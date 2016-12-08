Closing the Holy Doors of Mercy

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito closes the Holy Door at the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens Nov. 20 in conjunction with the closing of the Holy Year of Mercy. Father Brian King, episcopal secretary, stands next to him during special ceremonies before Mass. (PHOTO BY LINDA REEVES | FC)

PALM BEACH GARDENS | Pamela Badami of Miami made a pilgrimage to the Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola Nov. 20, stood at the designated Holy Doors and prayed in silence before she walked over the threshold and inside for Mass with special ceremonies to close the door and mark the end of the Jubilee Year of Mercy.

“I have a brain tumor and will have surgery. I am praying that I will get well,” the young woman with great hope and faith in God’s mercy said. Thousands of people made pilgrimages to the cathedral during the Jubilee Year of Mercy with special prayers in their hearts, and hundreds were on hand for the closing of the special year.

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito was main celebrant for Mass. The day marked the feast of the solemnity of Christ the King, and the Sunday when Holy Doors closed in Rome as Pope Francis officially ended the Holy Year of Mercy that began Dec. 8, 2015, the solemnity of the Immaculate Conception.

The designated doors here symbolized an invitation for faithful to enter and walk over the threshold on a path toward the love and mercy of God and his healing, forgiveness and salvation. Pilgrims who walked through the Holy Doors during the special year could receive a plenary indulgence under the usual conditions of the Church and the gift of God’s powerful grace.

Antonio Otapia with his wife and children made a pilgrimage to the cathedral for the special closing and Mass. He is a parishioner of Holy Name of Jesus in West Palm Beach and is involved in various parish activities including Hispanic ministry there. He and others came at the urging of Holy Name’s pastor, Carmelite Father Antony Pulikal. “I came to receive the special graces,” Otapia said. “Father Antony told us to come to support our bishop as he closes the Holy Doors.”

Bishop Barbarito delivered a powerful homily, speaking about the Lord’s love and mercy. He reminded all that Christ knows what human suffering is all about since he suffered and died a horrible death on the cross for the salvation of man.

“The Lord came to give life,” he said. “We are never alone. He raises us up.”

He concluded by saying, “Today we close the doors. It is a sign that God’s mercy is always with us. As we close the door it is only the beginning.” He called all to go forth from the doors and take God’s love and mercy to others.