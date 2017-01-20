Venice Pastoral workers gather to support circus, travelling shows SARASOTA | There is a group of dedicated pastoral workers who ensure that the sacraments are maintained and a connection to the faith is never lost for the segment of the Catholic population that has unique pastoral needs — travelling workers. Each year these pastoral workers — under the direction of U.S. Conference of Catholic... Read more »

Florida ‘I love this place; I am going to grieve leaving’ Bishop Lynch reflects on his diocese, his priesthood and his fellow bishops ST. PETERSBURG | Large windows in the office of Bishop Robert N. Lynch reveal a landscape of palm fronds and branches bursting with live oak leaves. The setting is characteristic of the five-county diocese Bishop Lynch has shepherded for almost 21 years. Visitors... Read more »