Annual campaign shines light on farmworker issues

ORLANDO | As Catholics embark on the season of fasting and abstinence, it might be the best time to think about the question: “Who provided the food on my table?”

Farmworkers toil in the fields and serve a critical function for all Americans, yet they are hidden in the shadows of American society. That is why for the past 12 years the Florida Catholic holds its annual Long-Sleeve Relief campaign — to create awareness about the needs of farmworkers and the important role they play in all of our lives.

Beginning in 2005, the goal of the campaign was to provide clean long-sleeved shirts to protect farmworkers from exposure to the sun’s burning rays and pesticides they might encounter in the fields. Chemicals that saturate the shirts make them unusable after several long days of wear and tear, so having new shirts available fills a critical need. Readers have responded with donations of more than 60 tons of shirts, which have been used to the “point of no return” and thrown away only because there is another one to take its place.

Once again, the Florida Catholic spearheads the popular drive that officially begins Ash Wednesday, March 1, and runs through Holy Thursday, April 13. The focus of the drive is to donate clean, used or new men’s and women’s cotton long-sleeve shirts that can be used in the fields. Drop-off locations are available within all three dioceses covered by the Florida Catholic, including Farmworker Association offices and different locations of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. The society will coordinate delivery of the shirts to the Farmworker Association of Florida in Apopka.

But another function of the drive is to create awareness and allow Florida residents to open their eyes to poverty in their midst. Parish groups and/or school groups are encouraged to visit drop-off sites that directly aid farmworkers to ask questions and see things firsthand.

Jeannie Economos of the Farmworker Association of Florida believes witnessing the challenges and hardships faced by farmworkers firsthand can bring people out of the shadows and change hearts and minds. As pesticide safety and environmental health project coordinator at the association, she advocates for farmworker rights and safety every day. Farmworkers are excluded from the National Labor Relations Act, which was passed in 1935 and forbids employers from firing a worker for joining, organizing or supporting a labor union. It also establishes a structure for unions and employers to engage in collective bargaining. But not for farmworkers.

Economos also knows that many Americans don’t even think of farmworkers, or understand the struggles of those documented and undocumented. And make no mistake, they are undocumented; not illegal.

“No person is illegal,” Economos said. “So saying someone is an illegal immigrant is saying the person is illegal. They might have come here without proper authorization, but that doesn’t make them illegal.”

It might seem like a politically correct ploy to gain sympathy for people who improperly entered the country, but Economos said the use of the word “illegal” is a flawed generalization that creates a “stigma and anti-immigrant sentiment.” She explained not having proper documentation is a civil offense, not a criminal offense, and garnering proper documentation is a complicated process which, for some people, takes decades to come to fruition. With immigration entrenched in economics and politics, it can be difficult to navigate the system, including the H-2A guestworker program.

It might be easy to say, “Well, they should return to their home countries,” but that generalization lacks understanding and compassion. Again, Economos said the only way to understand how generalizations hurt is to to hear the compelling stories farmworkes can tell.

“If you generalize and lump people into certain categories, it is easy to dismiss them. But if you personalize the stories and get to know the people face to face, it turns things around,” she said. “Ask the questions: Who is harvesting your food? Who is cutting your lawn? Who is doing your roof? Who is doing your laundry in a hotel? Look around your community and see them as real people and real families.”