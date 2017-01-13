Sister returns to Ireland nearly 50 years later

Sister Mary Clare Fennell of the Sisters of Mercy community reflects on her years of ministry in the Diocese of Palm Beach upon her retirement and move to Ireland. (KENDEL JORDAN | FC)

DELRAY BEACH | When young Sister Mary Clare Fennell left her family and home behind in Ireland wearing a habit and toting a small bag, she believed her ministry work in Florida would extend three or so years. But nearly 50 years have passed and the Sister of Mercy is returning to her homeland with a wealth of experiences, fond memories and lasting bonds. Sister Fennell of Emmanuel Parish in Delray Beach will go back to Ireland this spring, after leaving her family and friends behind back in 1968. She will return to her congregation’s Convent of Mercy in Kinsale, County Cork.

“My life has been so greatly enriched by the people I have worked with and I will miss them dearly,” she said, “But I feel a peace. I know that I can take people with me in my heart and that I can pray for them.”

Sister Fennell shared the words of advice her mother gave her before she left Ireland: “Follow your heart, and do God’s work wherever you go.”

“Sister Mary Clare has certainly followed her mother’s advice and lived out the charism of her order during these past few decades in the Diocese of Palm Beach,” said Maggie Fazio, a member of Emmanuel Parish. “She’s like the Mother Teresa of Delray Beach.

“When I lost my dad five and a half years ago, Sister Mary Clare walked side by side with me and made it her mission to help my family,” Fazio said. “She called me, prayed with me, and had these little sayings that were so powerful they could carry me through a whole week. She showed me miracles.”

Fazio met Sister Fennell when she first arrived here to help minister at St. Vincent Ferrer School in Delray Beach. Sister Fennell began as a second-grade teacher, then taught fourth grade. She became the school principal in 1992, after becoming a U.S. citizen and returning to school at Barry University in Miami and Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, earning degrees to better prepare her for new leadership roles.

Father David Carr, current president of Cardinal Newman High School in West Palm Beach, recalled the deep joy and faith that radiated from Sister Fennell as she served St. Vincent Ferrer School, about which she was so passionate.

“I remember how she could have an upset parent come into her office,” he said, “and she would have them leaving with a smile. She would start their meetings with prayer, and just had a way with making people feel unexpectedly comfortable and cared about. I think you would be hard pressed to find someone who was not touched by her.”

In 2008, after 40 years serving at St. Vincent Ferrer, Sister Fennell felt called to step down from her school post. She found a new ministry and home at Emmanuel Parish, where she continues to serve the community and touch hearts. In her ministry at Emmanuel, Sister Fennell assists Father Timothy Sokol, pastor, with parish development and fundraising events and activities. She is also involved with the parish’s religious education program, and homebound and bereavement ministries, reaching out to the lonely, the brokenhearted and hurting with her compassion and with the love of Christ.

“She has a charism for encouraging people,” said Father Gaudioso Zamora, parochial vicar at Emmanuel. “She is always ready to be with people, to talk with them and go out to them. This is really what we need these days — those who are ready to go out. The parish would not be where it is now without the help of Sister Mary Clare. She is an exemplary nun and an exemplary person.”

The Sisters of Mercy was founded by Catherine McAuley in Ireland in 1831. The religious sisters are known for being the “walking nuns,” because of their emphasis on immersing themselves in the lives of the parishes where they serve. There is a special emphasis on accompanying people in their pain and poverty. Sister Fennell has certainly lived in the spirit of her religious community over the decades.

“Nothing is a bother to her,” said Sister Kathleen Sweeney a member of Sister Fennell’s order who currently serves at St. Joan of Arc Parish in Boca Raton. Sister Sweeney recalled having met Sister Fennell back in 1968 when they were both on a plane bound from Ireland to Florida. “She has a great sense of humor, always sharing stories and jokes. She is always busy and a great worker, especially among the poor and with children. And through it all, she is very spiritual.”

When discussing her upcoming return to Ireland, Sister Fennell explained that it was a discernment process guided by the Holy Spirit. She said that back home she will be close to family and can help some of her family members who are experiencing poor health.

“It has been such a blessing to serve here in the Diocese of Palm Beach,” she said. “I realize that our whole time on earth is really a pilgrimage journey and that the final destination is heaven. This is just like a departure lounge while we all wait to take off with Jesus.”