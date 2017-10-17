‘Our strength as humanity came out of blackness’

Priests wearing typical African garb enter Notre Dame d'Haiti Church in Miami for one of the Masses of the 14th National Black Catholic Men's Conference, Oct. 5-8 in Miami. Archbishop Thomas Wenski presided at the Mass. The theme of the Men's Conference was: "The Challenge is to Silence the Mind"

MIAMI | Speakers challenged participants of the National Black Catholic Men’s Conference to “silence the mind” amidst recent violence and racial strife and find soul food for life in Christ.

They exhorted the 320 men and 20 young people to boldly go forth in their communities to reach African-Americans in psychological and spiritual conflict — including the younger generations leaving the Church for other denominations. Participants hashed out holistic health topics ranging from mental wellness and spirituality of Black Lives Matter to the nurture of “black power” and psychological strengths of African-Americans. They sang praise music led by Men in the Fire, worshipped at Notre Dame d’Haiti Mission and had their blood pressure checked at a health fair promoting physical fitness.

And they found inspiration to build ministries meeting practical needs whether through housing, education or job placement following incarceration.

The conference titled “The challenge is to silence the mind” was held Oct. 5-8, at the Doubletree Hotel by Hilton Miami. Sponsored by the National Black Catholic Clergy Caucus, the Josephites, and the Bowman-Francis Ministry of Indianapolis comprising three Society of the Divine Word priests commissioned to recharge Catholic African-American youths and young adults, the event was coordinated in regional partnership with Katrenia Reeves-Jackman, the Miami director of the Black Catholic Ministry Office.

Society of the Divine Word Father George Kintiba urged participants to embrace their blackness as men of God, affirming how all mankind originated in Africa. He encouraged them to begin each day with affirmations of faith, zapping poisonous negative thoughts of victimization.

“Our strength as humanity came out of blackness and you have it, you are it,” said Father Kintiba, a Congolese native and a doctoral student at Howard University on the history of the African diaspora. “Be engaged in the Spirit, engage your spirit every single morning and talk positively to your spirit. I don’t care how hard it is out there because positivity will run through your mind throughout the entire day.”

And they must never forget to pray, forgive and remember their history. “To nurture ourselves we need to remind ourselves we are a strong people, about what we’ve been through and that we are still here,” he said. “We are God’s people, a strong people, a praying people.”

And spiritual health starts with mental wellness, said Father Ricardo Phipps, an assistant professor of psychology and counseling at LaSalle University in Philadelphia. In a workshop he discussed the need for accurate education on mental health and illness in parishes to overcome its stigma. Worry, stress and anxiety become a concern when they hurt relationships, work and basic functioning. But in the black community, Father Phipps said that people needing treatment prefer to tough it out while others think that therapists of other races won’t understand them.

“For treatment sometimes it is medication, sometimes psychotherapy. Hopefully it’s a combination because research says that is the best way to approach mental illness as well as people having strong support networks, being tied into other resources like churches and spiritual supports, being able to learn self-coping skills to keep themselves on a level playing field in terms of stress,” he said. “We have a vested interested because we see what the effects are in bringing people back to church and in evangelization. If we don’t address real- life issues they won’t come back, because they won’t see the Church as important in their lives in what they’re struggling with.”

Divine Word Father Charles Smith and twin Father Chester Smith hope the conference planted seeds to inspire participants to be the best Christian men they can be, and reach beyond themselves to build “programs of substance” meeting community needs. One challenge is to reach more inner- city black youths who are leaving the Church, less loyal than previous generations with the closing of urban Catholic schools.

“Instead of staying there and working it out, these young people now say I’ll go elsewhere. Many of our young people go to nondenominational churches, mega churches,” said Father Charles Smith. “This conference and what we are doing is to entice young people to come back to church and make it relevant, for them to take leadership in our churches and share with other young adults.”

Father Smith highlighted a community effort to get funds to reopen the Holy Angels School in Indianapolis through the Notre Dame ACE Academies network targeting the underserved. The conference also celebrated diversity among African-Americans.

“Education to me is key to liberate our people,” he said. “We’ve got people from the Caribbean, South America who are natives of those countries and places, and they are able to bring that culture to share that to enrich the African-American culture.”

Albert Doyle, 71, of Holy Redeemer Parish in Miami appreciated the message of being proud of his roots in spite of obstacles placed before him, such as his experience of being taught growing up to be subservient to whites. But with today’s youths he’s concerned about a new type of passivity and overconsumption of media.

“Why are young people not voting? My son says it’s not going to make a difference. My forefathers and the people who came before me died for the right to vote,” he said. “We have to silence more, silence the mind. Now there are good things on the internet, but that’s not what they’re looking at. Other things are influencing them.”

He makes a priority to discuss current issues with his young adult children. “We’ve got to get these minds right. The way I do is take an hour each day and we sit and have a family moment, sit for an hour and talk about different things happening in life and society.”

Donald Edwards, Miami Archdiocese associate superintendent of schools, renewed his sense of mission and history as a black Catholic and his conviction that “all lives matter” as God’s gift.

“The message of this conference is yes we are black, but we are first of all Catholic men who have a mission and ministry… to change the world, not to make everybody think and be the way we are and think, but ultimately to build up the kingdom of God which is made up of black people, white people, brown people, yellow people, ugly people, pretty people … Catholic people, people who are not Catholic,” he reflected. “It’s important to me for others to recognize we are authentically black and we bring a specific cultural experience and specific historical experience to our Catholicity and to the Catholic Church of Miami. We’re very grateful for the Smith brothers and their ministry. We are grateful they have given us the opportunity to bring this conference to our archdiocese so others will know of our presence and hear our voice as black Catholic men.”