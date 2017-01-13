Florida Bishop Gregory L. Parkes recesses out of the Cathedral of St. Jude at the end of his installation Mass as fifth prelate of the St. Petersburg Diocese Jan. 4. (JEAN GONZALEZ | FC)

Bishop with the heart of a parish priest

ORLANDO  |  On Nov. 12, Bishop Gregory Parkes received a phone call from an area code he was not accustomed to seeing. He was trying to get to a function while attending the meeting of U.S. bishops in Washington, D.C., so the bishop of Pensacola-Tallahassee took the call on his cellphone on the fly. But... Read more »

By Jean Gonzalez | Florida | January 13, 2017

Orlando Katherine Laguna, bottom right, interviews, from left, Valeria Lebron, Sebastian Gomez and Kimmy Zeiler about their pilgrimage to World Youth Day on Faith Fit Radio. (GLENDA MEEKINS | FC)

Programs inspire, inform listeners

ORLANDO  |  Faith Fit Radio is a tool for missionary disciples of the local young Church created by the Diocese of Orlando to enkindle a deeper faith among young adults and to help lead people to a faith that is fully alive. In addition to streaming EWTN national programs, Faith Fit Radio has introduced new... Read more »

By STAFF REPORT | Orlando | January 13, 2017

Venice A ribbon-cutting/blessing of an ultrasound machine takes place at the Community Pregnancy Clinics offices in Fort Myers Dec. 19. (BOB REDDY | FC)

Saving the unborn, one baby at a time

FORT MYERS  |  The members of Knights of Columbus Council 6265 from St. Raphael Parish in Lehigh Acres provided an early Christmas gift to the Community Pregnancy Clinics in Fort Myers with a donated ultrasound machine. The donation encompasses a key component of what the Knights are all about — firmly committed to defending the... Read more »

By Bob Reddy | Venice | January 13, 2017

