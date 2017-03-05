President Trump visits Orlando Catholic school
By Jean Gonzalez | March 5, 2017
ORLANDO | St. Andrew School in Orlando hosted several dignitaries, including the president of the United States, March 3.
President Donald Trump, along with Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Florida Gov. Rick Scott, toured two classrooms at the school and then participated in a roundtable discussion concerning the benefits of the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship program. Latrina Peters-Gipson, principal where almost 70 percent of the school’s 343 student population utilizes the Florida Tax Scholarship, was among those on the panel, which included students, former students, teachers and parents.
The Orlando Diocese offered the president an invitation to visit the school and learn more about the scholarship program. Reiterating what he said many times on the campaign trail, President Trump said in his remarks President-elect school choice is “the new civil rights issue of our time.”
James Herzog, associate for education at the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops, said he thinks there will be a lot of interest in the U.S. Congress concerning school voucher programs. He added he hopes that the Congress will look towards Florida as an example of how school choice vouchers benefit students, families, educators and schools.
“In Florida there are 98,000 students (using) tax credit scholarships. Hopefully this visit will be a shot in the arm in discussing a program like this in some way on a federal level,” Herzog said, offering the example of a federal income tax program that offers credit for uniforms or tuition.
The Florida Catholic will offer more on the president’s visit in the March 10 edition of the Florida Catholic.
PHOTO GALLERY
The following are some images from President Donald Trump’s visit to St. Andrew Catholic School in Orlando.
Jane Jones, center, fourth grade teacher of St. Andrew School, prepares her students for a visit from President Donald Trump March 3. The Orlando Diocese invited the president to tour the school, where almost 70 percent of the 343 enrolled students benefit from the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship Program. The president visited the classroom briefly before heading to the library for a round table discussion on the scholarship program. (JEAN GONZALEZ | FC)
At left, as members of the press crowded in the back of his fourth grade classroom, Fabrice Meville, center, and his classmates took little notice because their attention was fully on President Donald Trump as he entered the St. Andrew classroom. At right, President Trump enters Jane Jones’ fourth grade classroom with Latrina Peters-Gipson, principal of the school, and John Kirtley, founder and chairman of Step-Up for Students, which administers the educational choice program. (PHOTOS BY JEAN GONZALEZ | FC)
President Donald Trump talks to fourth graders of St. Andrew Catholic School during a visit March 3. The president was at the Orlando school to participate in a roundtable discussion about the benefits of the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship program. At left in photo at right is Florida Sen. Marco Rubio. (PHOTOS BY JEAN GONZALEZ | FC)
President Donald Trump, right, is greeted by two fourth graders of St. Andrew Catholic School in Orlando during a classroom visit March 3. The Orlando Diocese invited the president and other dignitaries to the school to learn more about the benefits of the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship program. Among those who toured the classroom was Florida Governor Rick Scott, left, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, Ivanka Trump and John Kirtley, chairman and founder of Step-Up for Students, which administers the scholarship program. (JEAN GONZALEZ | FC)
Bishop John Noonan of Orlando, far right, leads prayer before a roundtable discussion held at St. Andrew School in Orlando March 3. Among those in attendance were Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, far left, President Donald Trump, Latrina Peters-Gipson, principal of St. Andrew School, and Henry Fortier, secretary of education and superintendent of schools for the Orlando Diocese. The roundtable discussion centered on Florida Tax Scholarships and how they benefit the lives of the students and the community. About 70 percent of St. Andrew’s 343 student population benefit from the scholarship program. (JEAN GONZALEZ | FC)
Henry Fortier, secretary of education and superintendent of schools for the Orlando Diocese, pauses as he offers remarks during a round table discussion that revolved around the success of the Florida Tax Credit Scholarships at the library of St. Andrew Catholic School in Orlando. The Orlando Diocese invited President Donald Trump, left, and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to tour the school and learn about the success of the scholarship program March 3. At center is Latrina Peters-Gipson, principal of St. Andrew School, where the scholarship program benefits almost 70 percent of the 343 enrolled students (JEAN GONZALEZ | FC)
President Donald Trump offers offers remarks during a round table discussion that revolved around the success of the Florida Tax Credit Scholarships at the St. Andrew School library March 3. The Orlando Diocese invited the president and Secretary Betsy DeVos to tour the Orlando Catholic school and learn about the success of the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship program March 3. At right is Latrina Peters-Gipson, principal of St. Andrew Catholic School, where the scholarship programs benefits almost 70 percent of the 343 enrolled students. (JEAN GONZALEZ | FC)
Bishop Moore High School juniors Artayia Wesley, 17, left, and Marcus Millien, right, share a hug with Latrina Peters-Gipson, principal of St. Andrew School in Orlando, following the trio’s participation in a round table discussion with President Donald Trump. Both teens are graduates of St. Andrew School and benefit from the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship Program. They share the story of their backgrounds and how the scholarships transform their lives for the better. (JEAN GONZALEZ | FC)