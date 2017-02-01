Florida Bishops appeal for mercy for accused priest killer SAVANNAH, Ga. | Saying “justice needs to be tamed by mercy,” Bishop Felipé Estévez of the Diocese of St. Augustine and two brother bishops called Tuesday for the state of Georgia to drop the death penalty in the case of accused priest killer Steven J. Murray. “We have great respect for the legal system and... Read more »

National and International Trump's action banning refugees brings outcry from U.S. church leaders WASHINGTON | President Donald Trump's executive memorandum intended to restrict the entry of terrorists coming to the United States brought an outcry from Catholic leaders across the U.S. Church leaders used phrases such as "devastating," "chaotic" and "cruel" to describe the Jan. 27 action that left already-approved refugees and immigrants stranded at U.S. airports and...