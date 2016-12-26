Orlando Christmas comes early for boy with terminal illness LEESBURG | Three-year old Chloe and 19-month old Raylan unwrapped dolls, toys and books in front of a brightly lit Christmas tree Dec. 14 while their parents, Jessica and Matthew, watched. What looked like any other Christmas celebration is especially meaningful to this young family because Raylan’s recent terminal diagnosis means it may be the... Read more »

Palm Beach St. Ann Place: A loving home for Christmas, year-round WEST PALM BEACH | While the streets of West Palm Beach are decorated with Christmas trees and lights, there is a good chance shoppers traveling that same street could spot a homeless person sprawled out on a sidewalk, pushing a cart with all their possessions or holding a cardboard sign with the words “Hungry” or... Read more »