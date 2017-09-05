Catholics pray during recent execution

From left, Tom Goodin, Anne Goodin, Donna Dornbush, Gene Rasmussen, Ana Robinette and Father Fred Ruse stand under a darkening sky across from the state prison in Starke Aug. 24. They made up part of a group of 50 faithful who gathered together in prayer during the execution of Mark Asay. Those present prayed for Asay, his victims and their families, public officials, and for the end of the use of the death penalty. (COURTESY)

Editor’s note: Father Fred Ruse, pastor of Our Saviour Parish in Cocoa Beach, shares his experience of attending the prayer vigil held during the state execution of Mark Asay Aug. 24.

COCOA BEACH | It was like what we read in the Gospel at the approaching death of Jesus on the cross. No exaggeration. The clouds were closing in; the thunder rumbled in the distance; the clouds were rapidly lowering and deepening in darkness; there were bright streaks of lightning literally dancing all around us. It was already about 5:45 p.m. and rain began to fall and then came in buckets. The prayer service was underway and we were all drenched. It was like we had stepped into the scene of the Crucifixion as narrated in the Gospels, and the weather of that moment was the weather of our moment on Aug. 24.

We were about 40 people on the bus, taking people from Our Saviour Parish in Cocoa Beach, Our Lady of Lourdes in Daytona, members of the community organizing group “FAITH,” and parishioners from a parish in Palm Coast. Once we arrived at the site for the prayer vigil, we totaled about 50. Had we, the Catholic parishes of the Diocese of Orlando, not gone, it would have been a very weak presence and witness. The media would have been hard-pressed to depict any opposition to the execution of Mark Asay.

God bless Father Phil Egitto, pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes, for staying the course and leading many prayer vigils over the years. God bless his parish staff for all their attention to the detail to make this happen.

One feature of the prayer service is the tolling of a bell, which had a very deep resonation. Each toll could be heard by the inmates in the prison. They would know that God was present with a different opinion relative to what was unfolding. At the same time, our presence sought to recognize the deaths of his victims, Robert Lee Booker and Robert McDowell, and what must be an interminable suffering on the part of their families. Notwithstanding, the execution did not solve anything. It only adds to the culture of violence, sanitizing it and normalizing it and — even more concerning — “blessing” it.

Apparently it was a flawless execution. Mark Asay was pronounced dead at 6:22 p.m. This can’t be the last word. I can only hope that we will be less and less hesitant to stand out — in gatherings in local parishes, in our homes, at our schools, through our communications with elected officials, by our engagement in how our communities and nation function, in the field across from the death chamber — with a commitment to being a lot smarter about how to live with each, and live for each other, faithful to our likeness to God.

