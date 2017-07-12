Florida delegates, bishops take stock of 2017 convocation

ORLANDO | A national Church gathering this large and unprecedented was bound to evoke laughter, tears, intellectual debate, straight talk and motivational language, as well as serendipitous, grace-filled encounters among laity, clergy, presenters and a small army of event staff.

For the nearly 3,500 persons who attended the 2017 Convocation of Catholic Leaders, the July 1-4 gathering will take some time to fully unpack and share back home.

The Miami Archdiocese and the dioceses of Orlando, Venice and Palm Beach had some of the largest diocesan contingents from around the country — as many as 50 per diocese.

The invitation-only “Convocation of Catholic Leaders: The Joy of the Gospel in America” brought together U.S. Catholic leaders to spend the July 4 weekend asking, among other questions, how best to identify and evangelize the “peripheries” that Pope Francis writes about.

The event was held at the Hyatt Regency Orlando and the Orange County Convention Center.

Bishop John Noonan opened the convocation by joking around with New York’s Cardinal Timothy Dolan. “I’d like to question His Eminence Cardinal Dolan. He called me five years ago and said, ‘I’d like to come to Orlando in July.’ You didn’t say how many people you invited! My question is what are we going to do?” The cardinal responded, “I’m going to go to Disney World after this!”

Setting the joking aside Bishop Noonan concluded, we are going to heaven, but how are we going to get there? “I think that’s why we’re here today. Welcome, as we celebrate the joy of the Gospel. I pray that as you come today, you leave here with that great joy, with that gift. That is my prayer for each and every one of you.”

In a closing interview with EWTN after the convocation ended, Bishop Noonan spoke at length about the joy he witnessed from the participants. “One woman, a former Baptist, after lunch came up to me and said, ‘This reminds me of a revival. My faith has been really fulfilled again.’ Another person came up to me with tears in her eyes saying, ‘I do my job but I never really realized how important my real job is: to spread the good news of Christ.’ I could go on and on telling you stories of how people came up to me and just thanked me and told me how this affected them. That’s really what it’s all about: opening your heart to Christ and letting Christ lead you.”

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito of the Diocese of Palm Beach said the Convocation of Catholic Leaders was a unique opportunity for Catholic leaders all around our country, including bishops, priests and religious, to gather together and share faith, especially as guided by Pope Francis’ “Evangelii Gaudium” (“The Joy of the Gospel”).

“The one aspect of the gathering that was so evident from the beginning was indeed the joy of the participants. The historic group that was present were men and women of great joy because of their faith, and their joy could be sensed in the air,” Bishop Barbarito said. “With a very tight schedule that ran from 8:30 a.m. to past 9:30 p.m. during the most hot and humid time of the year in Orlando, and during the holiday week of the Fourth of July, the crowd present attended talks, presentations, Masses, devotions and shared their faith in a manner in which it is so obvious that the Catholic faith is alive and on fire in the United States. I came away so happy to be a Catholic today and so hopeful about the future outreach of the Church and to the peripheries of which Pope Francis speaks.”

DIOCESE OF VENICE DELEGATION

Bishop Frank J. Dewane led the delegation from the Diocese of Venice and was a presenting bishop at “Convocation 101 for Parish Leaders,” led the closing prayer of one of the evening events, and participated in a discussion group “Going to the Ends of the Earth: International Mission Work.” The bishop noted that he was struck by the energy of the four days, and of seeing priests, religious and lay leaders take the entire experience to heart.

“We gathered as a group after the convocation and it was good to hear what everyone got out of it and how they will take what they learned and will hopefully incorporate it into their own lives and back at their parishes,” Bishop Dewane said.

Iris Gomez, a former president of the Council of Catholic Women and a parishioner of St. Michael Parish in Wachula, said she was blessed to be invited by Bishop Dewane to be part of the Venice diocesan delegation. “These four days were an amazing combination of spiritual and energizing presentations in which our personal differences were erased to only be one in our Catholic faith,” she said. “Unity in the Holy Spirit was present, showing only love and joy between all of us, no matter your ethnicity, language or color of your skin. I was just a little pebble in my delegation, but I just prayed to St. Teresa of Avila that at the end I can fill the fire of the Spirit and the urgent desire to do more for my council and the young girls who look to me as their inspiration. They will be better Catholics as they also become missionary disciples, reaching to the peripheries of their own parish. My passion and love is the Council of Catholic Women and will be my target on this new wave.”

ARCHBISHOP WENSKI AND THE SOUTH FLORIDA DELEGATION

Gathering privately with the Miami delegation immediately following the summit, Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski asked for the group’s initial impressions, thoughts, takeaways and a bit of initial goal-setting for the Church in South Florida.

Archbishop Wenski also contributed his own thoughts of how the many convocation speakers, presentations, breakout sessions and conversations might apply to the Miami region, which presents plenty of its own unique “peripheries” and “invisible groups” that make for challenging evangelization efforts.

The archbishop cited the inner city, the many Latin American cultural-national groups, blue-collar workers, college students and single people seemingly off the grid and who likewise may not “see the Church” or “be seen by the Church” without a concerted effort, or someone or something to bridge the divides.

“Can we go and find the invisible parishioners and find who’s invisible to us?” the archbishop asked. “There are a lot of people invisible to us in Miami. How many are not seen by the Church and who are not seeing the Church? That is how I define the ‘peripheries.’”

Mother Adela Galindo, founder of the Miami-based Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary religious community, who participated in two panel discussions in Orlando, said the convocation revealed to her just how much the wider Church is a kind of family.

As a Central American-born Hispanic, she said she has never personally felt like a member of a periphery in Miami. But the Church needs to look carefully at who is being left out of Church life in South Florida.

“We hear a lot about peripheries, but we have to be very specific about the ones we have in Miami — through a process of real discernment and not just an immediate reaction,” Mother Adela said. “This (convocation) allowed us to know the true identity of our Church so that we can be an example to the domestic family.”

Sister Ana Margarita Lanzas, another member of the Servants of the Pierced Hearts and director of religious for the archdiocese, said, “We have beautiful people in the Miami Archdiocese and we need to get to them and get them involved.”

She added that the Miami community has always had a big heart and open disposition toward others due to the immigration trends. “People can look to us to see how we can embrace one another,” she said, adding that she thinks ongoing training for parish and Church staff is helpful to reinforce the need for polite and compassionate contacts and communications with the public at large.

Msgr. Chanel Jeanty, vicar general of the archdiocese, said the convocation challenges everyone to be a Church that is “forming disciples, giving witness and healing to all the human resources we have.” He added that he was very moved by the final keynote talk by Los Angeles Auxiliary Bishop Robert Barron.

“The conversion of hearts that we work at as a Church means I must trust in my vocation as a priest and in every capacity and place the Lord calls me to,” Msgr. Jeanty said.