Caregivers learn to care for themselves

BOYNTON BEACH | Sally Moore’s mother taught her many things, including a thing or two about Alzheimer’s.

Moore helped care for her mother who was afflicted with the disease, and the experience better prepared her to take care of her husband, Herman, who was eventually diagnosed with Alzheimer’s as well.

“What is it like when a loved one is slipping into serious health?” said Moore as she spoke to a small group about the crippling disease that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior. “There are costly bills. You must rearrange the house for their safety. There are no vacations. You have to remember how you need your rest, too. In many incidences, it is the caregiver who dies first. I had a support group to help me.”

Moore, a parishioner of St. Mark in Boynton Beach, assisted her father in caring for her mother for 11 years. Herman Moore was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in the ninth year of her mother’s journey with the disease. Moore continued helping with her mother until her death, and less than two years later, in 1995, her husband died.

It was Moore’s strong Catholic faith and love of God and her close-knit support group that helped her get through the difficult times and over the pain. She missed her husband and her mother and the conversations, dinners and hugs. God gave her strength and an anchor of hope for better times, and later a calling to help others.

Today, Moore has come a long way. She has a nonprofit organization, called “Perks ’n’ Moore” and is regularly featured on radio. She presents talks at conventions and seminars, and has written four books on Alzheimer’s caregiving as a way to serve others. She heads up two ministry groups at St. Mark Parish in Boynton Beach that meet weekly. One is for caregivers and the other is for those experiencing the pain of loss of a loved one.

After her husband’s death, Moore returned to college. She earned a master’s in social work from Barry University in Miami, and obtained licensing as a clinical social worker. She worked in nursing homes helping people suffering with dementia and then as a hospice social worker in Palm Beach County for seven years. In 2009, she started her nonprofit to reach out to adult caregivers.

This year, working with parish leaders, Moore launched the two weekly programs at St. Mark Parish. The caregivers group meets on Wednesdays; the Thursday group is for those experiencing loss.

“Sally is fabulous,” said Joan Riedl, a parishioner of St. Thomas More, who joins the support group on Thursdays. “She has a heart as big as they come and will do anything for anybody.”

Mary Ellen Holleck of St. Mark also joins the group. “I have experienced great loss,” she said. “I have probably lost 20 of my friends in the last year. I thought I would try the support group.”

Moore encourages those interested in joining one of the groups to give her a call or simply stop by the parish. “It is not a meeting. We are a family,” she said about the two groups, an anchor of support and love for those who are going through tough times.

“They deserve my services,” she said. “People need someone just to listen. I was a caregiver. I lost my mother and my husband. I was a survivor. I am here to save lives.”