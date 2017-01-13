Former students return to serve John Carroll school community

The 17 members of John Carroll School community pictured above are all former students of the Fort Pierce high school. They returned to John Carroll to serve the school that gave them solid foundations to succeed spiritually and in all areas of life. (COURTESY PHOTO)

FORT PIERCE | Jennifer Trefelner said that when she was a student at John Carroll High School in the 1990s there was a strong sense of camaraderie and community spirit, and that same spirit exist today in the halls and classrooms. She believes that the school, which she is a part of today, “truly helped shape” who she is.

“My faith grew in strength and passion, the rigorous academic curriculum helped prepare me for college, the sports that I played helped me learn skills on and off the field, and the best friends I made in high school are still my best friends today,” she said. “Witnessing faculty and staff love God with all their heart and living the mission of the school on a daily basis helped to set the stage for who I wanted to be as an adult.”

Trefelner is a 1999 graduate of John Carroll High School. She is among 18 faculty and staff members who are school alumni. She returned to the school 15 years ago, and she is now director of institutional advancement.

“I have truly enjoyed growing as a professional, in my faith and as an employee during my time at John Carroll High School,” she said. “It is a bonus that I have made such amazing friends who are on our staff. John Carroll employees truly care, and respect each student and one another. We are a great team and I look forward to being a part of it for years to come.”

The other alumni that make up the John Carroll High School staff include Trefelner’s husband, Joey, who graduated in 1993; Corey Heroux (2004); Becky Jones (1988); Kaylee Tobin (2002); Linda Ageeb (1986); Katherine Stanton (2011); Ashley Kimmelman (2009); Dominick Scotto (1966); Karen Vercillo (1993); Nancy Hopper (1981); Jeannie Christopher (1987); Jennie Capezza (1992); Ihla Osking (2010); Andrew Irizarry (2006); Jeff Guettler (1980); Ave Rolfes (1978); and Ben Hopper, school principal (1996).

Scotto said that the same year he graduated in 1966, the high school’s name changed. “Before that, we were on another site in Fort Pierce and were called Central Catholic, and before that we were St. Anastasia. Basically the same school, same faculty, all we did was move to a new location,” he said.

After Scotto graduated from high school he attended Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., a Jesuit institution. He began at John Carroll High School 15 years ago as a Scripture teacher, after leaving a position with his family’s business. “Since I had a master’s degree in theology, I applied for the job,” he said. “I had always wanted to teach Scripture, so for me it all seemed providential.

“Any teacher will tell you that the most rewarding part of the job is when you see the light bulb turn on in a student’s mind,” he continued. “The biggest challenge is to figure out how to find the switch in most of your students so the bulb turns on.”

Scotto said that John Carroll is close knit. “What I gained most from being in high school at John Carroll are several lifelong friends who I still see and socialize with, and who help me maintain my Catholic values,” he said.

He also said that he received a solid faith foundation from attending Catholic school. He is an active member at St. Mark the Evangelist Parish in Fort Pierce. “I have been in several ministries over the years from being part of a food pantry to teaching RCIA and confirmation. Presently, along with my wife I am a lector.”

Stanton of the 2011 graduating class came back to the school August 2015. She is a parishioner of St. Anastasia and works in the department of institutional advancement as the special events and alumni coordinator. “There are teachers here who taught me when I was a student,” she said. “It is such a unique opportunity to be on the other side. The teachers who work here are all devoted and committed to the best interest of their students, and I feel blessed to be associated with them.

“I really can’t imagine working at any other school but John Carroll High School,” she continued. “There is something about the family atmosphere that just makes you feel at home. It is such a neat experience to know I roamed these halls as a student, and now I am here as an employee. Plus, my sister-in-law also works here, so I really do get to work with family.”

Stanton met her husband at John Carroll High School and said the facility “holds a special place in my heart. I truly mean it. I just got married this past summer, so no children yet, but we do plan to send them to a Catholic school when that time comes. It is such a different atmosphere; nothing really compares.”