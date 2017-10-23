Agency encounters migrants and refugees through Share the Journey

After waiting for two years Lusinga reunites with his two eldest daughters at the Orlando International Airport Sept. 29. “Today, we are a united family again.” (GLENDA MEEKINS | FC)

Editor’s note: On Sept. 27, in an effort to break down barriers of fear and suspicion surrounding refugees and immigrants, Pope Francis launched “Share the Journey,” a worldwide campaign calling on all Catholics and the faithful to “build bridges of understanding and hospitality.” These are some of Catholic Charities of Central Florida’s stories about how they “Share the Journey.”

ORLANDO | Lusinga is a man who has known the heartbreak, stress and tragedy of civil conflict.

As a child, Lusinga never imagined that the political climate in his native country, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, would force him to leave his birthplace. The Second Congo War left his family no choice. In 1999, when he was 19, Lusinga, his parents and siblings made the difficult decision to make the six-month journey from Momba to Zambia on foot. That would be the first of many agonizing choices — choices that would change his life forever.

He spent 15 years in refugee camps in Zambia after fleeing his war-torn homeland, and there he was faced with even more challenges.

“It was difficult,” he recalled. “They gave us tents and some land to live.”

Yet, despite the struggles of everyday life, Lusinga met Florence. The two married and soon celebrated the birth of two children — Mulumbia and Musange. Sadly, Florence died from childbirth complications in 2008.

Now single, Zambian law would not permit Lusinga to keep his children because he had no one to care for them. His mother-in-law took the girls back to the DRC. He would lose touch with them for the next seven years.

While living in camp in Zambia, Lusinga married another woman, Mosonda. The two had two daughters — Helena Kyama and Katempa.

Then, in August 2015, a businessman Lusinga had known for some time was traveling and recognized Lusinga’s oldest two daughters. They were no longer in the DNC. They were in Mununga, Zambia.

Lusinga immediately took the two-day bus ride to Mununga to reunite his family. Once again, his joy was short-lived. He was in the process of a resettlement application, but he realized adding his oldest daughters to the application could delay the process another five or more years.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) advised him to resettle in the United States and then apply for resettlement for his older daughters. Heartbroken, he left with his wife and two youngest children for the United States in November 2015, only three months after finding his long-lost children.

Catholic Charities Refugee Resettlement caseworker Rand Abduhadi met them at the airport. Together with Nicole DeCarufel, they assisted Lusinga in the application process for the girls’ immigration, already begun by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Office of Resettlement.

Catholic Charities spent the next six months helping Lusinga and his wife find jobs, learn the language and helping the girls become familiar with American customs.

“They did not leave me,” Lusinga said of Catholic Charities. “They helped me the whole time.”

Despite Lusinga’s paltry wage, he managed to save the $1,000 needed to pay for the application and fees that would ultimately make his family whole again. The wait was agonizing.

“You can’t know how it’s been inside me,” Lusinga said. “When they told me they were coming, I felt dizziness. But yes, the time has come. Thank God we’re here. Praise God. His name be glorified.”

After waiting two years, Lusinga was reunited with his two eldest daughters Sept. 28. Once again, he held them close thanks to Catholic Charities Refugee Resettlement Program.

“Today, we are a united family again,” Lusinga said of his joyful reunion.

Today the future looks bright for Lusinga and his family. The girls will receive a medical exam and shots to prepare them to go to school. Catholic Charities will help them with enculturation for the next 30 to 90 days.

However, volunteers often continue working with the families long after. The children will also participate in the ESOL (English as a second language) program through their public school system to help them learn the language of their new home.