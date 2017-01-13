Bishop with the heart of a parish priest

ORLANDO | On Nov. 12, Bishop Gregory Parkes received a phone call from an area code he was not accustomed to seeing. He was trying to get to a function while attending the meeting of U.S. bishops in Washington, D.C., so the bishop of Pensacola-Tallahassee took the call on his cellphone on the fly.

But when Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United State, is on the line, you stop walking and start listening.

After a greeting, the phone call got down to brass tacks: Pope Francis had named Bishop Parkes as new bishop of the five-county St. Petersburg Diocese. It is a reality for which every bishop must be prepared: When the Holy Father needs a shepherd for a diocese, one bishop might move from their home to another. Such was the case for Father Parkes, but still the offer gave him pause.

“Pensacola-Tallahassee has become my home. In that respect it will be difficult to leave. These are people and priests and parishes that I have come to love,” Bishop Parkes said of the appointment. “I hope that I will find a new home in St. Petersburg.”

The nuncio asked whether the 52-year-old bishop would accept the appointment. A surreal question since it is pretty much rhetorical — for Bishop Parkes, of course the answer would be “yes.”

After thanking the nuncio and getting off the phone, Bishop Parkes repeated a process from four and a half years ago. He sought out the chapel at the bishops’ meeting to pray before the Blessed Sacrament. It was the same thing he did after he received a call in 2012 stating he would become bishop of Pensacola-Tallahassee.

But Bishop Parkes didn’t go to the chapel out of predictability; he did it out of spiritual necessity.

“That is my first inclination upon getting that type of news — to go before the Lord, who I have always trusted,” he said. “I thanked the Lord, and asked for help and guidance.”

On Nov. 28, Bishop Parkes joined Bishop Robert N. Lynch for a press conference at the St. Petersburg Diocese pastoral center to officially make the public announcement. The Holy Father had accepted the resignation of Bishop Lynch from pastoral governance. Bishop Lynch, 75, had served as the shepherd of the five-county diocese since Jan. 26, 1996.

With his trademark soft smile, Bishop Lynch praised Bishop Parkes for “beautifully shepherding” the vast, missionary diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee. The diocese of the state’s Panhandle includes 18 counties, and takes roughly four and a half hours to travel from one end to the other.

“This is not a happy day in the history of the Pensacola-Tallahassee Diocese,” Bishop Lynch said, remarking on how Bishop Parkes will be missed. “Join with me in saying a prayer for our sisters and brothers in the Panhandle who are now entering the ‘cone of uncertainty.’”

Bishop Parkes will be installed as fifth bishop of the St. Petersburg Diocese Jan. 4, 2017. At the conference, Bishop Parkes shared his pastoral motto: “Nomini Tuo Da Gloriam,” which is from Pslam 115, Verse 1: “To your name give the glory.”

“That has always been my guiding principal of ministry — to serve for God’s glory and his people,” he said. “I ask for all your prayers that I will be a good shepherd, a faithful shepherd and a holy shepherd that you all so wholeheartedly deserve.”

Before entering the priesthood, Bishop Parkes earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Florida State University. He is no stranger to Tampa, as he worked in the finance district there and attended Christ the King Parish. He then entered St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach to become a priest for the Orlando Diocese. He continued studies at the Pontifical North American College in Rome, where he earned a sacred theology degree and a degree in canon law.

He was ordained a priest for the Orlando Diocese by Bishop Norbert Dorsey on June 26, 1999. He served at parishes in Orlando and Celebration, and served as diocesan vicar general and chancellor for canonical affairs. On March 20, 2012, Pope Benedict XVI appointed him bishop of Pensacola-Tallahassee, where he was installed June 5, 2012.

The moniker of “mission diocese” comes from the fact that 5 percent of the population in the 18-county area of Pensacola-Tallahassee is Catholic. The area itself was quite different from both Tampa and Orlando. The pace was slower and there were more rural areas.

But Bishop Parkes didn’t shy away from the mission moniker or the different pace.

“I viewed it as an opportunity to engage in new evangelization,” he said. “I saw a path in line with Pope Francis’ vision of reaching out to the peripheries who were lost in their life and their faith life.”

An except from a column in the Catholic Compass, the Pensacola-Tallahassee Diocese’s online magazine, speaks about his “hope and prayer that this local Church becomes an ‘evangelizing community.’”

“Each time that we exit the doors of the church after Mass, we enter ‘mission territory.’ We are missionaries and evangelizers to our family, friends, co-workers, neighbors, those who have let the practice of the Catholic faith, those with no faith and, finally, those we encounter in our daily lives. … One who embraces the call to be a missionary in our local community today will, on occasion, experience challenges and rejection, but will also experience missionary joy that is born of the Gospel. … In overcoming our fears about evangelizing, we find confidence in knowing we are not alone and that the Lord is with us. … It is our own personal encounter and relationship with Jesus Christ that will enable us to confidently share him with others.”

In his January/February 2014 column, Bishop Parkes described how he used his first year as shepherd to visit each of the diocese’s 50 parishes, nine missions and 12 schools. He stated the visits not only offered the opportunity to meet the priests and faithful, but also to become aware of some the challenges and opportunities unique to the parish and school at hand. From there he stated how he hoped to shape goals and initiatives for the vision of the diocese, a yearlong process that would engage laity, clergy and religious of the diocese. He said along with assembling an “Envisioning Leadership Team” to represent a cross-section of the diocese to meet periodically, he would also hold listening sessions around the diocese to involve the faithful to share their thoughts, hopes and dreams for the diocese.

“The plan will be based on the feedback that’s been received through the listening sessions. Since I realize I cannot come up with a vision/plan for our dioceses without your counsel and support, I encourage you to attend one of the listening sessions so your voice may be heard.”

In the March/April 2015 issue of the Catholic Compass, Bishop Parkes issued the priorities gleaned from the 11 listening sessions and online surveys that involved 1,000 people and the work of the Envisioning Leadership Team. In total he focused on three priorities.

• Forming disciples: helping people to grow to their full maturity in Christ based on a rich and deep understanding of Scripture and tradition.

• Inviting others to the faith: spreading the joy of the Gospel in both word and deed to the faithful, to those who are not living their baptismal call, and to those who have never known Jesus Christ.

• Becoming disciples in action: living our baptismal call and modeling Christ’s love, serving the poor and our neighbors in need.

Bishop Parkes said the vision, goals and priorities of the diocese boiled down to four words: “The Church Fully Alive.”

“It is a simple (philosophy), but it is something that has caught on here,” the bishop said. “The people in the pew can understand it and remember it. It is not a long vision statement that no one can understand or remember.”

In his final month in the Panhandle, Bishop Parkes said he would enjoy as much time as possible — including Christmas Day — with the faithful who have become his new family. He said he hopes the vision along with the clergy, religious and laity will continue to grow. But he also said he leaves the area with a sense of sadness.

“We pray and trust in the Holy Spirit to guide the decision of the next shepherd,” he said. “I hope it would be someone who would love this diocese, its priests and its people as much as I have and do.”

One of the biggest differences between the Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee and the St. Petersburg Diocese is population and size. While the St. Petersburg Diocese only encompasses five counties — Hernando, Pasco, Citrus, Hillsborough and Pinellas — it has a Catholic population of more than 445,000, as compared to more than 67,000 in Pensacola-Tallahassee.

But while the numbers are different, Bishop Parkes said the needs are similar. “People are searching spiritually,” he said. “They are looking for meaning in their lives. They are looking for hope. That is the role of the bishop and his priests. To help them search, help them find hope and meaning.”

Potlucks and coffee and doughnuts are still important parish community functions within the Pensacola-Tallahassee Diocese. Although there are other functions that might compete for the faithful’s attention, Bishop Parkes hopes that spirit of community could flourish in the St. Petersburg Diocese.

“I like to stay close to the parishes I serve. I enjoy stopping at a parish on a Sunday morning and just celebrating a Mass and to be with the people,” he said. “I’m going to try to encourage that spirit because that’s who I am as a bishop and as a person. … The new evangelization is not so new. It is one person speaking to another person and sharing faith. It is important to foster that in parish communities.”

In a 2012 interview with the Florida Catholic after his first episcopal appointment was announced, Bishop Parkes spoke about how the joy of his priesthood has always been parish ministry and he hoped that joy would offer a successful foundation of service to build upon as a bishop. Today, Bishop Parkes said he continues to follow that philosophy he spoke about four years ago.

“Certainly, a bishop needs to be a man of prayer and a man of the Church, but above all he should be a person who desires to serve God’s people with humility and with love,” he said. “I always felt that is the basis and foundation of my call to be a parish priest, in spite of having responsibilities in the diocese and trying to fulfill them the best I could.” n