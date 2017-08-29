New bishop ‘exemplifies’ heart of the order

ORLANDO | As Pensacola-Tallahassee’s sixth bishop lay prostrate upon the floor of the Pensacola Bay Center, one thing in particular distinguished the episcopal candidate.

His pink socks.

The choice seemed fitting for newly ordained Bishop William Wack because the socks would match the amaranth (a reddish pink tone) zucchetto he would wear as bishop. But it was also a fitting choice for the Holy Cross father known for his smiling face and jovial, fun-loving nature. And as Father Robert L. Epping, superior general of the Holy Cross congregation, put it, the smiling priest is known to be “a bit of jokester.”

“These are not the usual descriptives for a bishop, but these are the words you see on his face and, for those of us who know him, they are the words that make him an effective priest and attractive shepherd,” Father Epping said. “We also know a more serious side — he loves people, he loves Jesus, he forgets about himself, he reaches out to bring joy, he serves with gladness not just with duty. … When Pope Francis compared his lexicon for bishops with Father Bill’s credentials, he found a perfect fit.”

Thousands gathered to witness the Aug. 22 ordination of the Pensacola-Tallahassee prelate who wishes to be referred to as “Bishop Bill.” Along with local priests and deacons and 95 members of Bishop Wack’s family, 18 bishops attended the celebration, including Florida’s five other bishops, its one auxiliary bishop, one archbishop and two retired Florida bishops. Archbishop Thomas Wenski of Miami served as co-consecrator with Bishop Joe S. Vasquez of Austin, Texas, and Bishop Daniel R. Jenky of Peoria, Ill., who is also a member of the Holy Cross congregation.

“In your ministry as bishop you are called to be a father and a brother to all, especially to your co-workers, the priests and the deacons,” Archbishop Wenski said in his homily. “But also be especially attentive to the poor, the weak, the immigrants and the stranger; those who are victims of today’s disposable culture and of the globalization of indifference.”

Bishop Wack comes to the Pensacola-Tallahassee Diocese after serving 23 years in the priesthood. His last eight years were spent at St. Ignatius the Martyr Parish in Austin. There he was known for his work with the poor, the large Mexican community of the parish and his presence on the radio and on YouTube, where he did informational series.

One of those videos includes the “Faith of the Fathers” video series, where he shared the social media stage with Father Dennis Strach, his associate pastor and fellow Holy Cross priest. In one particular video about the Holy Cross congregation, the two shared a comfortable camaraderie as they take turns speaking about the philosophy, history and personal significance of their beloved religious community whose motto is: “Hail the cross; our only hope.”

“We try through preaching, through our schools, through our missionary activity, with laypeople with ordained with sisters and brothers, all of us are trying to go around the world to tell people and remind even ourselves that in the cross actually is our hope,” the future bishop said of the international congregation founded in France and headquartered in Indiana.

Father Strach attended the ordination of his friend and mentor. In an interview prior to the event, he was asked how Bishop Wack reflects the charism of the order.

“(Bishop) Bill exemplifies the heart of the order: family, hope and joy,” said the priest who celebrated his first anniversary as a priest in April. “I’m sure he is going to foster community. That is part of who he is. Community and the family of the Holy Cross are important to him. I think Holy Cross is in his blood.”

The Congregation of Holy Cross was founded in 1837 by Blessed Father Basil Moreau, who was a priest of the Diocese of Le Mans, France. Blessed Moreau grew up amidst the turmoil of the French Revolution, and hoped to revitalize a Church devastated by years of civil war during which two-thirds of the country’s clergy and religious were exiled or killed. The young priest organized a group of priests to preach, teach and bring the message of Christ to those in neglected towns and villages, and at the request of his bishop, he later merged that group of priests with a group of brothers who served as educators. From there the Congregation of the Holy Cross was born, taking its name from the town where it was based, Sainte-Croix, which translates from French to “Holy Cross.” Members of the congregation have the initials “CSC” following their names, which is the abbreviation for the Latin Congregatio a Sancta Cruce — Congregation of Holy Cross. Its mission was to assist in Church ministries wherever needed as parish priests, preachers of missions, educators, writers and foreign missionaries.

As a new priest in a large parish of 3,600 families, Father Strach appreciated learning under the tutelage of the new bishop. He regarded him as a good mentor who taught him about working as a priest, but also as a Holy Cross priest.

As a member of the Holy Cross, Father Strach said he and his fellow priests and religious work to help others carry their cross and get to resurrection. He experienced his pastor, now Bishop Wack, do so as he preached and served impoverished members of the community, including the homeless and the parish’s large Mexican community.

But Father Strach was quick to describe Bishop Wack as a regular guy and a hardworker who eats mac ’n’ cheese and has an occasional cigar. As an administrator, he described Father Wack as someone who is not interested in formalities, but is eager to understand what a person is experiencing. The young priest related how in the three-month transition period between appointment and ordination, Bishop Wack would call parishes in the Florida diocese to introduce himself to the pastors.

“He would call up and say, ‘Hi. Can I speak to the pastor, please?’ and a lot of times the person on the other line would say, He’s not available. Can I take a message?’ And he would say, ‘Oh, well, this is Father Bill. I’m going to be the new bishop and I wanted to introduce myself.’ And then on the other line you could hear, ‘Oh! It’s the new bishop!’ They would be all excited,” Father Strach said with a laugh. “That’s the kind of person he is. He does want to be known as Bishop Bill. He is not disrespectful to the tradition, but he is a person of the people. He is approachable and he wants to listen.”