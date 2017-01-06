Bishop Parkes installed as fifth bishop of St. Petersburg
On Jan. 21, 1996, a seminarian by the name of Gregory Parkes sat next to his brother Stephen, who was also a seminarian, to witness the ordination of Msgr. Robert N. Lynch as bishop of the St. Petersburg Diocese. Fast forward to Jan. 4, 2017 — almost 21 years to the day — the 75-year-old... Read more »
Christmas comes early for boy with terminal illness
LEESBURG | Three-year old Chloe and 19-month old Raylan unwrapped dolls, toys and books in front of a brightly lit Christmas tree Dec. 14 while their parents, Jessica and Matthew, watched. What looked like any other Christmas celebration is especially meaningful to this young family because Raylan’s recent terminal diagnosis means it may be the... Read more »
St. Ann Place: A loving home for Christmas, year-round
WEST PALM BEACH | While the streets of West Palm Beach are decorated with Christmas trees and lights, there is a good chance shoppers traveling that same street could spot a homeless person sprawled out on a sidewalk, pushing a cart with all their possessions or holding a cardboard sign with the words “Hungry” or... Read more »