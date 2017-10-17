Priest recalls visionary leader of Catholic Church

Msgr. David Page is not shy to speak about his admiration of Archbishop Joseph P. Hurley, who served as sixth bishop of St. Augustine from 1940 to his death in 1967.



The Irish-born priest, who is pastor emeritus of Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Indialantic, describes his mentor, archbishop and friend as a visionary, an accomplished faithful servant of the Church and an American patriot. It’s no surprise that Msgr. Page is also not shy about his opinion that Florida Catholics might not understand how important a role Archbishop Hurley plays in the history of the Church in the Sunshine State, and that the archbishop’s legacy should be enshrined.



“When all other bishops at the time were putting money in stocks and bonds, Archbishop Hurley put money into land, always investing in land,” said Msgr. Page, a former executive editor of the Florida Catholic newspaper and a priest for almost 60 years. Yet, there is no Archbishop Hurley High School in Florida or even an Archbishop Hurley parish hall anywhere in Florida. And that really bothers Msgr. Page. But the monsignor hopes there might be a concrete remembrance of the archbishop in the future.



“There are parishes and schools in all seven dioceses on land he purchased,” Msgr. Page said. “We owe a tremendous deal to this man.”



According to the St. Augustine Diocese, the organizations Archbishop Hurley started or fostered are still flourishing statewide, including 74 parishes, 100 schools (including high schools, elementary schools and schools for students with special needs), four Catholic hospitals, Catholic Charities, and the land purchase for St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary, among other accomplishments.



To celebrate the life of Archbishop Hurley, the St. Augustine Diocese will celebrate a memorial Mass Oct. 30, the 50th anniversary of the archbishop’s death, at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine (38 Cathedral Place), beginning with a 5 p.m. talk by Bishop John Noonan of Orlando and Mass at 6 p.m. with the bishops of Florida. Invitations are extended to all the faithful in Florida.



Msgr. Page hopes priests who had served with the archbishop will be able to attend the celebration. An accomplished writer in his own right, the monsignor, who served as Archbishop Hurley’s assistant in Rome during the final session of Vatican II in 1965, penned a history about the archbishop in time for the celebration. The Florida Catholic asked if we could share the history with our readers. Msgr. Page obliged enthusiastically.



In his text, found on this page, it is easy to spot Msgr. Page’s admiration and love for a man who put the Florida Catholic Church on the map, literally and spiritually.



“I stayed up all night when he died. I cried. It’s one of the few times in my life I did so,” Msgr. Page recalled. “Our Church would not be where it is today without his vision and accomplishments.”



INDIALANTIC | Coming from a real estate family background in Cleveland, Archbishop Joseph P. Hurley was a devoted patriot and zealous Catholic from his earliest years.

After ordination to the priesthood and a doctoral degree, he would later gain the favor of Father Edward Mooney, who was appointed apostolic delegate to India and Japan where Hurley performed so well as his assistant by standing up to the Japanese authorities that he was soon rewarded with an enviable position with the Vatican’s Secretariat of State.

To get an adequate appreciation of Hurley’s courageous diplomatic service to the Church and ultimately to our country, it’s imperative to read “Vatican Secret Diplomacy, Joseph P. Hurley and Pope Pius XII” (2008 Yale University Press) by Jesuit Father Joseph R. Gallagher. This masterful volume, based largely on Hurley’s secret Church and state records, gives the almost incredible account of his secret diplomatic dealings with the Top 10 U.S. government officials, including President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

In his ardent love for the Church and country, the future archbishop seriously risked his diplomatic and Church career by secretly engaging with the U.S. government without the knowledge of the Vatican. The contents of this secret correspondence revealed invaluable information about the Nazi persecution of Catholics and Jews in Germany and Poland. This leaked information became the basis of several important editorials and articles in the Florida Catholic newspaper, which made national headlines and were after reprinted verbatim in England.

Bishop Hurley, being a very perceptive and loyal patriot and churchman, saw the real danger of Hitler eventually destroying the rest of the world and the Church. Hence, he was a very early champion of the U.S. joining the Allies against the Nazis at a time when this was unthinkable, especially to many U.S. citizens of German and Irish ancestry.

In return for Hurley’s efforts in nurturing Catholic support for the U.S. intervention in the war against the Nazis and in particular for helping silence the troublesome pro-German, anti-Jewish radio priest from Detroit, Father Charles Coughlin, as well as for dealing with Ireland’s Cardinal Joseph MacRory’s protest against the presence of American troops in Northern Ireland, the U.S. government would reward indirectly Hurley and the Florida Church. As WWII began, the city of St. Augustine was facing economic disaster when at Hurley’s request, President Roosevelt personally assisted by locating the huge navy base in Jacksonville.

Many people may have looked askance at Hurley’s secret assistance to the U.S. government in helping turn aside the popular resistance against the U.S. joining the Allies to fight Hitler. As it turned out, Hurley was proven correct and prophetic in seeing the real danger of the Nazis conquering the world. While his secret dealings with the U.S. government at first greatly upset the Vatican, later even the Vatican would appreciate how Hurley made the Church look good by early on effectively publicizing the Nazi death camps and destruction of the Jews. His Florida Catholic editorials were quoted extensively nationally and beyond, calling on Catholics in the early 1940s to take the lead on behalf of the Jewish victims of the Holocaust.

Soon, it appears, the Vatican became aware of Hurley’s unorthodox, secret diplomacy and he was quietly “kicked upstairs” by making him bishop of the backwoods Diocese of St. Augustine.

Despite the loss of Hurley’s diplomatic connections, the U.S. government adroitly, but no doubt falsely, promoted Hurley’s new appointment as a bishop in Florida as a clear signal that the Vatican wanted the U.S. to join the Allies against Hitler. As a result, now-Bishop Hurley became even more active and probably more effective than ever.

On July 6, 1941, Bishop Hurley gave his famous and controversial nationwide CBS Radio speech in which he denounced “the murderous hosts of Nazi Germany,” who without provocation invaded Poland, Holland, Belgium and Luxemburg and asserted that Nazi victories would mean the end of religion.

Space here does not allow treatment of his subsequent, important diplomatic involvement when from 1945 to 1950, he was surprisingly rehabilitated and redeemed by the Vatican which honored him as the first American ever for the position equivalent to that of full papal diplomat or nuncio to Marshal Tito’s Federative Republic of Yugoslavia. Both the Vatican and U.S. government officials were pleased to have such a strong and friendly agent behind the Iron Curtain.

Divisions in Yugoslavia, however, eventually resulted in Tito becoming more anti-religious and putting Cardinal Stepinac on trial. A New York Times photo of Hurley, standing whenever Stepinec, led by guards, entered the courtroom, got worldwide attention.

After the end of WWII, Hurley was honored by Pope Pius XII with the personal title of “archbishop.” Just as he had been such an effective, national champion against Nazism, so now he became one of the Church’s most powerful spokespersons against communism. Again, he effectively used the Florida Catholic newspaper to denounce their every move and was even successful in preventing several communist leaders from setting foot on Florida soil by having pastors warn their parishioners with the ringing of church bells.

It was after returning from Yugoslavia and empowered with the new honorary title of archbishop that Hurley began, in earnest, with building up the Church in Florida — although long before his return in 1950, he was setting the stage for future greatness by utilizing the services of his new auxiliary bishop, Thomas McDonough, in establishing some new, large parishes in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, and purchasing land for the $2 million Mercy Hospital to serve as the “Mayo Clinic of the South.”

In 1952, he announced a new “Missionary Burse Fund” which would help educate seminarians and finance clerical education as well as future growth of parishes and institutions. While his new parish “quota system,” alienated many of the pastors, he did succeed in raising over $4 million, which he proceeded to invest in Florida real estate.

At the time, this was very unusual and creative, as most dioceses invested only in stocks and bonds. But Hurley was truly a prophetic visionary whose foresight has proved to be immensely valuable, even to this day. Even after those investments, the archbishop continued till his death in 1967 in investing about $300,000 each year in new land sites for future parishes and high schools, as well as for hospitals and large tracts of land for proposed junior colleges and institutions such as Camp San Pedro. He became known as “10-acre Joe” and priests joked that he may already have parish sites on the moon!

Of the 36 bishops who have served here as ordinaries for the seven present-day Florida dioceses, since the Florida Church was first established under Bishop Augustin Verot in 1870, Bishop Hurley’s service of 27 years as bishop of St. Augustine was by far the longest of any Florida bishop. The average for the other Florida bishops has been less than 10 years. Archbishop Hurley’s main accomplishment, however, was not confined to bricks and mortar. He was above all, a totally dedicated churchman who sought God’s glory and will first of all. No doubt, this is why he was so dedicated to Catholic formation and education, particularly for our youths and clergy.

With adequate numbers of children in a parish, he always insisted the first parish building would not be a church, but an auditorium, usually a modest Butler-type building to house both a church and the beginning of a school. Fortunately, he did not burden the Church by building elaborate and expensive churches. When Vatican Council II opened in October 1962, he had arranged for the groundbreaking of 12 new parishes, preferably with schools. It was that kind of dedication which enabled him to establish so many new high schools, not only in the Orlando Diocese, but throughout the state of Florida.

He also arranged for the pastors to go searching in Ireland for convents of sisters as teachers who contributed so much to make our elementary grades and high schools what they are today, as well as to teach our children in public schools. No wonder at the end of the century, more than 30 years after Hurley’s death, the St. Petersburg Times included Archbishop Hurley on the basis of his extraordinary leadership and accomplishments as one of its top 25 Floridians of the Twentieth Century.

No doubt, Archbishop Hurley’s incredible legacy will continue to bless the Florida Church for many years to come. According to Father Michael J. McNally’s invaluable book, “Catholicism in South Florida,” 90 percent of the huge parish and institutional buildings in Miami and South Florida during the Archbishop Coleman Carroll period following Hurley’s death was on the land purchased by Archbishop Hurley.

While it is difficult to prove, without adequate research, it is safe to say that the vast majority of all the Catholic parishes, institutions in Florida today in all seven dioceses owe their existence, in large part, to the remarkable foresight and prophetic vision of Bishop Hurley.