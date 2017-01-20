‘I love this place; I am going to grieve leaving’

Bishop Lynch reflects on his diocese, his priesthood and his fellow bishops

ST. PETERSBURG | Large windows in the office of Bishop Robert N. Lynch reveal a landscape of palm fronds and branches bursting with live oak leaves. The setting is characteristic of the five-county diocese Bishop Lynch has shepherded for almost 21 years.

Visitors of the office at the St. Petersburg Chancery can look into his office from the outside thanks to another set of large windows. There is a conference table, and several bookcases that are unexpectedly bare, an unusual situation for a man who is so well read.

But the bare shelves are necessary because the 75-year-old prelate will soon be leaving his office. On Nov. 28, Bishop Lynch held a press conference at the chancery stating Pope Francis accepted his retirement and appointed Bishop Gregory Parkes of Pensacola-Tallahassee to be St. Petersburg’s fifth bishop.

Before he is set to leave, Bishop Lynch invited the Florida Catholic to speak with him about his tenure. Sitting at his conference table and taking quick glance to the right, a globe in the sitting area comes into view. It is reminiscent of a globe an old sea dog might use to plan his next nautical adventure.

While Bishop Lynch is no sea dog, he does enjoy sailing and traveling. And he has had his share of ministerial adventures, many of which friends nudge him to chronicle in a book or two. Before being appointed bishop of St. Petersburg, Bishop Lynch served for years at the National Conference of Catholic Bishops (now known as the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops). He also served as rector of St. John Vianney Seminary in Miami.

As bishop, he has experienced the highs related to witnessing the physical and spiritual growth of the diocese, which possesses the second-largest Catholic population in the Sunshine State. He has ordained 40 men to the priesthood for the St. Petersburg Diocese, and he adds with pride, “Nobody’s left. That’s amazing.”

But his time of service has also been marked with lows. But as the bishop spoke about a particular situation from more than a decade ago, he speaks about his mistake and how it brought personal exploration and growth.

Then there was the reaction to his comments in the aftermath of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando June 12. Bishop Lynch came out publicly with comments that upset advocates against gun control and even fellow bishops. But he also received enormous support for his comments that called for peace, understanding and acceptance.

“I want my young priests to know that life is more than a series of blacks and whites. People live in grays,” Bishop Lynch said. “And we need to accompany them in the gray. It does no good to draw the black and white lines. “

‘BOB THE BUILDER’

During his episcopacy, Bishop Lynch earned the moniker of “Bob the Builder,” because under his guidance the diocese has spent close to $300 million in building and renovating structures. This would include: Bishop W. Thomas Larkin Pastoral Center where his office is housed; Bishop McLaughlin High School erected in Pasco County and born out of an act of faith to serve the diocese’s three northern counties of Pasco, Hernando and Citrus; the Bethany Retreat Center in Lutz north of Tampa; and the $12 million renovation of St. Jude Cathedral, which, although established as the mother church of the diocese in 1968, was not formally dedicated until 2013.

And then there are the facilities of Pinellas Hope, a place where residents could transition from homelessness to transitional housing and then independent living. In the late 2000s, St. Petersburg Police came under fire one winter for destroying tents used by the homeless in a tent city. But Bishop Lynch recalled how the slashing of the tents were conducted as an “act of mercy” because the homeless were lighting fires within the tents to keep warm, putting their lives and those around them in jeopardy.

It was at that point he contacted his colleague, Frank Murphy — then executive director of Catholic Charities who now serves as diocesan secretary — about what could be done for the homeless. Murphy asked, “Do you have any land?” And the bishop replied, “We’ll find some.”

With the cooperation of Pinellas County and the city of St. Petersburg, Catholic Charities Pinellas Hope opened on 10 acres of diocesan landed provided by Bishop Lynch in 2007. Unfortunately, homelessness is a continuous real problem in the area, but transition housing does have its share of success stories. So the bishop continued to build. In 2010, he dedicated and blessed Pinellas Hope II. Two years ago, Catholic Charities broke ground for three more phases of housing for the homeless.

So how does the bishop feel about the Bob the Builder moniker?

“As long as builder doesn’t just mean structures but also means building community and opening the gates of eternal life to other people who might not have known where to even enter until they came to Church of St. Petersburg. Then, yeah, I’ll accept that.”

THE GREAT MIDDLE

In his more than 40 years as a priest, he has witnessed the Church at odds, and was asked whether there might ever be a consensus among the faithful as to whether the Church is moving in the right direction. Giving a characteristic pause, the bishop smiled and said there is a growing consensus among the faithful, one that is better than it was 21 years ago when he became bishop.

But that doesn’t mean the Church does not have its challenges.

“There is an extremely vociferous right wing and an extremely vociferous left wing,” Bishop Lynch said. “But I find the giant middle to be growing as people accept and understand that we are responsible not just for the world in which we live, but for other people as well as ourselves. I’m optimistic on that score.”

For the past few years, two issues that have received much attention are abortion and religious freedom. Bishop Lynch acknowledged there are some in Church leadership who might solely concentrate on those two issues alone. But many other leaders try to apply the Gospel to every aspect of life. Social responsibility is too important for the Church to find passé.

“In the long run, we will still be the advocate for the immigrant. We will still be the advocate against the death penalty and we are making great progress in that regard. We will still be a people who are in favor of inclusivity and not excluding people. And we will do it intelligently and well,” he said. “The Church has a great treasury of social justice teachings, which is a wonderful thing and a great resource for credibility with the great middle.”

He said the Church must also understand that the younger generation does not communicate in the same manner as generations prior and most likely will not worship in the same manner. Learning to use social media is key for the Church to survive.

The bishop himself has a blog — For His Friends — that has generated some 600 posts since the fall of 2008. In them, Bishop Lynch reveals his love for writing, but also his love for the faithful he encounters in the diocese, and the priests and religious who serve and inspire. One of his last blog posts spoke about the death of one of his young priests who the bishop said taught him lessons about life and ministry.

“The Church I’m leaving behind is never going to communicate with (the younger generation) the way the older generation felt bonded to the Church,” he said, adding that bonding took place at Sunday Mass, with coffee and doughnuts, and through parish organizations. But today, there is much competition for families’ time, especially on the weekends. A young family might go to Mass, but will skip other activities to attend dance recitals or baseball games. Simply put, Bishop Lynch said, “the younger generation will think of themselves as Catholic but will not practice in the same way parents and grandparents did.”

And then the bishop reverted to nautical terms. That generation needs their parish to be their “bollard.”

“That’s the thing that is alongside the dock that the ships attach the line to keep boats steady at the dock,” the bishop explained, using the nautical term as a practical, spiritual metaphor. “The bollards are changing but we haven’t totally gotten our hands on it. They’ve been moved. There are fewer of them. But there are still things that are available for people to attach themselves to and stay steady against the dock of belief. I think Pope Francis has had quite an effect on the generation that I felt was coming undocked and beginning to slide away from the mooring and lose sight of the anchor. But (the pope) can only do so much. So the Church of the future is going to have to figure out how to reconnect people’s faith lives to bollards that mean something and engage and hold them steady.”

WORKING

WITH FELLOW BISHOPS

Bishop Lynch was a “late vocation,” as he was ordained to the priesthood at the age of 37. He did enter the seminary after high school, but left to pursue teaching. He taught in Catholic schools for the Diocese of Columbus, Ohio, where he established a teacher’s union. Still a layman, he later went to work for the Columbus Diocese Catholic Conference and then for the National Conference of Catholic Bishops in Washington, D.C.

It was there he discerned the priesthood again. He attended St. John XXIII National Seminary in Weston, Mass., and earned a Master of Divinity degree. He was ordained a priest of the Miami Archdiocese in 1978. Working in the different capacities he served offered him a glimpse of both the Church faithful and its hierarchy as both a layman and priest.

“I think I served a group of bishops in the ‘golden era,’” Bishop Lynch said about his work in the mid-1970s to mid-1980s. “In the bishops’ conference we didn’t have the splits we have now.”

He said that “golden era” has passed, and surmised that shift came from the upbringing of the bishops themselves. He said there was definitely a conscience shift when the bishops of the “School of Paul VI” transitioned to that of the “School of Pope John Paul II.” The Church under Pope Paul VI worked to implement Vatican Council II and make it collaborative, as clergy were encouraged to both listen and engage the laity more.

Bishop Lynch said an example of that philosophy came to life through the words and actions of the bishops who served Florida before him. He offered names like Bishops Larkin, Grady, McCarthy and Snyder — all Pope Paul VI appointments.

“They were framed from that work and had a vision that was broader than simply territorial lines drawn around parishes and dioceses,” he said. “They have a vision for the larger Church.”

But Bishop Lynch said a change became noticeable when Pope John Paul II came into office. Leaders drew back from that philosophy in every aspect. Working at the national office, Bishop Lynch recognized conservatism permeating the hierarchy.

“I think the watershed moment was 1983 and the appointments of people like Cardinal (Bernard) of Law and (Cardinal John) O’Connor,” Bishop Lynch said. “It was a progression away from a centrality form, a consensus form of seeing ourselves as Church of the United States to more rights of the individual bishops to the rights of the conference.”

While the bishops of today still work together, they do have their splits and challenges concerning big issues. Bishop Lynch gave the example of Pope Francis’ post-synodal apostolic exhortation “Amoris Laetitia” — The Joy of Love. When first introduced it was dubbed Pope Francis’ love letter that reflects on marriage and family life.

While it might sound simple in title, the letter does offer challenges concerning divorce and remarriage — two real-life struggles faced by many Catholic families. But the text has led to debate and splits among the bishops themselves.

“We would be hard pressed to come up with a unanimous vote for a plan to implement (the apostolic letter),” Lynch said. “There are many thoughts and ideas. There are some (bishops) who want to do nothing. … Then there are others who say, ‘(Pope Francis) gets it. He understands human existence. This is a dilemma good people have, especially those in a divorce situation.’”

Since his ordination as a bishop in 1995, Bishop Lynch has worked with 15 different bishops who served one of Florida’s other five dioceses and its archdiocese. He said he forged his greatest friendship with Bishop John H. Ricard, the member of the Josephite congregation who served Pensacola-Tallahassee until his retirement in 2012. He said he loves Bishop Ricard as a “friend and a mentor,” and described him as “an incredibly proactive bishop.”

But he added he would miss all of his brother bishops.

“We are all very different, but we’ve always had respect for one another,” Bishop Lynch said. “Working with all the Florida bishops has been a pleasure over the totality of 21 years. I have much gratitude and admiration for my brothers.”

PULSE SHOOTING

On the morning after one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history, Bishop Lynch phoned one of his brother bishops. Bishop John Noonan of Orlando was in California June 12 when the Pulse nightclub shooting occurred in the early-morning hours. He was ready to board a plane back home when he heard from Bishop Lynch in a text. The St. Petersburg bishop later told Bishop Noonan he would travel to St. James Cathedral in Orlando that evening for an interfaith prayer service.

“On the drive over to and back from Orlando, I couldn’t get out of my head that there were probably a lot of people who were responsible for that act beyond the perpetrator,” he recalled. “Every time we raise our voices against non-Christians, every time we raise our voices against gays, lesbians, as a religion we were contributing in some way to the environment of hostility toward this particular group.”

When news evolved to reveal the shooting was not just a random act but might involved religious hatred, the bishop began thinking of how throughout history some acts of violence have roots in different religions — not just Christianity and not just Islam.

“There are high levels of intolerance that has its seedbeds and roots in religion,” he said.

Those thoughts sparked Bishop Lynch not just to participate in the prayer service, but also to offer up a public statement regarding the shooting. Using his blog, “For His Friends,” Bishop Lynch published “Orlando, Orlando We Love You” online on June 13. In summary, the post (which can still be viewed at http://bishopsblog.dosp.org/? p=6644) made three points: Those who wrote the second amendment never thought about automatic weapons and there should be a ban of sale of assault rifles; gays, lesbians and transgender people are made in the likeness of God; and the barring of Muslims from the United States based solely on their faith is un-American.

The post went viral. Bishop Lynch garnered both praise and persecution for his words, some people even demanding his resignation. But he is not sorry he offered the post, something he believes Pope Francis would support.

“I thought back to when they were putting the Catechism of the Catholic Church together and the word “perversion” was used for (those in that community). That is not a word that (Pope) Francis would use. And he hasn’t.”

Bishop Lynch added the catechism was changed and now does not include that word. But it had been there.

He paused before speaking, offering a chance to move to another subject but then shared another story to demonstrate why it was important for him to make his public statement.

“I did a funeral for a teenage suicide and I can’t prove it, but I would bet that within the family context the parent might have used the word pervert,” he recalled. “This kid was coming to the realization that he might be considered a pervert, even in his own family circle. So that’s the reason I came out to say that.

“I don’t regret it. I would do it again,” he added. “And this time I could quote Francis.”

A MISTAKE

Most people have some regrets, bishops not withstanding. Although Bishop Lynch didn’t talk about regrets, he didn’t shy away from the question “Have you learned about humility and grace in your vocation?”

He offered a nervous chuckle and swiped his hand over his head before saying, “All you have to do is make a horrible mistake like I did.”

He did not expound on the “mistake.” However, in the early 2000s, there was an incident that involved inappropriate behavior on Bishop’s Lynch’s part. It involved a former Church employee, who had also been a friend of the bishop.

While some people might make mistakes and learn nothing, Bishop Lynch said that wasn’t his case. He discovered healing and learned about humility and grace, even if it did take a few years.

“Oh, I think I grew (from the experience),” he said. “I came to realize how to deal with what was basically a lonely life. What I was searching for there was companionship in a time when I had too much dependency on others. I think as a result of that and all the self-questioning, I grew up. It took five or six years and a sad moment like that to do it, but I think I grew up. I could wrap my arms around what other people in other circumstances were feeling.”

The bishop borrowed a line from the Holy Saturday night liturgy within the Exsultet to explain his experience.

“It is sung in the darkness in the beginning, and in Latin it is ‘O felix culpa,’— ‘Oh happy fault.’ Now, that seems to be a contradiction, but in the life of grace and the gift of the Holy Spirit, a happy fault can be a moment of growth.”

From that moment of growth, the bishop said he became able to pray better. He read more and depended a little more on the social contacts that come in large groups, like a confirmation. It was at this point he offered a characteristic pause. For Bishop Lynch, it’s never too late for a moment of reflection.

“I think I withdrew, but became less lonely. That is an amazing reality and I never thought of it that way. I withdrew from what I always thought were basic needs and became less lonely in the process,” he said. “I suspect if you ask my priests, they would tell you I became far more human after that.”

THE FUTURE

At 75, Bishop Lynch said he is ready to slow down and retire. He has had his share of health issues, including a bout with Haemophilus meningitis just days before his retirement was accepted.

“I’m going to leave for a year. Partially so Bishop Parkes has free run of the place without his predecessor going, ‘He did what?!’ But also partly to clear my mind and my heart of the things that have been in possession of both. And slow down life a little,” he said.

He has accepted a position at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., for the fall 2017 semester. Although he would not teach a subject, he would be a guest lecturer and would offer retreats for students on and off campus.

Although excited about serving at Notre Dame, the offer curtailed the idea of taking a round-the-world journey in 2017. But after a stint serving Catholic Relief Services, Bishop Lynch admitted he as seen most of the world. Patagonia? Check. Parts of Africa? Check. Europe? Check.

Perhaps that globe in the sitting room has been overused. Is there a place Bishop Lynch hasn’t visited?

“Myanmar.”

When he pronounced the word, it sounded so much like Miramar — as in the town in Florida’s Panhandle.

“You want to go to Miramar?”

The clarification brings out another chuckle, this one brighter and borne out of ridiculousness. “No. I’ve been there. I said, ‘Myanmar,’ as in formerly Burma.”

Oh. Big difference.

The long conversation took a lot out of the bishop, who is still healing from his bout with meningitis. But ever gracious, he did not end the interview without asking how things were going at the Florida Catholic, from which he retired in 2008.

And he didn’t want stop his conversation without offering thanks to the people he served and those who served with him.

“It’s been a great ride. I’ve had a great group of priests to work with. Religious sisters. … I love the nuns,” he said. “I love this place I am going to grieve leaving.”