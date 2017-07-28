12th National Black Catholic Congress in photos

Freelance photographer Andrea Navarro attended the opening Mass of the National Black Catholic Congress July 7. Below are some of her photos, along with other photos taken by Florida Catholic staffer Jean Gonzalez. Stories about the congress include an overview (click here)

An interview with Cardinal Peter Turkson (click here)

And coverage of a keynote presentation by Bishop Edward Braxton (click here).

Bishop Guy A. Sansaricq, retired auxiliary of the Brooklyn Diocese and a native of Haiti, invited all the young people attending the 12th National Black Catholic Conference to stand before the 2,000 member crowd so he could offer a prayer and blessing. “We are so pleased to have so many young people. They are the flesh of our flesh, and the bones of our bones. We are all family, but our concerns are not the same. In the journey of life some of us are advanced, but they are beginning their journey. They have different concerns, but they are one with us,” the bishop said, asking them as they walk into adulthood to commit themselves to a future filled with justice, dignity, humility and faith.