St. Ann Place: A loving home for Christmas, year-round

WEST PALM BEACH | While the streets of West Palm Beach are decorated with Christmas trees and lights, there is a good chance shoppers traveling that same street could spot a homeless person sprawled out on a sidewalk, pushing a cart with all their possessions or holding a cardboard sign with the words “Hungry” or “Will Work.”

Those scenes beg the question: How would the homeless spend Christmas?

Edward McCullon has lived on the streets for the past two years, and he is quick to answer that very question.

“I will spend Christmas at St. Ann Place,” McCullon said, adding he considers himself blessed to have charitable St. Ann Place, his home away from the street corner where he lives, a spot where he feels safe.

Nightly, as many as 40 people can be found sleeping on the small stretch of sidewalk. “I am unemployed,” said McCullon. “I like being able to come here to get my clothes cleaned. I like being with the sisters. It is safe. They help me find things that I need.”

St. Ann Place, a ministry to the homeless, was established by St. Ann Parish in West Palm Beach. The ministry’s operating budget is $825,000 and there are four full-time staff members, six part-timers and a security guard. Two religious sisters, Sister Carleen Cekal of the School Sisters of Notre Dame and Dominican Sister Patricia Leonard, are part of the ministry team, along with 92 volunteers.

“It is my therapy helping out at St. Ann,” said Jan Murnan, 81, who has volunteered for the past seven years. Murnan was diagnosed with cancer and recently endured 35 strong radiation treatments, but she continued to show up at St. Ann Place strong and with a big heart ready to help. “I get energy from coming here. I am delighted to serve here.”

HOW IT ALL BEGAN

St. Ann’s ministry to the homeless began in 2001 with a food pantry, van service and a lunch program. Two years later, organizers heard s strong call of God to do more for the vulnerable people living on the streets of West Palm Beach, a city with no overnight shelters.

In 2003, St. Ann Place opened on Dixie Highway. The property, with a building purchased by the Diocese of Palm Beach, allowed the ministry to reach out with the love and mercy of the Lord and help men and women with more services.

The ministry founders included Sister Cekal, Sister Oliver Hudon of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, and Father Seamus Murtagh, former pastor of St. Ann Parish.

“This is the most exciting ministry of my whole career,” Sister Cekal said. “I try to remember that when I come here, I’m sent on behalf of God.”

Today, the charity continues to serve those who have nobody to turn to, providing them with something to eat, a place to take a shower, clean clothes and help with a variety of life and living issues. The charity also lends a shoulder to cry on, gives words of encouragement and offers prayers to lift men and women up and into the arms of God.

“We welcome everyone and our motto is treating everyone with dignity and respect,” said John Pescosolido, executive director. “These people have been living on the streets chronically. Many are looking for an opportunity to help them get off the streets.”

This year, St. Ann Place provided services to 762 different individuals and served more than 50,000 bag lunches with the help of volunteers, gracious donors and funding from various organizations.

The charity’s continuum of care program, funded by Allegany Franciscan Ministries, began last year with a nurse practitioner and undergraduate and graduate nurses providing assistance. Since it began, the program has performed 1,697 assessments and made services like blood pressure screenings, wound care and blood sugar monitoring available. Clients without insurance are assisted with getting much-needed health care and prescriptions.

During a visit, Nakisha Kinkaw, a ministry nurse practitioner who is also with Catholic Charities Interfaith Health and Wellness Program, was helping Barry Skinner, who was experiencing breathing problems. Skinner wore a cap bearing the name of a military ship. He was asked if he had served in the U.S. armed forces.

“Yes ma’am. I am a veteran,” he said with a soft-spoken voice. “I served in the Vietnam War.” Skinner, a native of Nashville, Tenn., has no family here or anyone to turn to except St. Ann Place. “They are good people,” he said. “I appreciate the help.

STATISTICS

Skinner is an example of the face of today’s homeless. According to reports from the National Alliance to End Homelessness, on a single night in January 2015, 564,708 people slept outside or in an emergency shelter or transitional housing program. More than 35,000 people are without homes in Florida, and according to Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County statistics, more than 1,400 individuals and families are homeless on any given day in Palm Beach County, one of the wealthiest areas of the United States.

Many street people have no family ties or friends, and are shunned and judged by people, who do not know the real reason that they are on the street, and want nothing to do with them. According to the state’s Council on Homelessness, nationally and in Florida, more than 30 percent of those experiencing homelessness are female and roughly one-third of homeless people are in families with children.

A report by the state indicates that the primary cause of homeless is a need for available, adequate and affordable housing. Other reasons include lack of employment, financial crisis, medical issues, substance abuse and mental health problems, family crisis, natural disaster, immigration and relocation.

“It is evident by the number of individuals seeking assistance that the services we provide are needed now more than ever,” said Pescosolido. “Each day before we open, staff and volunteers gather to pray for patience, kindness and nonjudgmental attitude, but most of all, to treat with respect and dignity all who seek our assistance. Many of our clients are plagued with mental illness and/or drug and alcohol addiction. For them, living on the streets is very difficult. Coming to St. Ann Place and being welcome is the only retreat from their harsh reality.”

POPE FRANCIS CALLS ALL TO SHOW MERCY

Pope Francis’ special Jubilee Year of Mercy, which called all to extend love and mercy to brothers and sisters everywhere, just concluded and people around the world are celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, who was born not in a home but in a stable on that wonderful night with a shining star in the sky. The Christmas message is clear like that bright star: love and joyful outreach to others. God calls everyone to serve brothers and sisters all through the year, including the homeless made in the image of God and deserving of love and care.

St. Ann Place hopes to hold a party for clients just before Christmas. “We will set up tables and chairs, light candles and serve a hot meal,” said Pescosolido, who is organizing the event as a way to give the homeless a special treat and make them feel loved and cared about at this time of the year.

PARISHIONERS REACH OUT WITH LOVE AND PRAYERS

Nellie Ortiz and Barbara Hamilton, members of Holy Name of Jesus Parish in West Palm Beach, visited St. Ann Place the day that we were there. Hamilton’s husband, Deacon John Hamilton, was with the women and helped carry a bag filled with handmade gifts for the homeless.

Oritz and Barbara Hamilton are members of the parish prayer shawl ministry, which is made up of six knitters and women who crochet. Members of the group meet on the first and third Wednesdays of the month and make items for the needy and sick.

“We have about 50 items,” said Ortiz. “We make prayer shawls, lap robes and blankets for whoever is in need. We make hats for those going through chemotherapy. We get them blessed by a priest or deacon.”

The little group met with Sister Leonard, who thanked them for the gift items made with yarn in every color of the rainbow, which were stacked on a table. Deacon Hamilton asked everyone to place a hand on the items as he said a prayer, asking the Lord to bless the hands that made the pieces and the hands that were about to receive the creations labeled with tags reading “Handmade with love.”

“Lord, let the colors soothe souls,” he prayed.

St. Ann Place is located at 2107 N. Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach. For volunteer and donation information, call 561-805-7708.