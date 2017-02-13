Partnership extends reach of Catholic Charities

Vanessa McCarthy, an attorney with Catholic Charities of Central Florida counsels Maria Vargas on the process to bring her mother over from Colombia. McCarthy and other case managers are present at Our Lady of Grace Parish in Palm Bay twice a month to provide immigration and emergency financial services. (PAM STIMPSON | FC)

“Clients are often victims of domestic violence or unaccompanied immigrant children. When a person has nothing and I’m able to help them with a driver’s license or legal issues to change their status and become legal, it’s the reason I went into public service.” — Vanessa McCarthy

MELBOURNE | Maria Vargas came to the United States from Colombia 30 years ago. An American citizen who would like her mother to join her stateside, she was grateful for the presence of an immigration attorney from Catholic Charities of Central Florida available at her parish, Our Lady of Grace in Palm Bay, when she visited Jan. 20.

“What is the process to follow for my mom to be able to visit?” Vargas asked the attorney, before adding, “My mom is very sick and I’m grateful to Father Emmanuel for calling me about this. If she could become a resident here I would be so proud.”

Father Emmanuel Akalue, parochial administrator, explained he had spoken with Catholic Charities representatives about how they could help the people of Palm Bay. Catholic Charities answered his request and their presence in the parish began in December on first and third Fridays.

“We are one of the most diverse parishes in the diocese,” Father Akalue said. “More than 60 countries were represented at our Heritage Festival. We are rich in culture, but we are the poor area of Brevard. Our St. Vincent de Paul Society serves over 400 people per month. We have a soup kitchen every Friday. We need help with family assistance and legal aid and now Catholic Charities is here. We are sharing our Catholicity in all its dimensions. It’s a good way to show that it’s not just food for the poor.”

Rosa Reich is a program manager for Catholic Charities and indicated that because transportation can be a major issue, they go to the people.

“I think this is an excellent example of how we work as a Catholic community between the Church and Catholic Charities,” Reich said. “We are out in the community where people need us.”

Friday was chosen intentionally because it’s the day of the soup kitchen and Father Akalue introduced the two Catholic Charities representatives to the attendees.

Vanessa McCarthy is an attorney who is personally familiar with immigration issues. She came from Brazil in 2000 and is now a citizen. She started working at Catholic Charities in 2014 and is fluent in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

“I can help people get immigration status, work authorization, family petitions and humanitarian benefits. Clients are often victims of domestic violence or unaccompanied immigrant children,” she said. “When a person has nothing and I’m able to help them with a driver’s license or legal issues to change their status and become legal, it’s the reason I went into public service.”

Andrew Schirmacher, a case manager, was also there to help families who are homeless or in financial distress.

“We are here to help people who have for one reason or another had an issue that has caused them to become homeless,” Schirmacher said. “We help stabilize them and help them move forward.”

Jacqueline Hayes is an advocate for a 74-year-old man soon to be homeless who sought help from Schirmacher.

“I asked questions and I got excellent answers,” Hayes said. “I’ve been running around for three or four weeks and no one has given the answers Andy has. He clearly loves what he does and I thank God for him.”

Father Akalue indicated some people are afraid to come forward because they’re not legal and wonder if they can trust the process.

“We are here to help them,” Father Akalue said. “We’re very grateful Catholic Charities is here and we plan for Vanessa and Andy to come to speak at all weekend Masses soon, so everyone will know they are here.”

###

Deacon awarded for work combating human trafficking

JENNIFER POWERS

Florida Catholic correspondent

ORLANDO | Deacon Fred Molina of Resurrection Parish in Winter Garden received the 2016 Polaris Star Award Jan. 26 at the University of Central Florida Burnett Honors College for his work in bringing awareness to the scourge of human trafficking.

Given by the Greater Orlando Human Trafficking Task Force, the award is named for the Polaris Star, also known as the North Star, the navigational point slaves used to find their way north to freedom along the Underground Railroad. One of six recipients, as the chairman of the Diocese of Orlando Human Trafficking Task Force and a member of the task force, Deacon Molina was among other community and government leaders working to eradicate what many are calling modern-day slavery.

Tomas Lares, executive director of the Florida Abolitionists and chair the Orlando task force, presented the awards.

“Deacon Molina is such an incredible advocate,” he said. “I love his passion and desire to get the word out. He deserved the award because of his advocacy across the state.”

Human trafficking is defined as the recruitment, transportation, transfer, harboring or receipt of persons by improper means (such as force, abduction, fraud, coercion, abuse of power/position) for an improper purpose including forced labor or sexual exploitation.

The Diocese of Orlando Human Trafficking Task Force, now in its third year, is on the front lines of combating human trafficking in the Central Florida community as it coordinates with other agencies.

“Most people are not aware of how big the problem is or they don’t think it affects them,” Deacon Molina said. “But it does apply. Our city is number one in addiction to pornography, is in the top three states for human trafficking, and in the top 10 for child prostitution.”

Deacon David Gray, director of the permanent diaconate and member of the Human Trafficking Task Force, said the diocese’s task force provides awareness and make connections.

“We want our parishes to become places of support, and to be well trained on how to spot a victim and what to do,” Deacon Gray said.

The Diocese of Orlando Human Trafficking Task Force is currently developing standardized materials that can be used to train parishes and teachers. It is working on writing a protocol for all diocesan Catholic schools.

“Schools have protocols for what to do in the event of a fire or a gun, and we want a protocol to spot a child who is at risk of or is being trafficked,” Deacon Molina said. “We want our schools to be protected and know what to do. We need to save people.”

In an email to fellow task force members, Deacon Molina said his award distinction is an honor he shares with fellow members of the Human Trafficking Task Force.

“(We have) worked hard to develop us into a recognized force against human trafficking,” he wrote. “We have to first thank God for his guidance throughout our endeavor, because without him we would have never succeeded.”