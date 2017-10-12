Pope Francis appoints new auxiliary bishop of Miami

WASHINGTON | Pope Francis has appointed Father Enrique Delgado as a new auxiliary bishop in the Archdiocese of Miami. Father Delgado is a priest of the archdiocese and currently serves as pastor of St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Weston. The appointment was publicized in Washington Oct. 12 by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States.

Father Delgado was born Dec. 26, 1955, in Lima, Peru. He earned a master’s degree in economics with a concentration in finance and accounting from the University of Lima. He worked for several years managing a company before immigrating to the United States. He entered seminary in the Archdiocese of Miami in 1991.

He completed his studies in philosophy at St. John Vianney College Seminary in Miami and finished a master’s degree in theology in 1995 and a master of divinity in 1996 from St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach. He was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of Miami June 29, 1996, in a Mass in Peru officiated by Miami Auxiliary Bishop Agustin Roman.

Assignments after ordination included: parochial vicar at St. Agnes Parish, Key Biscayne, 1996-1999; parochial vicar, Nativity Parish, Hollywood, 1999-2003; pastor, St. Justin Martyr Parish, Key Largo, 2003-2010; and pastor, St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Weston, since 2014.

Father Delgado finished his doctoral studies in practical theology Dec. 19, 2015, from St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens.