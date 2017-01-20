March for Life: Sanctuary of the womb should not be violated
WASHINGTON | The faithful were squeezed more tightly than usual in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the Jan. 26 opening Mass for the National Prayer Vigil for Life. Pews in the left transept were blocked off so work crews could continue work on the shrine’s Trinity Dome, which should... Read more »
Austin bishop: Wall will ‘tear families apart,’ harm communities
WASHINGTON | The chairman of the U.S. bishops’ Committee on Migration criticized President Donald Trump’s executive memorandum to construct a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying it would “put immigrant lives needlessly in harm’s way.” Bishop Joe S. Vasquez of Austin, Texas, chairman of the U.S. bishops’ Committee on Migration, also criticized Trump’s memorandum on... Read more »
‘I love this place; I am going to grieve leaving’
Bishop Lynch reflects on his diocese, his priesthood and his fellow bishops ST. PETERSBURG | Large windows in the office of Bishop Robert N. Lynch reveal a landscape of palm fronds and branches bursting with live oak leaves. The setting is characteristic of the five-county diocese Bishop Lynch has shepherded for almost 21 years. Visitors... Read more »