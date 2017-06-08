Orlando to be host of historic convocation

ORLANDO | The Florida Province will play host to this national gathering of up to 3,000 U.S. Catholic lay leaders and clergy, who are coming together at the behest of the U.S. bishops for a historic conversation on the current state of Church evangelization efforts in America.

The convocation events are set for July 1-4 at the Hyatt Regency Orlando and Orange County Convention Center in Central Florida.

According to a published agenda, the convocation will include breakout sessions on a sweeping array of topics including the current political climate, intercultural awareness, social media, social violence and unrest, the state of Catholic education, vocations, parish life, family life and much more.

Organized by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, the historic convocation is an invitation-only gathering of church and ministry leaders looking at contemporary Church challenges in light of Pope Francis’ 2013 apostolic exhortation, “Evangelii Gaudium” (“The Joy of the Gospel”), and how that document on applies in the United States.

Jonathan Reyes, executive director of the U.S. bishops’ Department of Justice, Peace and Human Development and a key convocation planner, recently indicated that dioceses across the U.S. are sending delegations of 10 to 50 persons to the event.

The convocation has been in the planning for several years. Each day has its own theme for participants to consider in light of changing Church and social structures:

July 1: National Unity

July 2: Landscape and Renewal

July 3: Work and Witness

July 4: A Spirit of Mission

Key presenters and facilitators at the convocation will include New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan; Galveston-Houston Cardinal Daniel DiNardo; Boston Cardinal Sean O’Malley; Los Angeles Archbishop Jose H. Gomez and many other lay and religious leaders from Catholic organizations and ministries.

Michael Sheedy, the Tallahassee-based executive director of the Florida Catholic Conference, indicated that he and several of his staff are planning to attend as part of a group of state Catholic conference personnel.

“I think it is an exciting opportunity for the U.S. Church,” Sheedy said. “Holding it in Florida makes wider participation of Floridians easier, and more affordable from a very practical perspective.”

For more information on “The Convocation of Catholic Leaders: The Joy of the Gospel in America,” click here.