalez when we asked the students to share thoughts about the priests here. Father Brian Lehnert heads up the diocesan Office of Vocations and is the former pastor of St. Thérèse de Lisieux Parish in Wellington, where he currently assists. “He baptized me,” said Noah about the priest that was part of his big day and family celebration.

“Is it OK if we mention deacons?” Dominic Demes asked. “My grandfather is my favorite.”

Dominic’s beloved clergy grandfather is Deacon Dennis Demes. Deacon Demes and his wife, Susan, St. Ann principal, have 10 grandchildren, and four of them attend St. Ann School. Apparently Deacon Demes is a big influence and big part of Dominic’s life.

“He is always doing stuff for us,” said Dominic lost for words but wanting to praise his grandfather in admiration.

Andrew gave some priestly testimony, talking about “stuff” that the clergy do in his life. “They teach us about God. They lead us and bring us closer to Jesus. They teach us songs and give people the body of Christ,” explained the young man.

Along with the card, the entire school body related messages and songs of thanks in a video production created and produced by Gabby Fuentes, a sixth-grader, and Reese Skowron, a seventh-grader. The two girls spent time on the video as part of computer classes. “It is about three minutes long,” said Gabby. “We went around to every class gathering messages of appreciation and thanks.”

The clergy at St. Ann will certainly be delighted Oct. 29 when they are gathered with their parish family and are presented with the gifts of thanks. The priests and deacons will without a doubt get plenty of thank-yous and special words of appreciation that day from members of their flock.

“They (the students) are learning what priesthood is all about,” said Susan Demes. “They are learning about how much the priests love them and serve them.”