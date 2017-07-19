Parish offers prayers of healing at its garden

BOYNTON BEACH | Near the church of St. Thomas Parish lies a peaceful garden with flowers, statues and memorial walls holding the names of deceased souls taken from loved ones.

“It is beautiful,” said parishioner Sue Buzzelli during the unveiling and dedication ceremony of the St. Peregrine Shrine and Garden five years ago. Since the sanctuary with a large image of St. Peregrine, the patron saint of those suffering from cancer, was added to the grounds at St. Thomas More Parish, interesting things have happened there.

Faithful gather in the beautiful setting day and night, and especially after Masses. The quiet area with benches and shade trees provides visitors a peaceful place amidst nature to pray and reflect, and the outside altar is where Masses are celebrated in the name of those who are sick, suffering or have been affected by cancer and other illnesses or diseases in any way.

This summer, monthly Masses have moved inside to the chapel until September, when the temperatures drop. The Masses include anointing of the sick.

“We pray that God’s protection will radiate from the new holy ground,” said Father Julian Harris, pastor of St. Thomas More, during a dedication Mass officially blessing the grounds when the area was completed. Some say that the blessed grounds are special, and have been at the heart of healings and even a place where hearts are turned.

The garden is named after St. Peregrine Laziosi, who was born in northern Italy in 1260. He belonged to the Servants of Mary or Servite Friars. The superior who received him was St. Philip Benizi. Stories reveal that St. Peregrine did penance for sins by not sitting for 30 years. Standing for long periods of time eventually caused him to develop varicose veins and cancer of his leg and foot. Doctors recommended amputation. The night before the surgery, he spent hours in prayer at the foot of a crucifix. He fell asleep and dreamed that Christ touched his foot. When he woke up, his foot was completely healed. He was canonized in 1726 and his feast day is May 1. He is considered the patron saint of those who have cancer.

“I came to one of the Masses,” said Marlene Frazzini about an outdoor Mass she attended in the St. Peregrine Shrine and Garden. “It was the Mass that is responsible for me coming back to the Church.” She heard God’s call in this special place and felt his grasp pulling her back. She started attending Masses, and she said that the homilies delivered by the priests there fueled her desire to remain “home.”

Frazzini was visiting the garden after Mass June 25. The Florida Catholic was there and spoke to her as she placed some flowers by a center memorial wall and then, pointed to another memorial near the parish hall that included the name of her friend’s daughter. “I gave it as a gift to my friend. His daughter passed away. She had cancer.” Frazzini had purchased the spot on the wall as a way for her friend to memorialize his loved one.

Visitors are welcome to visit the St. Peregrine Shrine and Garden, and they are also encouraged to attend the special St. Peregrine Masses the second Saturday of the month. The Masses that begin at 9 a.m. this summer in the chapel include anointing of the sick.

St. Thomas More Parish is located at 10935 S. Military Trail, Boynton Beach. The garden is located southwest of the main entrance. 561-737-3095.