One man steps into the footsteps of Jesus

FORT PIERCE | Daniel Scott straps on a pair of sandals, places a crown of thorns on his head and actually carries a heavy wooden cross as he passionately portrays Jesus Christ in his final days and last hours.

Scott, who heads the men’s group at St. Anastasia Parish in Fort Pierce, has played the role of Jesus in the parish’s Passion Play for 10 years. As part of the parish’s theater ministry, the “Passion of Christ” is presented each year by St. Anastasia Parish and San Juan Diego Centro in Fort Pierce. This year’s annual Scripture-based production is scheduled for April 3 at the Sunrise Theater in Fort Pierce.

“Daniel is an amazing young man,” said St. Anastasia parishioner Marie Kerr, director of theater ministry and the play’s producer and coordinator. “He does it as a Lenten journey. When you are watching him in the scenes, you can see that he is truly into it.”

The play’s cast is a little bit bigger than it was last year, and the production sheds light on a few additional characters from the Bible coming to life on stage, but the play continues to remain true to the Gospel. Scenes attempt to re-enact the Last Supper, the arrest of Jesus Christ, the Lord’s trail and the deadly crucifixion, and Scott will once again star in the leading role of Jesus.

“It has become richer over the years,” Kerr said. A former Catholic school teacher, she arrived in Florida from Boston where she headed up a parish theater ministry for 13 years and also worked in children’s theater productions.

Kerr said she adds and changes the script here and there for the annual parish Lenten play as a result of any inspirations she gets during her annual summer pilgrimage trip. For the past 30 years, she has traveled to Medjugorje in Bosnia in southeastern Europe, a popular Catholic pilgrimage site for prayer and reflection. “It is a beautiful location,” she said.

Scott was 29 years old when he began acting in Kerr’s production. He was about the same age as Christ when he began his three-year ministry at age 30. Jesus died at 33.

“Marie spoke about a theater ministry. I said I would help,” Scott recalled.

He did not seek out his part. “I was picked to play Jesus,” explained Scott, a tall, fit man with brown hair, traits he shares with the man he portrays. “I am by no means an actor. I am not one who would ever want to be a public speaker.”

Scott is described as a “quiet” and “spiritual” man. He is a native of Fort Pierce and grew up at the parish. He attended both St. Anastasia School and John Carroll Catholic High School, both in Fort Pierce. “I am a fruit grower,” he said about his career in the grapefruit business.

He is also a husband. His wife, Alissa, played Mary in the production three years ago. Alissa and Daniel have three children ages 2, 4 and 5.

When asked about any challenges he faces as a volunteer in the theater ministry, he thought for a moment and explained that giving of time is actually the only issue. Preparing for the play typically begins the first of the year. Time involved for weekend practice, going over lines and studying script takes away from time spent with family, chores, errands and home projects.

“We have a young family. My wife has been very supportive,” he said. “It is really not difficult except for time. It is so fulfilling.”

He shared that being involved in the theater ministry has many wonderful aspects and rewards, and the ministry group is like a big and growing “family,” gaining new members each year. “I have been able to meet so many people. I wouldn’t have (otherwise) had the opportunity to meet,” he explained about the volunteers of the parish community of various ages, cultures and backgrounds who are part of the theater ministry.

The production gives Scott and all in the play an opportunity to get to know Scripture better and to spread the good news of the Gospel from the stage to those in the audience.

The Passion Play continues to gain attention. Some parishioners come to the play each year. Catholics from other parishes are attending and even non-Catholics and perhaps people with little or no Christian faith at all or fallen Catholics.

The play started at the parish with one performance, and then additional performances were added due to sell-outs and demand. Last year, the production moved to the professional theater in downtown Fort Pierce. The facility comfortably seats 1,100 people.

“It is a neat opportunity to put on this play so people can have that understanding of what the Passion is all about,” Scott said. “People can come to the play and prepare for Easter. It is a good preparation to keep us all mindful of the Resurrection and what Jesus went through getting there.”

The props and sets are professionally built and decorated to resemble locations were Jesus stood over 2,000 years ago. Scott actually carries a heavy cross as he re-enacts the Lord’s journey to death. At times, he slips into his role, imitating the pain and suffering that Jesus actually faced as he is tormented, beaten, falls and is nailed to a cross. Red makeup is used to represent blood and Christ’s torn and ripped skin as he is persecuted.

Scott said some of those watching the play are moved and express sadness and sorrow, especially as he struggles, suffers and cries out as part of his acting and role in the footsteps of Jesus.

“When you see people in the crowd, you can see it in their eyes. The play brings a certain reality to what happened. It is the acting of all the cast,” Scott said. “The whole thing has been such a blessing and an opportunity for me. I don’t consider it theater. I look at it as the opportunity to bring the Gospel to people.

“It is so easy to hear and read Scripture, but not have a full awareness of what actually happened. You go through the scenes and take the walk with God. It gives you the opportunity to reflect on what Jesus endured. It is a good way to prepare for Easter.”