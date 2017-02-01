Bishops appeal for mercy for accused priest killer
SAVANNAH, Ga. | Saying “justice needs to be tamed by mercy,” Bishop Felipé Estévez of the Diocese of St. Augustine and two brother bishops called Tuesday for the state of Georgia to drop the death penalty in the case of accused priest killer Steven J. Murray. “We have great respect for the legal system and... Read more »
Trump’s action banning refugees brings outcry from U.S. church leaders
WASHINGTON | President Donald Trump’s executive memorandum intended to restrict the entry of terrorists coming to the United States brought an outcry from Catholic leaders across the U.S. Church leaders used phrases such as “devastating,” “chaotic” and “cruel” to describe the Jan. 27 action that left already-approved refugees and immigrants stranded at U.S. airports and... Read more »
Orlando school to become dual language
ORLANDO | As society becomes increasingly diverse and advancing technologies bring the world to our fingertips, students at St. John Vianney Catholic School in Orlando are being prepared to excel in this multicultural environment. Beginning in the 2017-2018 academic year, the school will become a Two-Way Immersion Network for Catholic Schools (TWIN-CS), otherwise known as... Read more »