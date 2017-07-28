12th National Black Catholic Congress in photos
By Guest Author | July 28, 2017
Freelance photographer Andrea Navarro attended the opening Mass of the National Black Catholic Congress July 7. Below are some of her photos, along with other photos taken by Florida Catholic staffer Jean Gonzalez.
Some of the more than four dozen clergy — including deacons, priests and bishops — processed into the Basilica of Mary, Queen of the Universe Shrine in Orlando at the start of the opening liturgy for the 12th National Black Catholic Conference. Cardinal Peter Turkson celebrated the Mass July 6, for the standing-room only crowd. Father Patrick Smith, pastor of St. Augustine Parish in Washington, D.C., served as homilist. (ANDREA NAVARRO | FC)
Members of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Peter Claver were among the 2,000 gathered for the opening Mass of the 12th National Black Catholic Congress. (ANDREA NAVARRO | FC)
Members of the Knights of Peter Claver were among the 2,000 gathered for the opening Mass of the 12th National Black Catholic Congress. (ANDREA NAVARRO | FC)
Bishop John Noonan of Orlando, left, Archbishop Christophe Pierre, papal nuncio, and Archbishop Wilton Gregory of Atlanta, stand on the altar of the Basiica of the Shrine of Our Lady Queen of the Universe during the opening Mass of the 12th National Black Catholic Conference July 7. (ANDREA NAVARRO | FC)
Cardinal Peter Kodwo Turkson, prefect of the Vatican Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, center, closes his eyes at prayer during the opening liturgy of the 12th National Black Catholic Congress. The cardinal served as celebrant of the Mass held July 6, at the Basilica of Mary, Queen of the Universe Shrine in Orlando. At right is Deacon Mel Tardy, academic advisor for the University of Notre Dame. (ANDREA NAVARRO | FC)
More than 2,000 Black Catholic delegates celebrated the opening Mass for the 12th National Black Catholic Congress held in Orlando July 7-9. The event gathered laity, clergy and religious from across the United States. (ANDREA NAVARRO | FC)
Delegates who attended the 12th National Black Catholic Conference exit the Basilica of Mary, Queen of the Universe Shrine in Orlando following the congress’ opening liturgy July 6. (ANDREA NAVARRO | FC)
Christophe Pierre, left, papal nuncio for the United States, left, speaks with Cardinal Peter Turkson, center, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, at the 12th National Black Catholic Conference. Bishop Guy A. Sansaricq, retired auxiliary of the Brooklyn Diocese and a native of Haiti. (JEAN GONZALEZ | FC)
Bishop Guy A. Sansaricq, retired auxiliary of the Brooklyn Diocese and a native of Haiti, invited all the young people attending the 12th National Black Catholic Conference to stand before the 2,000 member crowd so he could offer a prayer and blessing. “We are so pleased to have so many young people. They are the flesh of our flesh, and the bones of our bones. We are all family, but our concerns are not the same. In the journey of life some of us are advanced, but they are beginning their journey. They have different concerns, but they are one with us,” the bishop said, asking them as they walk into adulthood to commit themselves to a future filled with justice, dignity, humility and faith.
At left, Sister of Notre Dame de Namur Patricia Chappell, executive director of Pax Christi USA, served as an emcee at the opening of the 12th National Black Catholic Congress held July 6-9, at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando. At right, Cardinal Peter Turkson, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, is introduced by Paula Manchester as opening keynoter of the conference. (JEAN GONZALEZ | FC)