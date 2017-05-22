Four high school graduates reveal how Catholic schools produce the best and brightest

ORLANDO | Scholars. Volunteers. Athletes.

Those are distinctions many graduates of Catholic high schools for the class of 2017. To celebrate the graduations of 1,438 students of Catholic high schools in the dioceses of Venice (339 graduates in three high schools), Palm Beach (363 graduates in three high schools) and Orlando (736 graduates in five high schools, the Florida Catholic spoke with four seniors who exemplify those three distinctions. They include:

• Sandra Baumgardner, a top swimmer for Bishop Verot High School in Fort Myers who earned a full athletic scholarship to Marymount University in Arlington, Va.;

• Sofia Estavillo, a graduate of Father Lopez High School in Daytona Beach who logged in almost 700 volunteer service hours throughout her high school career;

• Solina and Soline Pierre-Gilles, fraternal twins who garnered honors as valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, of Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach.

THE SCHOLARS

Solina and Soline Pierre-Gilles are not identical twins. They are fraternal twins.

But they are so similar in appearance they sit in the same seats in class so teachers don’t get confused who is who.

It’s not like grades can help in definitively describing Solina from Soline. The top students of Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach might be a point behind one another, with one sister getting a better score on one test and the other sister doing better on another.

Their academic excellence is as uncannily similar as their outward appearance. By the end of the year, 0.07 separated their GPAs — seven hundredths of a point — in which Solina ranked as valedictorian and Soline as salutatorian.

Talk about sibling rivalry.

Well, actually don’t. It’s not like Solina hangs that small fraction over Soline’s head. And Soline doesn’t stay up at night thinking, “If only I answered ‘B’ instead of ‘A’ on that test.” The two quiz each other before exams and are proud of each other’s achievements. So much so, that instead of doing separate addresses at their May 15 graduation they requested doing a joint address.

So they stood behind the podium together — Soline on the left to those facing them and Solina on the right, with strands of hair tucked behind her left ear — to offer a farewell to their high school careers.

“It was actually our (older brother’s) idea,” Solina said. “In the address, we wanted to offer some lessons that, hopefully, will resonate with a lot of the kids. Some of the lessons that will hit their life after high school.”

Soline said she doesn’t need the spotlight by herself, and looked forward to standing next to her sister.

“Being up there with her will take the pressure off,” Soline said. “There will be parts (of the speech) we say separately and other phrases together.”

The twins are fourth among seven children to parents originally from Haiti. They, like their older siblings, attended Cardinal Newman and their younger siblings are slated to go there. It is a financial sacrifice for the family, for which the twins are grateful.

“Our parents are very supportive and loving and our family is always working together to help us become the best people we can become,” Solina said. “I think we got a wonderful education at Cardinal Newman. I loved the environment and the people. We were in contact with a very diverse group of people.”

“I think our high school experience was very helpful in developing our time management and dealing with the intensity of college-level classes,” Soline said.

Both teens earned IB diplomas after going through the rigorous International Baccalaureate program at Cardinal Newman and received full scholarships to Florida Atlantic University. They both seem be math and science driven. Soline said she enjoys math and biology, and Solina enjoys biology and anatomy and physiology, with calculus a close second. They both want to study biological science — Soline in hopes of becoming an oral surgeon and Solina hopes to work as an OB/GYN.

So there are definitely similarities between the two girls, but there are differences as well, and not just in career choice. Both girls participated in band for four years, but played instruments on opposite spectrums. Solina played the trombone and the euphonium (a small tuba), while Solina pursued woodwind instruments to play the clarinet and tenor saxophone.

Woodwinds over brass? What was Soline thinking? (said the writer who played the French horn and made it sound like a dying moose.)

And while Soline said adamantly she and Solina “don’t have a rivalry,” that doesn’t mean they aren’t real with each other.

“How would I describe Soline?” Solina repeated when asked the question. “I guess sometimes she is a little bossy but in a cooperative way. She is assertive and honest, sometimes too honest. And she can hear me laying into her right now.”

The last line garnered a chuckle, from the speaker and the listener. Soline didn’t hesitate to describe her sister when her opportunity arrived. But she started with the good stuff first.

“(Solina’s) good features would be that she is self-motivated and driven and determined,” Soline said. “But she can be very impatient, and sometimes she gets really irritated with things. … Oh, and I consider myself the better driver.”

There was no comment from Solina on that last statement.

So maybe there is a little rivalry after all.

THE VOLUNTEER

Sofia Estavillo admits she is really bad at face painting.

Now, that’s never stopped her from trying because to her volunteering is fun and is a key component of living out her Catholic faith.

But the active member of St. Peter Parish in DeLand admitted if someone else is around who can face paint well, she will humbly relinquish her brush and find another venue for volunteer service.

Sofia is a member of the class of 2017 of Father Lopez High School in Daytona Beach. In her four years, she has logged 687 hours of service, most of which was at her parish through its youth group. The bubbly teen speaks enthusiastically about all the “random tasks” she has accomplished in those hundreds of hours, including mulching playgrounds, washing windows, organizing uniform closets, painting community centers, weeding, picking up trash, running game booths at festivals, serving tables at fundraising events, making copies and, yes, face painting.

“I was brought up knowing if you have a talent or you have time and you have the health, you should give it back up to God,” said the 18-year-old. “It does bum me out when my friends say they are 10 hours short, but there is no excuse for not finding a place to volunteer. There’s a soup kitchen, a library. There are service hour opportunities all the time. All you have to do is show up and then do the work.”

There is no doubt volunteering is Sofia’s passion. She said a large bulk of her hours come from staffing three-day retreats twice a year with St. Peter’s youth group. Participants are usually confirmation candidates, and the weekend includes games, meals, Mass, confession, Bible readings and discussing the faith. Sofia said she loves sharing the faith, whether it is discussing the importance of the Eucharist, how to pursue a good relationship with God, or what it means to be Catholic.

“For some people, the retreat is their first experience with Christ and the power of that experience. That’s amazing to witness,” she said. “When they leave, we call (their positive attitudes) a ‘Jesus high,’ because they are so full of the Holy Spirit and excited for what God has in store for them.”

Another chunk of Sofia’s hours come from participating in four summer mission trips with Alive in You Catholic Conference and Mission Camps. Through the organization, Sofia traveled to different U.S. cities — including New Orleans, Atlanta, Chattanooga, Tenn., Mobile, Ala. — to help in low-income neighborhoods with landscaping and building projects.

Her activities included some of those “random tasks” Sofia previously described. Even though the tasks might not seem earth-shattering, it made a difference because it showed people cared and helped uplift organizations that otherwise did not receive community assistance. In one instance, Sofia recalled going to paint a community center in Chattanooga. While Sofia and others started painting a tree design to symbolize hope and courage, a fellow camper, who was an art student, painted the rest of the wall like a stained-glass window. Sofia said the wall went from “plain, boring, beige and blah” to a work of art that staffers of community center adored.

“There were some really broken-down places that needed a lot of help where they needed someone to go the extra mile,” Sofia recalled. “It is such an awesome experience to be someone who bridged the gap for these organizations; where their communities couldn’t come and help and we stepped in and became Christ to them.”

This fall, Sofia will be doing something she has never done: attend a non-Catholic school. Before her four years at Father Lopez, she attended elementary and middle school at St. Peter School in DeLand. In September, she will attend Flagler College in St. Augustine to study strategic communication and documentary production.

While she knows she has lived in a Catholic bubble, she sees attending a secular college as a way to become “exposed to real world” where not everyone is Catholic. But that doesn’t mean she cannot evangelize and she cannot foster a good relationship with God.

“I’m excited to put all the things I’ve learned to the test and see when push comes to shove where do I stand with Christ,” she said. “Bringing a Catholic service mentality to a secular school will be challenging. But I’m going to make it a priority to put myself out there and find service organizations. I’m walking distance from the college to the beautiful Catholic basilica there.”

Although she will be out of her comfort zone, Sofia enjoys volunteering too much to stop. She hopes that passion translates to her future plans. When asked what kind of documentaries she would like to produce, Sofia said she would be up for anything and follow the lead set by God.

“I want to tell the stories of people whose stories aren’t usually told. Get the word out that these are issues in our backyard that we need to work on and help make our communities, state and country a better place,” she said. “I’m up for whatever and wherever God wants me to go, whether it is in the Middle East or down the block to the soup kitchen. I don’t have doubts. In my life, Jesus takes the wheel.”

THE ATHLETE

Sandra Baumgardner is accustomed to swimming when it’s dark outside — and that includes whether it is dusk or dawn.

For the past four years, she has started her school days early — 5 a.m. She would get up, put herself in her car and drive to the pool for training before she begins a full day at Bishop Verot High School in Fort Myers. Swimming is one of Sandra’s passions and her dedication to the sport led her to earning a full scholarship to Marymount University in Virginia.

While she is happy about the near future, she is also nervous. A native of Colombia, she and her three sisters were in foster care until eight years ago when they were all adopted by the Baumgarden family. A shy girl, she credits the loving patience of her mom and dad for helping her transition to life in the United States and for instilling a “never give up” work ethic.

Although she played soccer while in middle school, her father coached swimming so Sandra thought she would give it a shot. Two years into it, she asked if she could swim competitively, which her parents supported. Her rigorous schedule involved swimming six days a week, sometimes twice a day.

“It’s a cool sport but you have to be mentally and physically prepared for it,” Sandra said. “I love the bonding with my teammates and coaches. All the time you spend together pushing each other and supporting each other. That’s a really fun part of the sport.”

Along with being an outstanding athlete, Sandra is an outstanding student. She admitted juggling the demands of swimming and the demands of academics was tough. It didn’t come right away, but Sandra worked until she got it right. And the 18-year-old understands that juggling process will begin again once she is at college.

“At first it was hard to do everything because I didn’t know how to control it. Then I figured it out and I became organized. Now it is easy for me,” she said. “But college will be a big change for me. I’m nervous because it will be a new environment and I will be far from home. I know it will be difficult to adjust. It makes me nervous, but I’m excited too.”

Marymount is a Catholic university in Arlington, Va. Sandra said she fell in love with the tight-knit campus and especially the faith aspect of the school.

“The staff and the teachers there are willing to accommodate you when having a hard time. I fell in love with Marymount. The campus is gorgeous,” she said. “It felt different from other schools, in a good way. The faith aspect was the biggest thing that was brought to my attention. It wasn’t separate; faith was part of the campus life.

Sandra’s faith and her Church community are important to the teen. She is an active member of St. John the XXIII Parish, which is only five minutes from her house. She enjoys serving the parish, whether it is helping out at vacation Bible school or serving drinks at a parish picnic.

“The church community at St. John XXIII opened up for me and my sisters when we were adopted. It’s a wonderful place.”

She hopes to continue that spirit of service while at Marymount, where she will study education and minor in Spanish. And of course she will swim, perhaps even in her favorite races — the 200-meter freestyle, 500-meter freestyle and 100-meter fly.

But first comes graduation and spending her summer at home. The young woman does get a little emotional when she thinks about leaving her family, but she also has faith in her decisions for college. Sandra possesses a lot of gratitude for her parents, and the faculty and staff of Bishop Verot.

She looks forward to driving up to the college with her mom and dad and perhaps seeing snow for the first time this winter. And to her younger siblings, especially her sister who will be a senior at Bishop Verot next year, she offered some advice.

“Get involved and do everything you can while in school,” she said. “Just open up to everything they offer, and listen to your counselor and adviser about college. Because of them, I think I found the right fit.”