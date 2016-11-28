Bishop Lynch of St. Petersburg retires; Bishop Parkes named successor

At left, Bishop Robert N. Lynch has served as bishop of St. Petersburg for 21 years. The Vatican announced the appointment of Bishop Gregory Parkes, seen at right, as fifth bishop of the St. Petersburg Diocese. He has served as bishop of Pensacola-Tallahassee since 2012.

ST. PETERSBURG | On Nov. 28, 1995, Bishop Robert N. Lynch got a call from the papal nuncio that he would be the bishop of the St. Petersburg Diocese.

Fast forward 21 years to the day, Bishop Lynch stood before members of the Pastoral Center and journalists of the Tampa Bay press to say St. Petersburg now has a new shepherd. Pope Francis named Bishop Gregory L. Parkes of Pensacola-Tallahassee as new bishop of the five-county St. Petersburg Diocese.

At the same time, the Holy Father has accepted the resignation of Bishop Lynch from the pastoral governance. Bishop Lynch, 75, was ordained to the priesthood for the Miami Archdiocese May 13, 1978. He was officially appointed the fourth bishop of St. Petersburg Dec. 5, 1995, and was installed Jan. 26, 1996.

With his trademark soft smile, Bishop Lynch praised Bishop Parkes for “beautifully shepherding” the vast, missionary diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee. The diocese of the state’s Panhandle includes 18 counties, and takes roughly four and a half hours to travel from one end to the other.

“This is not a happy day in the history of the Pensacola-Tallahassee Diocese,” Bishop Lynch said, remarking on how Bishop Parkes will be missed. “Join with me in saying a prayer for our sisters and brothers in the Panhandle who are now entering the ‘cone of uncertainty.’”

Before leaving the podium, Bishop Lynch, who used the aid of a walker, thanked those present. “I give thanks for the joy and happiness this diocese has brought me.” He paused, tearing up before continuing, “But what a joy it was this morning to pray for Gregory at Mass.”

Bishop Parkes, who was ordained as bishop in Pensacola-Tallahassee in 2012, knew Bishop Lynch years before he even discerned a call to the priesthood. He worked in the financial district in Tampa and attended Christ the King Parish in Tampa. No matter if the two met when the younger man was a seminarian, a priest or a bishop, Bishop Parkes recalled how Bishop Lynch was always kind and gracious.

“Bishop Lynch I know you will be missed,” Bishop Parkes said.

Bishop Parkes also shared his pastoral motto: “Nomini Tuo Da Gloriam,” which is from Pslam 115, verse 1: “To your name give the glory.”

“That has always been my guiding principal of ministry — to serve for God’s glory and his people,” he said. “I ask for all your prayers that I will be a good shepherd, a faithful shepherd and a holy shepherd that you all so wholeheartedly deserve.”

The appointment was made public in Washington Nov. 28 by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States. Bishop Parkes received the initial call from the archbishop on Nov. 12. He said the phone call was a shock, but the offer was one he had no time to think about. He said “yes” to the archbishop, hung up the phone and immediately went to the Blessed Sacrament Chapel to pray.

Bishop Parkes was born in Mineola, N.Y., April 2, 1964. Before entering the priesthood, he earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Florida State University. He worked in Tampa, and then entered St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach to become a priest of the Orlando Diocese. He continued studies at the Pontifical North American College in Rome, where he earned a sacred theology degree and a degree in canon law.

He was ordained a priest of the Orlando Diocese by Bishop Norbert Dorsey June 26, 1999. He had served at parishes in Orlando and Celebration, and served as diocesan vicar general and chancellor for canonical affairs. On March 20, 2012, Pope Benedict XVI appointed him bishop of Pensacola-Tallahassee, where he was installed June 5, 2012.

When asked the difference between serving the Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee versus St. Petersburg, Bishop Parks said while the Panhandle diocese is larger in area, it has a lower population of Catholics. Within the 18 counties, 5 percent of the population is Catholic. In contrast, the St. Petersburg Diocese comprises 3,177 square miles and has a total population of some 3 million people, of which 14 percent are Catholic.

But while the numbers are different, Bishop Parkes said the needs are similar. “People are searching spiritually,” he said. “They are looking for meaning in their lives. They are looking for hope. That is the role of the bishop and his priests. To help them search. Help them find hope and meaning.”

Bishop Parkes will be installed as fifth bishop of the St. Petersburg Diocese Jan. 4, 2017. When asked why so soon, Bishop Parkes chuckled and gave a quick lesson in canon law, which requires bishops who are transferred from another diocese to be installed within two months.