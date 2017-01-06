Bishop Parkes installed as fifth bishop of St. Petersburg
By Jean Gonzalez | January 6, 2017
On Jan. 21, 1996, a seminarian by the name of Gregory Parkes sat next to his brother Stephen, who was also a seminarian, to witness the ordination of Msgr. Robert N. Lynch as bishop of the St. Petersburg Diocese.
Fast forward to Jan. 4, 2017 — almost 21 years to the day — the 75-year-old Bishop Lynch stands a few feet from the cathedral doors he entered so many times to see the now-Bishop Parkes ceremonially knock upon it to begin the Mass in which the younger man would be installed as St. Petersburg’s fifth prelate.
Below are photos that capture the event held at the Cathedral of St. Jude in St. Petersburg. The invitation-only event gathered faithful from across the five-county diocese, as well has hundreds of priest, dozens of bishops and archbishops and a cardinal. Bishop Parkes served for four-and-a-half years in Pensacola-Tallahassee when he received the appointment to replace the retiring Bishop Lynch as bishop of St. Petersburg. Ordained for the Orlando Diocese in 1999, Bishop Parkes previously lived in Tampa working in a banking industry before heeding the call to the priesthood.
Bishop Gregory L. Parkes, left, and Archbishop Thomas Wenski of Miami stand together outside the Cathedral of St. Jude prior to Bishop Parkes’ installation Mass as fifth prelate of the St. Petersburg Diocese Jan. 4. (JEAN GONZALEZ | FC)
Bishop Robert N. Lynch, left, and Cardinal Donald Wuerl of Washington, D.C., stand together outside the Cathedral of St. Jude prior to Bishop Gregory L. Parkes’ installation Mass as fifth prelate of the St. Petersburg Diocese Jan. 4. (JEAN GONZALEZ | FC)
Florida’s bishops, including, from left, Bishop John Noonan of Orlando, Bishop Felipe Estevez of St. Augustine, Bishop Frank Dewane of Venice and Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito of Palm Beach, were among the some two dozen prelates who attended the installation Mass of Bishop Gregory L. Parkes as fifth bishop of St. Petersburg. (JEAN GONZALEZ | FC)
To officially begin the installation Mass, Bishop Gregory L. Parkes knocks on the front doors of the Cathedral of St. Jude. He was installed as fifth prelate of the St. Petersburg Diocese Jan. 4. (JEAN GONZALEZ | FC)
Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States, right, recites a portion of the Eucharistic Prayer during the installation Mass of Bishop Gregory L. Parkes, center, Jan. 4. At right is Archbishop Thomas Wenski of Miami, who presided at the Mass held at the Cathedral of St. Jude in St. Petersburg. (DAVID GONZALEZ | FC)
Bishop Gregory L. Parkes displays the apostolic mandate from the Holy See to the faithful of the St. Petersburg Diocese during his installation Mass as fifth bishop of the diocese Jan. 4, at the Cathedral of the St. Jude. (DAVID GONZALEZ | FC)
During his homily, Bishop Gregory L. Parkes gave thanks to Bishop Robert N. Lynch, right, for this almost 21 years of service to the St. Petersburg Diocese. In the background, priests of the diocese offer an enthusiastic and extended applause for Bishop Lynch. (JEAN GONZALEZ | FC)
With crozier in hand, Bishop Gregory L. Parkes sits after the rite of installation making his the fifth bishop of the St. Petersburg Diocese. Emblazoned on the chair is the bishop’s coat of arms with his motto “Nomini Tuo da Gloriam” — “To Your Name, Give Glory” from Psalm 115. (DAVID GONZALEZ | FC)
Members of the congregation of the installation Mass of Bishop Gregory L. Parkes recorded moments of the Mass on their tablets and phones. In this instance, a congregant snaps a couple of photos of Bishop Parkes displaying the apostolic mandate to the faithful. (JEAN GONZALEZ | FC)
Members of Bishop Gregory Parkes’ family, including his aunt and uncle ?? and Doug Parkes, far right, his brother Christopher Parkes, center, and his cousin and his daughter, far left, attended the installation Jan. 4 in St. Petersburg. (DAVID GONZALEZ | FC)
Bishop Gregory L. Parkes shares a laugh with his aunt and uncle after they brought up the gifts during Bishop Parkes’ installation Mass Jan. 4. (DAVID GONZALEZ | FC)
Bishop Gregory L. Parkes recesses out of the Cathedral of St. Jude at the end of his installation Mass as fifth prelate of the St. Petersburg Diocese Jan. 4. (JEAN GONZALEZ | FC)