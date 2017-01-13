Programs inspire, inform listeners

Katherine Laguna, bottom right, interviews, from left, Valeria Lebron, Sebastian Gomez and Kimmy Zeiler about their pilgrimage to World Youth Day on Faith Fit Radio. (GLENDA MEEKINS | FC)

ORLANDO | Faith Fit Radio is a tool for missionary disciples of the local young Church created by the Diocese of Orlando to enkindle a deeper faith among young adults and to help lead people to a faith that is fully alive. In addition to streaming EWTN national programs, Faith Fit Radio has introduced new local shows from priests, religious and laypeople in the Diocese of Orlando.

Listen to these shows and others by visiting www.faithfitradio.org or download the app in the iTunes and Google Play stores by searching “Faith Fit Radio.” The shows are also available as podcasts at https://soundcloud.com/faithfitradio and soon the iTunes podcast app.

“Renown Belief” is hosted by Stetson University and Campus Ministry student Elizabeth Triece, who is passionate about bringing Christ’s word to those experiencing their amazing, wonderful and often turbulent college years. With guest speakers and friends, she gets the scoop on what it means to be a Catholic in today’s society, and shares stories from young people on how their faith has helped to shape their lives. Mondays, 8 p.m.

“Ex Nihilo — Out of Nothing,” hosted by Father Martin Nguyen, parochial vicar at St. James Cathedral, and Steve Bucklin, director of adult faith formation at the cathedral. Together, and with occasional guests, they engage in conversations about the life of faith and the challenges facing young adults and young families. Tuesdays, 8 p.m.

“School of Humanity,” hosted by Jason and Rachel Bulman of Resurrection Parish in Lakeland. Through engaging discussion and with the help of occasional guests, the Bulmans will take you on a journey to discover truth and beauty present in the world around us and within each and every person we encounter. Wednesdays, 5 p.m.

“From the Confessional” is a weekly show from St. Peter Parish in DeLand. Father Thomas Connery and pastoral associate Rick Grinstead speak about Church life from the inside. While the show is recorded in a confessional, it is no secret they are passionate about reaching others for Christ’s kingdom. Stories, laughter and the beauty of the Catholic faith are at the center of this fun program. Wednesdays, 8 p.m..

“Faithless,” aims to reignite a person’s belief in goodness, in hope and in Christ. Hosted by Lisette Diaz of St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Kissimmee, this show inspires young adults to seek the true meaning of being Catholic in the world today. Thursdays, 5 p.m.

“New Evangelization: Catholic Apologetics,” hosted by Father Emmanuel Akalue, pastor of Our Lady of Grace Parish in Palm Bay. With characteristic joy, Father Akalue teaches about the Sacraments. Thursdays, 8 p.m.

“Saints Who Lead Us” is hosted by Katherine Laguna and Christine Young of the Communications Secretariat of the Diocese of Orlando. Through lively discussion — with plenty of laughter and pop culture references — each week the women reflect upon saints and related topics to help young adults grow in courage, love and trust of God. Fridays, 5 p.m.

“Heart Talks With Jesus,” hosted by Sister of St. Joseph Kathleen Power, associate director of vocations at the Diocese of Orlando. She takes young adults on a spiritual journey each week with inspiring reflections and provides a peaceful, guided meditation to help them grow closer to Jesus Christ through prayer. Fridays, 8 p.m.