Orlando Six months ago the Acker family received a devastating terminal cancer diagnosis for their 18 month old son. In an effort to ease the family’s financial burdens and help them find joy and hope in the Christmas season, Catholic Charities of Central Florida coordinated a collaborative effort between the United Way, business partnerships and local groups to provide gifts as and financial relief for the family. (GLENDA MEEKINS | FC)

Christmas comes early for boy with terminal illness

LEESBURG | Three-year old Chloe and 19-month old Raylan unwrapped dolls, toys and books in front of a brightly lit Christmas tree Dec. 14 while their parents, Jessica and Matthew, watched. What looked like any other Christmas celebration is especially meaningful to this young family because Raylan’s recent terminal diagnosis means it may be the... Read more »

By GLENDA MEEKINS | Orlando | December 26, 2016

Palm Beach Nakisha Kinkaw, a nurse practitioner at St. Ann Place, assists Barry Skinner, who is homeless and lives on the streets of West Palm Beach. Skinner, a veteran, is a client of St. Ann Place in West Palm Beach. (LINDA REEVES | FC)

St. Ann Place: A loving home for Christmas, year-round

WEST PALM BEACH  |  While the streets of West Palm Beach are decorated with Christmas trees and lights, there is a good chance shoppers traveling that same street could spot a homeless person sprawled out on a sidewalk, pushing a cart with all their possessions or holding a cardboard sign with the words “Hungry” or... Read more »

By LINDA REEVES | Palm Beach | December 26, 2016

Venice Father Anthony Hewitt, the newly installed pastor of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Fort Myers is seen with his family and Bishop Frank J. Dewane Dec. 11. (BOB REDDY | FC)

Fort Myers parish lauds new pastor

FORT MYERS  |  The St. Francis Xavier Parish community was in a celebratory mood the third Sunday of Advent, Guadete Sunday, as its pastor was formally installed Dec. 11. Bishop Frank Dewane presided the installation Mass of Father Anthony Hewitt. The bishop said the installation of a pastor is a strong punctuation mark in the... Read more »

By Guest Author | Venice | December 26, 2016

