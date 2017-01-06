Florida Bishop Parkes installed as fifth bishop of St. Petersburg On Jan. 21, 1996, a seminarian by the name of Gregory Parkes sat next to his brother Stephen, who was also a seminarian, to witness the ordination of Msgr. Robert N. Lynch as bishop of the St. Petersburg Diocese. Fast forward to Jan. 4, 2017 — almost 21 years to the day — the 75-year-old... Read more »

Orlando Christmas comes early for boy with terminal illness LEESBURG | Three-year old Chloe and 19-month old Raylan unwrapped dolls, toys and books in front of a brightly lit Christmas tree Dec. 14 while their parents, Jessica and Matthew, watched. What looked like any other Christmas celebration is especially meaningful to this young family because Raylan’s recent terminal diagnosis means it may be the... Read more »