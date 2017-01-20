National and International Pro-life advocates pray outside the U.S. Supreme Court Jan. 27 during the annual March For Life in Washington. (JAMES LAWLER DUGGAN, REUTERS | CNS)

March for Life: Sanctuary of the womb should not be violated

WASHINGTON  |  The faithful were squeezed more tightly than usual in the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception for the Jan. 26 opening Mass for the National Prayer Vigil for Life. Pews in the left transept were blocked off so work crews could continue work on the shrine’s Trinity Dome, which should... Read more »

By Mark Pattison, Catholic News Service | National and International | January 27, 2017

National and International A framed picture of Our Lady of Guadalupe is seen at a house near the U.S.-Mexico border fence in 2016 in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. President Donald Trump enacted two executive memorandums to deal with security, including one that calls for construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. (JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ, REUTERS | CNS)

Austin bishop: Wall will ‘tear families apart,’ harm communities

WASHINGTON  |  The chairman of the U.S. bishops’ Committee on Migration criticized President Donald Trump’s executive memorandum to construct a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying it would “put immigrant lives needlessly in harm’s way.” Bishop Joe S. Vasquez of Austin, Texas, chairman of the U.S. bishops’ Committee on Migration, also criticized Trump’s memorandum on... Read more »

By Barb Fraze, Catholic News Service | National and International | January 27, 2017

‘I love this place; I am going to grieve leaving’

Bishop Lynch reflects on his diocese, his priesthood and his fellow bishops ST. PETERSBURG  |  Large windows in the office of Bishop Robert N. Lynch reveal a landscape of palm fronds and branches bursting with live oak leaves. The setting is characteristic of the five-county diocese Bishop Lynch has shepherded for almost 21 years. Visitors... Read more »

By Jean Gonzalez | Florida | January 20, 2017

