Secular, third orders offer vocation for the laity

PALM BEACH GARDENS | Lives of holiness are most commonly lived out through vocations to the married and religious life, but some people throughout the Diocese of Palm Beach are devoting their lives to God through secular or third orders.

Defined by canon law, these public associations of the faithful are, “associations whose members share in the spirit of some religious institute while in secular life, lead an apostolic life, and strive for Christian perfection under the higher direction of the same institute.”

The mission of these orders is to help the Catholic laity — married or single — and sometimes even clergy in sanctifying the everyday life. Recognized by Rome, the order is most often a third branch of a main order like the Franciscans, Benedictines and Dominicans, and takes the same spirituality as the religious order. But these people do not take the same vows of chastity, poverty and obedience.

“We stay at home, we live with our families, we have jobs,” said Alison Fisher, a professed Secular Franciscan of the St. Anthony of Padua Fraternity at St. Mark Parish in Boynton Beach.

Fisher said instead of vows, secular and third orders take professions that are to a lesser degree. For example, rather than a vow of poverty, they profess charity. “The challenge for a secular is to live the charism and the profession every day, out in the world,” she said.

Fisher and the members of her fraternity have a great concern for the environment and the less fortunate. Gloria Stewart, a member of the Secular Order of Servants of Mary at St. John Fisher Parish in West Palm Beach, said her order focuses on being of service to those who are suffering as they have a devotion to Our Lady of Sorrows.

“We are there to help in any way we can as people go through their sufferings,” Stewart said, “Our particular group has a food drive.”

She said getting to meet people and hear their stories is one way being a Servite has affected her.

Mary B. Murphy, director of the Stella Maris Lay Carmelite Community at Holy Name of Jesus Parish in West Palm Beach, said her order tries to emulate Mary and Elijah by supporting the parish in its various ministries.

She said being part of her order “is like having leaven in bread. You spread your spirituality to the people around you so you can influence your family and friends by the way you live.”

Each order meets monthly to spend time together in prayer, reflect on Scripture through lectio divina, read books together as a community, and build each other up. “It’s so important to be able to accompany each other on the spiritual journey,” said Amy Powers, president of the Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites at St. John of the Cross Parish in Vero Beach.

“It strengthens us in our vocation,” she explained, “We encourage each other … we accompany those in formation. Those of us in definitive promises for life accompany those who are first coming in and those younger ones in the aspirancy trying to see if that’s where God is calling them.”

When the orders are not meeting, they are praying for each other daily and following their order’s unique Rule of Life.

According to Cuqui Baiata, formation director for the Stella Maris Lay Carmelite Community, “We are asked to pray morning and evening prayer from Christian Prayer: Liturgy of the Hours, and spend time each day in lectio divina, which is prayerful reading of the Scriptures, with contemplation, quietly sitting in the presence of God and being receptive to the voice of God.

The Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites practices mental prayer for at least 30 minutes a day. They pray the Liturgy of the Hours, participate in daily Mass whenever possible, attend at least one retreat a year, and engage in a daily examination of conscience, among other things. The Secular Franciscans of the St. Anthony of Padua Fraternity follow a set of 26 rules.

Secular and third orders have a formation process much like religious orders. They begin as aspirants and continue formation up until they are fully professed. This process could take anywhere from three to six years, depending on the order. Regardless of the order, once one is professed, it is a lifetime commitment.

Though they do not wear habits, some orders wear items to signify their order, like a brown scapular or Tau cross.

“It (brown scapular) is to remind us of the promise Our Lady of Mount Carmel made to us,” Baiata explained, “but most of all it is to show the world that we belong to her, that she is the bridge or the door through which we get to Jesus. When you look at the scapular it looks like an apron, and once you wear it, you are a servant of Our Lady. You are to serve all those who you come in contact with.”

Baiata’s order has 20 active members. In the St. Anthony of Padua Fraternity, there are 15 professed members and three people in initial formation. Many secular and third orders are encouraging people to look into their communities if they feel God is calling them to grow deeper in their faith this way. They advise researching the different charisms of each order and seeing if it is a good fit.

Within the diocese, there are at least 13 different secular and third orders, from the ones mentioned here to the Franciscan Redemptoris Mater Fraternity at St. Rita Parish in Wellington, St. John of the Cross Order of Secular Discalced Carmelite Community at St. John of the Cross Parish in Vero Beach, and Associates of Sisters of St. Joseph of St. Augustine in Boca Raton. Some orders encourage those interested to attend their monthly meetings and others prefer to be contacted directly first.

More information can be found on the diocesan website under Catholic resources or by visiting www.diocesepb.org/catholic-resources.