Bishop Daily, founding bishop of Palm Beach, dies

From the Florida Catholic Archives: In 1990, Bishop Daily attends one of the many rosary vigils he partipcated in while bishop of the diocese.

DOUGLASTON, N.Y. | Retired Bishop Thomas V. Daily of Brooklyn, N.Y., who headed the diocese from 1990 until his retirement in 2003, died early May 15 at the Immaculate Conception Center’s Bishop Mugavero Residence in Douglaston in the borough of Queens. He was 89.

Bishop Daily holds a permanent place in the Catholic Church of Florida as the founding shepherd of the five-county Diocese of Palm Beach. Among his most noteworthy actions during his service was his leading of pro-life prayer vigils at local abortion clinics.

A funeral Mass was celebrated May 19, following a public viewing, at Immaculate Conception Center Chapel, Douglaston, N.Y. Interment followed in the bishops’ crypt in Douglaston.

Among those who celebrated the Mass was Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito of Palm Beach, who not only serves in the diocese Bishop Daily founded, but was ordained an auxiliary bishop of Brooklyn by him in 1994. Bishop Barbarito also served as episcopal moderator for the elder shepherd.

“Bishop Daily was an extraordinary priest in every way, especially in his love of the Lord and his people,” Bishop Barbartio said. “So many people in the Diocese of Palm Beach, as well as the other dioceses he shepherded, were personally touched by his faith, hope and love.We were blessed to have him as our founding bishop.”

In a letter to the diocese published in 2003 on the occassion of Bishop Barbarito’s installation as fifth bishop of Palm Beach, Bishop Daily wrote of his respect for the younger bishop and for the diocese he served from 1984-1990.

“I have fond memories of arriving in Palm Beach almost 20 years ago to serve as the founding bishop of the diocese, which preceded my appointment to Brooklyn. How interesting that this former auxiliary from Brooklyn is now appointed to Palm Beach. I know that he will encounter the same warmth and spirit of cooperation that I met there,” Bishop Daily wrote. “I close with words of gratitude to the family of the Palm Beach Diocese, which I express again, for the kindness they showed me in those years that have gone by so rapidly.”

Father Frank O’Loughlin, a long time advocate for farmworkers and immigrants and founder of the the Guatemalan Maya Center in Indiantown, said he was a “big fan” of Bishop Daily, who was “charmed” by the different cultures of the South Florida Diocese. He regarded Bishop Daily as a voice for black Catholics and immigrant workers.

“He had a gift of remembering the family members of all he met,” Father O’Loughlin said. “He was dedicated to family life.” In an article from 2014 on the occasion of the diocese’s 30th anniversary, priests remembered Bishop Daily as an outgoing man, ready to try new solutions and willing to listen, though unafraid of making decisions.”

“He was an outstanding pastor, easy to get along with,” said Father Seamus Murtagh, pastor-emeritus of St. Ann in West Palm Beach.

Bishop Daily also had a sense of order, said retired Msgr. John McMahon, pastor emeritus of St. Joan of Arc in Boca Raton. “He worked on putting some structure into the diocese, building a community. He tried to work in a collegial manner, yet having everyone know who reports to whom.”

Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of Brooklyn described Bishop Daily as a man who “personified the Second Vatican Council’s call for a preferential option for the poor.”

“He ministered to indigenous people amidst poverty in Peru, women in crisis pregnancies, as well as new and often poor immigrants living in Brooklyn,” Bishop DiMarzio wrote in a statement. “He never acted out of malice or to further his own self-interest. At heart he was a missionary. I suspect he wished he could have remained in the missions his entire life.”

Bishop Daily was installed as the sixth bishop of the Diocese of Brooklyn in 1990 and served during a time of racial tension and financial hardship. In his later years, Bishop Daily suffered declining health.

As a young priest, then-Father Daily served the indigenous people of Lima, Peru, for five years. Ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Boston in 1952 by Cardinal Richard Cushing, he joined the Missionary Society of St. James the Apostle in 1960 and moved to the Minatambo area of Lima. He often referred to his time there, ministering to the poor, as the happiest of his life.

Founded in 1958 by Cardinal Cushing, the missionary society is an international organization of diocesan missionary priests who volunteer a minimum of five years of their priestly lives to service in Peru, Bolivia and Ecuador. It was established by the cardinal in response to St. John XXIII’s call for members of the Catholic Church in economically favored nations to assist their fellow Catholics in Latin America.

Thomas Vose Daily was born Sept. 23, 1927, to Mary McBride Vose and John F. Daily in Belmont, Mass. He was ordained by Cardinal Cushing at Boston’s Cathedral of the Holy Cross. Following ordination, he was assigned as curate for St. Ann Church in the Wollaston neighborhood of Quincy, Mass. He remained in that post through the rest of the 1950s.

After returning to Boston after his time as a missionary, he was assigned again to St. Ann, where he served as assistant pastor until 1971. Father Daily was appointed to the position of secretary to Cardnal Humberto S. Medeiros, who succeeded Cardinal Cushing as Boston’s archbishop.

In 1975, Father Daily was ordained as an auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Boston and in 1976, he was appointed vicar general of the archdiocese. Because of his fluency in Spanish, he was given special duties regarding the Spanish-speaking members of the archdiocese.

Bishop Daily also served as the supreme chaplain of the Knights of Columbus for many years. With the Knights, the Diocese of Brooklyn hosted Pope John Paul II for a celebration of the Mass at Aqueduct Race Track Oct. 6,1995.

On Aug. 1, 2003, Bishop Daily announced that his resignation as bishop of Brooklyn had been accepted by the pope.

Catholic News Service information was used in this report.