National and International March for Life: Sanctuary of the womb should not be violated WASHINGTON | The faithful were squeezed more tightly than usual in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the Jan. 26 opening Mass for the National Prayer Vigil for Life. Pews in the left transept were blocked off so work crews could continue work on the shrine’s Trinity Dome, which should... Read more »

National and International Austin bishop: Wall will ‘tear families apart,’ harm communities WASHINGTON | The chairman of the U.S. bishops’ Committee on Migration criticized President Donald Trump’s executive memorandum to construct a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying it would “put immigrant lives needlessly in harm’s way.” Bishop Joe S. Vasquez of Austin, Texas, chairman of the U.S. bishops’ Committee on Migration, also criticized Trump’s memorandum on... Read more »