Venice Some of the pastoral workers who minister to the faithful who work in circuses and travelling shows are seen with Bishop Frank J. Dewane following a Mass Jan. 8 at St. Martha Parish in Sarasota. (BOB REDDY | FC)

Pastoral workers gather to support circus, travelling shows

SARASOTA  |  There is a group of dedicated pastoral workers who ensure that the sacraments are maintained and a connection to the faith is never lost for the segment of the Catholic population that has unique pastoral needs — travelling workers. Each year these pastoral workers — under the direction of U.S. Conference of Catholic... Read more »

By Bob Reddy | Venice | January 20, 2017

Florida LynchFLAstory

‘I love this place; I am going to grieve leaving’

Bishop Lynch reflects on his diocese, his priesthood and his fellow bishops ST. PETERSBURG  |  Large windows in the office of Bishop Robert N. Lynch reveal a landscape of palm fronds and branches bursting with live oak leaves. The setting is characteristic of the five-county diocese Bishop Lynch has shepherded for almost 21 years. Visitors... Read more »

By Jean Gonzalez | Florida | January 20, 2017

Palm Beach Sally Moore, a parishioner of St. Mark in Boynton Beach, leads two support groups at the parish: One is for those experiencing loss and the other is for caregivers. All are invited to join the weekly group gatherings. (LINDA REEVES | FC)

Caregivers learn to care for themselves

BOYNTON BEACH  |  Sally Moore’s mother taught her many things, including a thing or two about Alzheimer’s. Moore helped care for her mother who was afflicted with the disease, and the experience better prepared her to take care of her husband, Herman, who was eventually diagnosed with Alzheimer’s as well. “What is it like when... Read more »

By LINDA REEVES | Palm Beach | January 13, 2017

ADVERTISEMENT

﻿