Project shows handy way to use 3-D printers

ORLANDO | Like many Catholic schools, Sacred Heart School in Lake Worth strives to expand students’ horizons in the area of faith, academics, service and technology.

For the 10th year, the kindergarten-through-grade-eight school will compete in Odyssey of the Mind, and it also has a competitive Lego Robotics program. STREAM (science, technology, religion, engineering, art and math) is taught in all classrooms, with a STREAM lab available for grades three through eight. Science fun days, teaching coding to students and the garnering of a $1,000 grant from the Marshall Foundation for an eighth-grader’s invention to resolve an ecological problem are more examples of placing priorities on teaching technology.

So it seemed a natural fit when Eduardo Martinez, the school’s director of information technology, looked into purchasing a 3-D printer to incorporate in the classroom.

“We are always looking to give students the opportunities to learn more in all areas of technology integration,” Martinez said. So he researched models and what other area schools used, and purchased two XYZPrinting Da Vinci Jr. 3-D printers for the school.

The printer was used for projects for the school and in after-school activities in which trinkets and nametags were made. This past October, Martinez connected with local resident Ernesto Pina, a member of the a local chapter of the e-NABLE Community, which includes 6,000 individuals from all over the world — teachers, engineers, students, medical professionals, tinkerers, designers, Scout troops, artists and more — who use 3-D printers to create free 3-D printed hands and arms for those in need of an upper- limb assistive device. Pina’s story of making hands in his home sparked Martinez’s interest.

“This is a great technology, and this was a project we should take advantage of because it offers a way of using the technology in such a good way,” Martinez said. “Yes, the project is ambitious, but it is productive and it will directly help someone.”

Pina introduced Martinez to a contact person with the e-Nable community and also volunteered at the school to explain the program and show off some hands. Martinez said parents and faculty embraced the project, and interested students started making hands.

But first they had to take a lesson on what it’s like not to be able to use one of their hands through the “Finger Free Day Challenge at School.” Martinez explained that students — and some teachers — had to put a sock over one hand and wrap it up so using fingers and the palm of the hand was not doable. A flip of the coin chose whether it was the person’s dominant hand or not.

“They had to go on their regular day with their hand wrapped — through lunch, gym, in the classroom,” Martinez said.

The activity offered a glimpse of the struggles posed to those without two hands. Everyday activities such as putting up hair in a ponytail or tying a shoe turned out to be a hassle.

By the first week of November, Sacred Heart started to make its first hands. The e-NABLE Community offers the template for printing the hands, which can take six to seven hours. Martinez said he would tweak some settings on the printer to make sure the product is smooth and refined.

“Printing in 3-D is based on lines, whether a circle or hexagon. And every 3-D printer is hollow not solid, which means it is less material,” he said. “Because it takes so long to print, I leave it to print overnight, and the next day the students separate the pieces and then put them together using elastic bands and screws for position, and fishing line to create the tension. It is a careful, delicate task.”

Sacred Heart has submitted photos and videos of the hands for approval of the e-NABLE community, and hopes the community finds a local recipient for the project soon.

Martinez said a handful of students currently work on the project, and he hopes to seek more volunteers. He created a Facebook page for the school’s efforts hoping to inspire others to use their 3-D printers for more than just trinkets.

“There is a need out there,” Martinez said. “And this is a great way for the students to be creative and to serve others in need with technology.”

For more information on the project, visit Enable Lake Worth, FL, at https://www.facebook.com/shspanther. For more information on e-Nable groups, visit http://

enablingthefuture.org.