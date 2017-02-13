Like a garden, faith needs to be weeded, watered to grow

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS | At the start of the new year when people are making a variety of resolutions to improve their body, mind and soul, a ministry at St. Mary Magdalen Parish in Altamonte Springs offers an opportunity to integrate and nourish all three aspects.

Four years ago, parishioner Rosemary George applied for a grant to build a community learning garden as part of her parish’s Health and Wellness Ministry goals. “It began with a group of nurses and health care professionals who wanted to do something for the mind, body and spirit,” George said. “The day we put the garden in, we had 85 people show up.”

Fellow nurse and parishioner, Terri Bormet, manages the garden on a daily basis. “For me, working in the garden grounds me,” she said. “It puts me into a calm place. I feel spiritually touched. It’s like church.”

Much like a sacred space, which feeds the body, mind and soul, the garden, “is a place to share cultures, grow and share with other people,” Bormet said. “It’s a wonderful merging of differing ideas and thoughts. And just like faith you tend it, you care for it, you love it. It will give back to you abundantly.”

And she is not alone. Amidst the noise and technology-driven pace of life, Bormet said, “There are people who just come over and sit in the garden. They find it a place of spiritual comfort. It’s a place where they can come to be still.”

The garden has grown everything: varieties of lettuce, onions and tomatoes to sugar cane, pink popcorn, Korean vegetables and cotton. The gardeners have grown enough cotton to have an altar cloth made, which is currently in the works. The produce that is generated is shared among the parish community and gardeners.

Recalling a Korean parishioner who brings seeds to plant from her home country, Bormet said, “She teaches us. They are things that we don’t know what to do with, unless she tells us. It’s fascinating. We are learning to appreciate other people. You learn to listen and appreciate the fact that someone is willing to share their ideas with you.”

The learning garden was intentionally designed to be handicap-friendly. Bormet credits George with the idea. “There is one raised bed so that people in wheelchairs can come,” she explained. “It is a specific sensory bed — a place for sensory gifts. Everything you touch in there just feels and smells wonderful. And of course, it looks pretty.”

Bormet finds many parallels between cultivating a healthy garden and cultivating a healthy faith life.

“It’s wonderful to plant and it’s wonderful to harvest, but there is the time in between where you are tending the garden,” Bormet explained. “You are weeding and watering. It sort of reminds me of what we need to do as far as our faith. You need to weed, you need to water, you need to feed it.”

In the same way that sharing one’s faith inspires others on their journey and spreads the good news, enthusiasm about the learning garden has encouraged others to try their hand at gardening.

“Once people take things home, they start gardens of their own. Many friends and family who have never been to the garden have been inspired to start their own gardens,” Bormet said.

St. Mary Magdalen’s learning garden is open to volunteers on Wednesdays at 9 a.m., but Bormet tries to make herself available for people if they would like to come on other days. It is a place to learn to plant, care for and reap your harvest — be it vegetables or faith.

Describing what the garden represents for her, she said, “It’s one of those places where I feel quiet joy. I am comforted when I go there. I just love it. When I think of the garden, it makes me smile. I just can’t help it.”