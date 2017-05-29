Pope names new shepherd for Pensacola-Tallahassee

At 5:15 a.m. Central Time May 29, Holy Cross Father William Wack offered the following Twitter post: “Pope Francis is a pope of many surprises. I just didn’t think that I would be one of them! #blessed.”

The sun had yet to rise in Austin, Texas, where the 49-year-old has served as pastor of St. Ignatius Martyr Parish there since 2009, but the news had been posted on the Vatican’s website: Pope Francis had named the priest to be the sixth bishop of Pensacola-Tallahassee.

He succeeds Bishop Gregory L. Parkes, who was named last November to head the Diocese of St. Petersburg. Bishop-designate Wack will be the second bishop of a religious order to serve the northwest Florida Diocese. Bishop Parke’s predecessor was Bishop John H. Ricard, a members of the Josephites.

The bishop-designate continued to tweet throughout the Memorial Day morning responding to well wishes, including a tweet from Bishop Parkes, and even offering a apologetic message to his parishioners: “To the good people of St. Ignatius Martyr Parish: now you know why I was acting so strange these last 9 days. Sorry I couldn’t tell you!”

The appointment was announced in Washington May 29 by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States. Born June 28, 1967, in South Bend, Ind., Bishop designate-Wack is the second-youngest of 10 children. He entered the novitiate for the Congregation of Holy Cross in 1989. In an interview for a vocations video produced by his order, he spoke about how he was inspired by the Holy Cross priests and brothers who served his home parish of Christ the King in Notre Dame.

“I saw their friendliness, their openness and I saw their joy, and that was what really attracted me to Holy Cross, was the joy of the people who professed vows, who had been ordained, and who are doing the work,” he said. “For me joining Holy Cross, a large community, was a natural fit because I was born into a community with 10 children. I think what I like about that community … is the same thing (with a family): It is the sense of camaraderie, it is trusting one another, it is being there for one another and sharing in life’s other joys and sorrows. I love that about my family and I love that about Holy Cross.”

His younger brother, Father Neil Wack, is a Holy Cross priest. He serves as vocations director for the order, and he is also pastor of the family’s home parish of Christ the King in South Bend. Their parents are still parishioners there.

Bishop-designate Wack had earned a bachelor of arts degree in government and international relations from the University of Notre Dame in 1989. He earned a master of divinity degree in 1993, also from Notre Dame. He professed his final vows in 1993 and was ordained a priest April 9, 1994. His first assignments included serving for five years as associate pastor at Sacred Heart Parish in Colorado Springs, and then as associate director of vocations for his congregation for five years in Notre Dame.

He then spent six years, from 2002 to 2008, as director of Andre House of Hospitality in downtown Phoenix, which is ministers to the city’s poor and homeless. It runs a soup kitchen, which serves over 200,000 meals per year, and provides a small transition shelter for men and women; clothing and blanket distribution; and showers and lockers for its clients. In the vocations video, he regarded that work with the homeless as some of the most meaningful works, thus far, of his vocation.

“It was hands on. It was very tangible. Theology is one thing — ministry, prayer, preaching — but to give someone food, to help someone with clothing and with the basic necessities of life really meant a lot to mean and it was a way I could really live the Gospel,” he said. “It is bringing hope to people in individual ways everyday. Just saying, ‘Come and eat with with us, share in what we have.’ There is something else other than the drugs, the street and the prostitution that surrounds us. There is hope, there is another life. Not just here in this world, but ultimately in the next world, in the kingdom of heaven. And our little actions and our big actions give people hope in that regard.”

By late morning, early afternoon, Bishop-designate Wack hoped to touch down in Pensacola and meet members of his new flock. The 18-county Pensacola-Tallahassee Diocese covers about 14,000 square miles in Florida’s panhandle. Founded in 1975, it is a “dual see” diocese; it has two centers from which the bishop governs: Pensacola with the Cathedral of Sacred Heart, and Tallahassee with the Co-Cathedral of St. Thomas More in Tallahassee. Out of a total population of 1.46 million people, about 5 percent, or 67,316 people, are Catholic.

“I have never wanted to be anything but a Holy Cross priest,” Bishop-designate Wack wrote in another early morning tweet, “but because God called (through Pope Francis) I can only say, ‘Here I am.’”

In a statement concerning the appointment, Bishop Joe S. Vásquez of Austin, described the the future bishop as an “exemplary priest” “respected by his brother priests and loved by those he serves.”

Holy Cross Father Thomas O’ Hara, Provincial Superior of the U.S. Province of Priests and Brothers of the Congregation of Holy Cross, said the congregation was delighted by the appointment and proud of their fellow priest. He added the bishop-designate has been a blessing to his parish in Austin and will continue to be a blessing to the Pensacola-Tallahassee Diocese.

“Bishop-elect Wack is a gifted pastor and administrator who possesses an extremely welcoming personality. He is quick to reach out to all, is strong enough to lead and humble enough to listen,” Father O’Hara said in a statement. “Above all, he is an outstanding priest who is passionate in his faith and absolutely dedicated to serving the people of God.”

Catholic News Service information was used in this report.