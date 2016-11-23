At one parish, every Thursday is Thanksgiving

Joe Giacomarro, a parishioner of Holy Name of Jesus and volunteer, gives Diane Henry a turkey for her Thanksgiving dinner. (PHOTO BY LINDA REEVES | FC)

WEST PALM BEACH | While Thanksgiving might come once a year, volunteers of a local pantry make sure the spirit of giving thanks to God for blessings and helping others in need is a yearlong tradition.

“I have never seen a group of volunteers as faithful as Holy Name food pantry volunteers,” said Carmelite Father Antony Pulikal, pastor of Holy Name of Jesus Parish. He praised the dedicated volunteers with thankful hearts who are shining examples of what Christian lifestyle is all about — answering God’s call to assist the needy not only during the holiday season, but throughout the year. Because of volunteer support — both from the parish and neighboring communities — the parish food pantry ministry conducts its ministry every Thursday.

“They come from all walks of life and many different faiths,” Father Pulikal said. “They all show up on time and put in as many hours needed to make the miracle happen — the miracle of feeding many individuals and families week after week. At Holy Name of Jesus, every Thursday is a Thanksgiving day.”

The pantry typically distributes a variety of canned and dry goods, breads and other staples. During November, the pantry also distributes holiday gift cards and frozen turkeys and roasting chickens to those visiting so that they might be able to enjoy a special meal on Thanksgiving.

The pantry opened the day before the holiday and faithful volunteers showed up on time, skipping preparations for their own family meals to join the pantry family to serve others.

“I have been volunteering now for six months,” said Lou Gonzalez, a parishioner of Mary Immaculate Parish in West Palm Beach. In his senior years, Gonzalez does not drive and relies on bus transportation to travel to Holy Name of Jesus more than 10 miles away from his home. He serves side by side with more than 80 volunteers.

“I felt the need to help. I was doing nothing,” he said. “I heard about the pantry and told myself that I needed to volunteer.”

Gonzalez finds his volunteer work fulfilling and as satisfying as the food he distributes to the poor. “I find it rewarding. I leave here after serving with a good feeling that I did something useful.”

The Holy Name of Jesus Parish food program was established in the late 1990s under the tenure of Father Seamus Murtagh, who served from 1983 to 2000.

“I keep learning from Jim and Beverly Tuscano’s leadership style,” said Father Pulikal, about the husband-and-wife team at the helm since 2007, tending to all the details of the well-run operations that requires food sorting and storing, recordkeeping and filing, donations of items and financial support.

The ministry receives support from parishioners, other parishes, companies, local businesses, organizations and food banks and drives. However, the ministry is always in need of financial donations and food to help the hundreds of hungry people showing up on the parish doorstep. At this time, the pantry is in need of coffee, juice, peanut butter, tomato sauce, soup, toilet paper, canned meats, canned and boxed pasta, rice, cereal and diapers.

Everyone who receives pantry food must register and include the number of members that make up their household. The day we visited the pantry and talked to individuals and surveyed the long line of people that stretched out into the parking lot, we noticed a large number of women, some with children at their side. People were of various cultures. Some were homeless. Others had part-time or low-paying jobs.

Regina Morales carrying a 4-month-old baby in one arm and holding the hand of her 3-year-old son, stood in line. She arrived at the parish three hours early before the doors of the food pantry opened. A friend provided transportation for her since she cannot drive.

The single mother explained, through a translator, she is struggling because she is out of work. She said that she is grateful to “the church and God” for the food she receives at Holy Name of Jesus to feed her children.

“I have been coming here for a month,” said Yvonne Salado, another pantry recipient. “There are five of us living in our house. The food is helping us until we get a foothold. I work part time.”

Just as recipients are of diverse backgrounds, so are the volunteers who form a family of their own. Tomasa Kudelycz, 80, began volunteering seven months ago. She is a parishioner of Holy Name of Jesus.

“We have so many people showing up here for help,” she said. “I am here to make life easier for people. I wish I could do more.”

The mother of two grown children and grandmother of two said she is thankful for her blessings and continues to pray for the poor. She recalls times in her life when she struggled, turning to God for help.

“I made it,” she said. “I worked three jobs. I put two kids through college. I pray every day for the poor.”

Holy Name of Jesus Parish is located at 345 S. Military Trail in West Palm Beach. For information about how to help or serve the food panty, call 561-683-3555.