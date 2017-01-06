Bishop Parkes installed as fifth bishop of St. Petersburg

On Jan. 21, 1996, a seminarian by the name of Gregory Parkes sat next to his brother Stephen, who was also a seminarian, to witness the ordination of Msgr. Robert N. Lynch as bishop of the St. Petersburg Diocese.

Fast forward to Jan. 4, 2017 — almost 21 years to the day — the 75-year-old Bishop Lynch stands a few feet from the cathedral doors he entered so many times to see the now-Bishop Parkes ceremonially knock upon it to begin the Mass in which the younger man would be installed as St. Petersburg’s fifth prelate.

Below are photos that capture the event held at the Cathedral of St. Jude in St. Petersburg. The invitation-only event gathered faithful from across the five-county diocese, as well has hundreds of priest, dozens of bishops and archbishops and a cardinal. Bishop Parkes served for four-and-a-half years in Pensacola-Tallahassee when he received the appointment to replace the retiring Bishop Lynch as bishop of St. Petersburg. Ordained for the Orlando Diocese in 1999, Bishop Parkes previously lived in Tampa working in a banking industry before heeding the call to the priesthood.