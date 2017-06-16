Faithful Catholic, former Florida Catholic staffer, dies

In this Florida Catholic file photo, Regina Armstrong, second from right, is seen with her husband, Ray, second from left, as they admire an award given to Henry Libersat, former executive editor of the Florida Catholic newspaper who worked with Ray Armstrong since 1968 and Regina Armstrong until his retirement in 1999. At far right is Peg Libersat, Henry's wife. (FC FILE PHOTO)

ORLANDO | No one wielded a green pen as an editor of the Florida Catholic newspaper quite like Mary Regina Armstrong. When she retired for the second time as a part-time copy editor/proofreader, the paper wanted to retire green pens as well.

On June 13, Armstrong, known lovingly as Regina, died at her home in Maitland. The devoted mother of seven children, devoted wife of Ray Armstrong and devoted Catholic was 88.

After 18 years as a stay-at-home mom, Armstrong joined the Florida Catholic in 1973 as a part-time typesetter. Her husband was an editor and reporter for the newspaper. While she planned to stay only a few weeks, her tenure turned full time in 1979, and she continued until 1994 when she retired for the first time as a layout editor. She wore many hats at the paper, and returned at the request of staffers to serve as a copy editor/proofreader for all six editions of the paper. She retired from that position in 2009.

On the occasion of the newspaper’s 70th anniversary, Armstrong was asked to share memorable moments at the publication.

“I especially remember the struggles in El Salvador and Nicaragua, and the assassination of Archbishop Oscar Romero, who died March 24, 1980. Perhaps I recall that so well because it was all new to me in my early years at the Florida Catholic. I also am proud of our hurricane coverage, especially Hurricane Andrew in 1992,” Armstrong said. “One of the proud and emotional moments we covered was the arrival of Pope John Paul II in Miami in 1987. I am usually a pretty calm person, but as the pope’s plane rolled up to the area where the crowds were waiting, I jumped onto my bench, applauding and cheering just like everyone else. I was proud to be a Catholic and an American as our president, Ronald Reagan, greeted the Holy Father.”

Armstrong, a member of St. Mary Magdalen Parish in Altamonte Springs, was an eighth-generation Floridian, part of the Minorcans who settled in St. Augustine. Her mother went to a one-room schoolhouse until eighth grade and then attended St. Joseph’s Academy. The mother’s love for the nuns who taught her lived on in her daughter who was named after Sister Mary Regina, one of Armstrong’s mother’s teachers. And Armstrong ended up in classrooms staffed by many of the same religious sisters who taught her mother.

In a 2010 article with the Florida Catholic, Armstrong recalled living her childhood in a farmhouse covered with cypress shingles and no indoor plumbing until she was a teenager. The family relied on kerosene lamps until electricity began making it to the rural areas courtesy of the Rural Electrification Act established by President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

She met her husband, Ray, at a U.S. Navy dance. They later married and raised seven children in the Catholic faith. The couple was active in teaching religious education and the Charismatic Movement.

Her dedication and faith to the Church was unwavering, even during times of crisis and scandal. She shed tears when members of the Church hierarchy were proven to commit bad acts. But she wouldn’t relinquish her faith because of the actions of men or women.

Armstrong was preceded in death by her husband, who died in 2000. She is survived by her seven children: Noreen (Jim) Aring, Michael (Lisa) Armstrong, Neil (Karen) Armstrong, Enda Whitaker, Caroline Armstrong, Matthew Armstrong, and Timothy Armstrong; nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren; and her sister, Theresa Ortegas, of Jacksonville.

She is also survived by her Florida Catholic family who fondly remember her generous spirit, her refreshing smile, her honest advice and her meticulous love of editing and the English language. We will always remember that “‘impact’ should not be a verb; the only thing that can be impacted is a tooth.”

Visitation was held June 16 at DeGusipe Funeral Home, Maitland. A Mass of Christian Burial was scheduled to be celebrated at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church June 17.

A Florida Catholic file article by Mary St. Pierre was used in this report.